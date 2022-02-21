Wedding jewellery under Rs 1999 that are perfect for an intimate ceremony

Weddings, be it intimate or celebrated in the presence of several hundreds, the way you are going to fuss about your look is going to be the same. Once the attire is decided the next step in styling apt jewellery that’ll set the wedding tone right for your look. Something even average outfits can make up to a glamorous look with the right choice of jewellery and styling. Here we bring to you wedding jewellery under Rs 1999 that looks luxe and classy but very well fits inside your budget.

Here are 7 Wedding jewellery under Rs 1999

1. Gold plated Kundan wedding jewellery

Wedding season demands a ravishing look in red and jewellery that matches with its bridal or bridesmaid vibe. This is a complete set that includes a glorious choker necklace, maang tikka, matha patti, hath panja, nose ring and set of earrings all adorned beautifully with red crystals and Kundan crystals.

Price: Rs 1649

2. Indian wedding temple jewellery

Temple jewellery has always been a part of South Indian wedding traditions. In the recent past, it has gained popularity and was sported by several celebrities for their wedding. Even if you aren’t the bride, this is the statement-making piece you can rock to look stunning and grab all eyes.

Price: Rs 459

3. 18K Gold plated jewellery set

Enchanting and enthralling in all its form, this wedding jewellery set featuring royal green crystals is an amazing piece to own. You can contrast it with your outfits and let your jewellery do the talking! The set includes a gorgeous choker necklace, a stunning necklace to layer it under the choker and hath panja, earrings and maang tikka.

Price: Rs 1849

4. Traditional necklace combo

Pair this up with your saree or lehenga to look like an ethnic doll. The broad mango design artistic design of the necklace gives it a divine feel and beautiful red and green contrasting stones steal all eyes. The combo comes with a matching earring set too.

Price: Rs 799

5. Pearl necklace set

This Kundan and pearl beaded necklace is a classy and elegant choice to stand out from the crowd. The multi-layered necklace features a simple design but is good enough to cover the neck and the torso with its choker cum long necklace design. The set includes matching earrings and maang tikka.

Price: Rs 599

6. Golden choker set

If you are looking for something that’s not very bridal but very much in celebratory vibe, this is the one for you. The golden stone embellished choker set gels well with all outfits and also suits all complexions. A perfect set to look stunning! We bet you won’t find something so fancy and classy at such an affordable price elsewhere!

Price: Rs 269

7. Ethnic wedding jewellery

Last but not the least, we have this traditional Kundan gold plated choker necklace set that features intricate details beautifully done making it a timeless piece to be worn. The lightweight jhumkas promise comfort and together feature a unique one of a kind traditional embellish with an antique finish.

Price: Rs 294

