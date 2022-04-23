White shoes for sneakerheads who are looking for a sporty style

Your frantic search to complete your look in the utmost sensible way comes to an end. Today, we have brought to you some exclusive pair of shoes that will be your forever companion. Every outfit is incomplete without the perfect pair of footwear. And what’s better than the best white shoes in your shoe racks that will gel well with all of your wardrobe staples. In addition to your best walking and jogging shoes, you definitely need some bright white shoes to uplift your overall OOTD seamlessly. White shoes add an unexpected touch of chic and in return offer immense comfort.

White shoes have taken the sneaker heads by a storm. With the evolution of new footwear brands, shoe lovers are unable to resist themselves from slipping into every new pair of white shoes. No matter what kind of outfit you choose to wear, white is a colour that compliments everything. On the other hand, men love the style and structure of boots, casual footwear as well as formal shoes whereas women love all types of footwear right from sandales to pencil heels. But this season, we are sure men and both cannot take their eyes from these trendy white shoes.

Here is the list of our top picks of white shoes for both men as well as women.

Top picks for men

1. Nike Air Monarch IV Mens Sneakers Shoes - Buy Now

2. Adidas Originals Men's Superstar - Buy Now

3. Converse Men's Chuck 70 Popped Cork Sneaker - Buy Now

4. Puma X-Ray² Square Metallic - Buy Now

5. Adidas Men's Stan Smith Vegan Sneaker - Buy Now

Top picks for women

1. Puma Women's Cali Star WN's Leather Shoes - Buy Now

2. Sketchers Women's Modena Sneaker- Buy Now

3. Adidas Women's Galaxar Run W Shoes- Buy Now

4. Nike Women WMNS City Trainer Multisport Training Shoes - Buy Now

5. Reebok Women's RBK-fusium Run Lite Shoes - Buy Now

The vibe that a whites shoe displays is completely unique. You need not to worry about their maintenance as there are plenty of techniques to clean them at home or simply send them off to your nearest shoe dry cleaners. Today, we will help you in picking the best white shoes for men and women. Let’s get started!

In this article:

White shoes for men

White shoes for women

Reasons to buy white shoes

Things to consider while purchasing white shoes

How to maintain white shoes?

FAQs

White shoes have managed to please all the fashionistas throughout the world. Their style and structure have made shoe lovers hooked. In all there are three main styles of white shoes namely low top, mid top and high top. Different styles accommodate different patterns and so the material of the shoes also changes. Speaking about the closure, white shoes generally have a lace up closure so that people can adjust the shoe according to their levels of comfort and flexibility. It is recommended to leave some room for your toes so that they won't feel trapped.

Here is the list of whites shoes for men who call themselves a sneakerhead or shoe obsessed. Snatch a glimpse and bring them home before they are gone.

1. Nike Air Monarch IV Mens Sneakers Shoes

Nothing can beat Nike Air Monarch when it comes to style and customer. The bright white colour with the metallic Nike logo at the sides uplifts the trendiness of the overall shoes. These shoes are best to be paired with any casuals as well perfect to hit the gym in style.

Why Nike Air Monarch IV Mens Sneaker Shoes?

These shoes have managed to bag 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. It leaves no place for disappointments. These shoes are best for running.

Price: Rs. 5,295

Deal: Rs. 4,995

2. Adidas Originals Men's Superstar

Adidas Originals Men's Superstar are white leather shoes. These trending sneakers have managed to make their own space in every man’s shoe closet. It has a rubber sole that offers utmost grip while walking.

Why Adidas Originals Men's Superstar?

These shoes are suitable for an athlete as well as a fashionista. It can elevate your fashion style in a blink of an eye. No need to hunt for a better pair of matching footwear when you own these beauties.

Price: Rs. 7,999

3. Converse Men's Chuck 70 Popped Cork Sneaker

These cork sole shoes deserve to be in the wishlist of those who call themselves shoe obsessed. These off white sneakers have an alluring pattern at the sides that go well with any outfit.

Why Converse Men's Chuck 70 Popped Cork Sneaker?

These shoes are found in the good books of the sneaker heads. If you are looking for a pair of shoes that are not too bright white, then these off white shoes will be your perfect pick.

Price: Rs. 2,961

4. Puma X-Ray² Square Metallic

These shoes are one of the most stylish shoes for men. It has a mesh material at the top and the lower material is made up from rubber. They offer enough room for your feet and provide a walking and jogging experience.

