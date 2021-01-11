What to wear: Take fashion cues from Deepika, Kangana and Kriti to look dazzling for a date night in WINTER

Date night in winter means dressing up for your bae and keeping it stylish whilst keeping warm. Whether it is a movie night or a romantic dinner in a restaurant, here are 5 winter styling tips to look the best on a date night this season.

Trying to pull off the best look while looking absolutely flawless on a date night during winters can be a daunting task. This could be one of the most challenging fashion statements as you want to keep it chic and stylish despite being covered in layers to keep warm and cosy.

To manage to look pretty decked in layers and impress your crush on a date night, we have curated a list of fashionable looks for your to adorn this winter. Impress your date with these styling tips and make sure you don’t freeze. Keep yourself warm, cosy and chic.

Check out these 6 fashion looks adorned by these Bollywood celebs to wear this winter for an ideal date night with your partner.

1. Go all black

Deepika looks classy in this all black outfit. Get yourself a pair of high knee black boots with a black dress or wear it under a black skirt. Pair it with a black blazer or a black overcoat. You can also opt for black stocking and wear black heels in place of boots. This will give you a classy and chic look. Don’t forget to wear red lipstick and gold jewellery to complete this look.

2. Puffer jackets

Kriti Sanon is the inspiration behind looking cute and warm in winter. Puffer jackets are the biggest trend this season. They are comfy, warm and look super chic. You can invest in a good crop puffer jacket and match it with skinny jeans or jeggings.

3. Turtleneck sweaters

Another top notch look by , she looks stunning in a turtleneck top paired with gold jewellery. Turtleneck tops are the safest option to wear in winter. You can pair turtle necks with a quirky scarf, an overcoat, or bootcut jeans. Turtleneck sweaters can be paired with leather pants or a midi skirt too. You can wear jewellery to complete the look.

4. Midi skirts

Taking major fashion tips from Kangana as she keeps it classy and chic in this midi skirt topped with an overcoat. Invest in good midi skirts with classy prints and put on a blazer or an overcoat to pair it with. You can also wear a loose or an oversized sweater on a midi skirt. It’s trendy, classy and warm. Choose to wear high heeled boots or dress it down with sneakers and stockings.

5. Overcoats

Taking airport looks in winter a notch higher are Deepika and Ranveer. Another safe option to look classy on a date night in winter is to top it up with overcoats. Invest in good overcoats that are not too big for you in size and wear them with your sweaters, jeans and boots. You can also buy a fur overcoat and pair it with leather pants or neutral shades of lounge pants.

6. Denim on Denim

Priyanka made a style statement as she was seen donning a stunning attire. Denim on denim works perfectly well during winters and it can be paired with high heeled boots and bootleg jeans. Pair it with a denim jacket if you are in for a casual date.

Credits :Instagram

