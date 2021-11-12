Wedding Season Special: 5 Dresses for 5 functions to turn heads wherever you go

Invited for a wedding and no update in your ethnic wardrobe? Not to worry! You have landed on the correct page. We bring to you 5 mesmerising dresses for sangeet, mehendi, haldi, wedding and reception. Why hunt in local shops for trendy ehtnic apparels when you can buy them sitting at home? Check out this one stop shopping destination to turn heads at the wedding venue and steal the spotlight than ever before.

1. Sangeet Outfit: Rock it in a Georgette Anarkali with Heavy Dupatta

Sangeet is one such night where you have to show off your curves and dancing moves in style. It is the time when you booze and frolic without bothering about your outfit. Keep your sangeet outfit simple yet elegant with this Georgette Anarkali paired with Heavy Embroidered Dupatta.

Price: Rs. 6999

Deal: Rs. 1999

2. Mehendi Outfit: Maxi Anarkali Gown

Mehendi Outfit has to be in the shade of green. And this Maxi Anarkali Gown is easy to flaunt when you paint your hands with henna. The cold shoulder look with net on the waistline makes it a distinctive piece of enthic wear.

Price: Rs. 2249

Deal: Rs. 399

3. Haldi Outfit: Gotta Work Embroidery Rayon Kurti with Sharara and Dupatta.

Haldi is the day when you have to slip into your desi avatar. This Gotta Work Embroidery Rayon Kurti with Sharara and Dupatta is a perfect choice to turn the venue yellow. The fabric will provide you utmost comfort and won't let you compromise on your fashion statement. Show off how desi you are by completing the look with a pair of juttis.

Price: Rs. 1299

4. Wedding Outfit: Kanchipuram Art Silk Saree

No outfit looks best on women as much as a saree does. A saree enhances the beauty and maximises her glow in the most effortless manner. And this Kanchipuram Art Silk Saree in red and gold is ideal to turn all heads at the wedding venue. The beautiful zari work makes the saree look more flawless. Don't forget to pair it with a choker necklace.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal: Rs. 799

5. Reception Outfit: Net Embroidered Lehenga Choli

Keep the reception outfit pastel with this Net Embroidered Lehenga Choli. The shiny embroidery maximises your overall look, modern, trendy yet traditional. The choli is fully covered with mesmerising diamond work that adds sparkle to your reception outfit.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal: Rs. 1326

With these 5 outfits in your closet, you are ready to rock your modern and desi avtar like a fashionista. These outfits will make you look flawless and not less than chic. Grab them all and pair it with beautiful heels, juttis and stilettos. Don't forget to throw in some artistic jewellery.