Why Puma X-Ray² Square Metallic?

These Puma shoes have been successful enough to make some space in the heart of those who have a shoe obsession. They are classy, light in weight and bagged 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. These shoes also come with a warranty of 90 days.

Price: Rs. 6,999

Deal: Rs. 2,939

5. Adidas Men's Stan Smith Vegan Sneaker

These Adidas Men's Stan Smith Vegan Sneakers come with a rubber sole and a synthetic upper material. There is an embroidered Stan Smith logo marking at the side and a bubblegum-inspired graphic that adds a playful touch to the lining of the shoes.

Why Adidas Men's Stan Smith Vegan Sneaker?

This pair of shoes are made up from 50 percent recycled materials. The outsole of these vegan shoes contains 20 percent industrial chewing gum waste. With 4.5 stars ratings on Amazon, this shoe has made its own mark.

Price: Rs. 4,997

6. Reebok Men's Daily Fit Shoes

These shoes have a pull on closure and come with a synthetic rubber material sole. These shoes are ideal for men who like to slide into their shoes almost everyday but they do not find the right match.

Why Reebok Men's Daily Fit Shoes?

These shoes have managed to seek 4.5 stars ratings out of 5 on Amazon. These shoes are easy to clean and light in weight that makes it a pair to flaunt throughout the year.

Price: Rs. 4,059

7. Fila Men's Apex Sneakers

Fila Men's Apex Sneakers have a medium shoe width. They come with a bright red lace. These shoes have a red and blue logo design at the back of the shoe so as to maintain its originality and distinctive style.

Why Fila Men's Apex Sneakers?

With great shoe qualities these sneakers are a must have. It has around 3.8 stars on Amazon. They are durable and can uplift the fashion style of every man in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 1,529

Scroll down to check out the list of white shoes especially crafted for women who are always on their toes.

1. Puma Women's Cali Star WN's Leather Shoes

Puma Women's Cali Star WN's Leather Shoes are not just shoes , they are a masterpiece crafted specially for women who are sneakerheads. These shoes have a rubber sole.

Why Puma Women's Cali Star WN's Leather Shoes?

These shoes are cool and feature an understated design that is a winner that will never go out of style. With 5 out 5 stars and 90 months warranty, this pair of leather sneakers for women are worth the value.

Price: Rs. 3,984

2. Skechers Women's Modena Sneaker

Skechers Women's Modena Sneakers are here so that you can add some sleek versatile style and easy-wearing comfort. They have a pull on closure which makes it a must have pair of shoes to cut off the stress of tying your laces frequently.

Why Skechers Women's Modena Sneaker?

With too much comfort in the interior and extreme sporty look at the exterior makes this pair of white shoes special. They provide a sporty comfort while walking and can also be used as training sneakers. They have interwoven texture designs and an air cooled memory foam insole accompanied by a highly flexible midsole.

Price: Rs. 4,369

3. Adidas Women's Galaxar Run W Shoe

Adidas Women's Galaxar Run W Shoes are one of the best running shoes for women. They have a light rubber sole that offers utmost comfort while running. The breathable mesh upper increases airflow.

Why Adidas Women's Galaxar Run W Shoes?

When you're ready to take the first step into running, these women's running shoes are your go-to pair. There is also a bounce cushioning midsole that supports your foot for a comfortable ride.

Price: Rs. 3,738

4. Nike Women WMNS City Trainer Multisport Training Shoes

Nike Women WMNS City Trainer Multisport Training Shoes are perfect for women always on the go. These shoes offer sheer comfort especially for women who are more inclined towards fitness training and dedicated to workout.

Why Nike Women WMNS City Trainer Multisport Training Shoes?

These white shoes for women are extremely comfortable and can be worn at casual meetings. This pair of shoes have managed to gain 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. It is a perfect pick for training sessions, running, jogging as well as walking.

Price: Rs. 2,743

5. Puma Womens Skye Shoes

Puma Womens Skye Shoes are lace up closure casual white shoes for women. They have a white chalk pink sole that will add a dash of colour to your bright white shoes. The casual style makes it an alluring piece of footwear.

Why Puma Womens Skye Shoes?

These white shoes for women are trendy and classy. They leave no space of complaints or disappointments. These shoes are a must have for those who are looking for one pair of shoes that goes with all coloured outfits. These shoes have bagged 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Price: Rs. 3,299

6. Reebok Women's RBK-fusium Run Lite Shoes

Reebok Women's RBK-fusium Run Lite Shoes comes with a rubber sole and funky black and pink designs on the shoes. These shoes are trendy and serve the purpose of women who are looking for the most comfortable white shoes to flaunt throughout the year.

