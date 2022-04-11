Western dresses for women under Rs 999 from Amazon

Western dresses eluding old Hollywood charms are a must-have in every woman's wardrobe. They are versatile numbers that you can wear all day around to the office, to party to chillax at home. The comfort, ease and style of western dresses have made them one of the most preferred piece of clothing that you can not run life without. From date nights to college-ready looks, grab the snazziest summer dresses right below to upgrade your wardrobe.

Here are 7 western dresses for women:

Grab these stylish western dresses from Amazon at deal-breaking prices right away!

1. Polyester A-Line Knee-Length Dress

There are many reasons why we love this polka dot grass green midi dress. Its sweetheart neckline, puff sleeves, figure-flattering silhouette and vintage aesthetics are a few of them. It's a casual yet chic look that you can sport this summer!

Price: Rs 538

2. Solid Blue Maxi Dress

In a beautiful pastel blue colour, this maxi dress features frill detail on the sleeves, an inbuilt belt and a breezy and flowy skirt. It's a cool summer number that's perfect for a formal party as it eludes a fun party girl vibe in its minimal and elegant look.

Price: Rs 799

3. Black Mini Dress

A little black dress is a classic pick that makes anyone look stunning! It has class, grace and style which adds to one’s feminine charms. This high neck, sleeveless, bodycon fit is a perfect pick for dinner dates and official meetings. It's also an excellent choice for clubbing and parties.

Price: Rs 667

4. Denim Mini Dress

This regular fit V neck denim number is a riskless choice that suits everyone. It also features pockets, belt straps and a button-down silhouette. Team it up with chunky sneakers and a cool pair of shades to sport a chic look for your summer vacation.

Price: Rs 836

5. Cotton Shift Dress

If you are looking for a casual and cosy look that’s also super stylish, here’s the one! This dark blue shift dress with front zip closure and cinched waist tie detail is an interesting pick that can be worn in all seasons. It also has pockets to keep your tiny essentials.

Price: Rs 731

6. Floral print A-line Dress

Here’s a casual digital floral print number that features a square neck, puff sleeves and an A-line silhouette. The breezy number can be styled up with high heels, a sleek crossbody chain bag and a chic hairdo for a classy summer girl look.

Price: Rs 510

7. Cold Shoulder Printed Dress

This dark blue western dress is everything fun and frolic. The cold-shoulder strappy dress has frill details and a cosy and cool look that makes sure you are donning the style all while staying in your comfort place. Team it with sneakers or heels and can adobe layered up with a jacket for a classy look.

Price: Rs 680

These western dresses are ideal summer numbers that you can add to your vacation wardrobe and also sport as an everyday casual look. Style it up in your own unique ways and get your style game to go upwards and onwards!