Why Reebok Women's RBK-fusium Run Lite Shoes?

With 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, these shoes are perfect to team up with any coloured outfit and offer everything that a woman needs in her shoes.

Price: Rs. 4,997

7. Red Tape Women's Rlo059a Walking Shoes

Red Tape Women's Rlo059a Walking Shoes are sports athleisure walking shoes crafted especially for women. It has a full air sole material and a lace up closure. These white casual sneakers offer utmost grip while carrying out sporting activities.

Why Red Tape Women's Rlo059a Walking Shoes?

These shoes are extremely durable and easy to maintain owing to its high-quality mesh and PU upper. If you are looking for trendy yet comfortable walking shoes, then this is your go-to pair.

Price: Rs. 1,649

All these white shoes are distinctive and crafted keeping in mind the needs and necessities of women who are always on the go. Whites shoes have entered the fashion market and never seem to return. The neutral vibe and go-to pair quality of the white shoes make them a must have both for women and women. These shoes are not just worn for casual meet up but also provide utmost flexibility while you engage in a rigorous physical activity.

There are plenty of reasons to buy a whites shoes especially if you are living in this contemporary world of extreme competitions. Here, the trends and style transform, upgrade and update every now and then. In order to be part of the white shoes bandwagon, you ought to know the reasons to buy white shoes.

1. White shoes help you experience utmost grip and comfortability while walking, jogging and running.

2. White shoes are a go-to pair when you run out of matching styles of footwear.

3. Depending upon the brand, they offer comfort and maximum room for your feet.

4. They are crafted in such a way so as to prevent foot, knee or overall leg pain.

5. They can be worn with casuals, formals as well as party wear outfits.

6. They are versatile.

7. They never seem to return.

8. They keep knee, feet or ankle pain at bay.

9. They prevent twisting of feet while walking, running and jogging.

10. They uplift the overall OOTD in the most easy way.

Well, do you need any reason to invest in the most popular white shoes if you call yourself a sneakerhead? If you haven’t slid into your favourite pair of white shoes then head to Amazon and slide the best white shoes to your cart straight away.

When it comes to shoes you ought to pay heed to every tiny as well as large aspect. Following is the list of things that you must consider while purchasing white shoes.

1. You must check the material that suits you and your feet.

2. Size is another important aspect as it differs from brand to brand and style to style.

3. Check for the design and ensure that it's comfortable.

4. The quality, sole and maintenance aspects should be considered while purchasing white shoes.

5. Check whether white shoes offer any warranty.

These are the things that you need to consider while purchasing white shoes. Remember, never compromise when it comes to your shoes and comfort levels. Extremely tight shoes might prevent air from passing whereas loose shoes can make you trip. So when it comes to shoes do not compromise.

Cleaning and maintaining your white shoes is yet another task. In order to increase the lifespan of your white shoes you must make yourself aware with cleaning and maintaining process which are as follows:

1. Expose your pair of shoes to air and deodorize them on a regular basis.

2. Use shoe bags to prevent any stains or mildew.

3. Wipe off dust or any dry dirt from the surface using a clean cloth.

4. Make sure you do not use polish or shiner on your white shoes.

5. You can wet a cloth and clean your shoes if they look too shabby.

6. To increase the lifespan and keep them new for years, approach shoe dry cleaners.

7 You can use a white shoe cleaning solution to get rid of all the stains.

8. You can use a toothpaste brush and clean your shoes.

9. White shoes can also be cleaned with the help of a mixture that contains lukewarm water, baking soda and vinegar.

10. Always use a clean cloth or brush to clean your white shoes.

Investing is easy but maintaining the stuff for a prolonged period of time is tough. If you wish to preserve your white shoes and keep them new for months, make sure you clean and store them in the correct manner. You can also clean your shoes with a dry cloth after every use. There are also cleaning sprays available in the market so that you can squeaky clean your white shoes with utmost ease. No need to stress about foot stamps if you have the right cleaning tools and accessories at your hands.

There is no hard or fast rule that revolves around white shoes. It is upto you how you want to store, clean, maintain and flaunt them in utmost merriment. White sneakers, canvas, loafers, shoes, etc. for men and women are crafted so that everybody can be a part of the crazy white shoes bandwagon. This season, make sure you have one in your shoe closet.

