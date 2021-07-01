Why and how to add more pastel tones to your aesthetic this summer

It is time for your aesthetic to spark joyful expression with the latest colour trend – sorbet pastels!

The summer of 2021 is all about exuberating youthfulness and attempting an optimistic approach towards a future that still seems uncertain. With that and the booming revival of nostalgia and retro as an aesthetic, especially in the world of fashion and lifestyle, 80s-inspired soft pastel hues capture the zeitgeist perfectly.

What are pastel colours?

By standard definition according to the HSV (Hue, Colour, Saturation) colour model, pastels belong to the family of pale colours having high value and low saturation. They are known to represent neutrality and peacefulness. When calling something ‘pastel’ in fashion especially, people are usually referring to colours like cool mint or sage green, buttercup yellow, lilac and soft lavender, bubble-gum pink and many others with high emotive values. Among the pastels, the trending sage green especially have deep emotional analogies with feelings of safety, tranquillity and oneness with nature.

How did ‘pastels’ come into being?

The term ‘pastel’ originates from the Latin word ‘pastellum’, which the French shortened much later. The hues are named after the process of making soft colour blocks as a medium for art, which can be traced back to the 15th century Renaissance period. Those blocks of colour were called pastels, and since the mixing and binding process included pigments with chalk and binders, the ultimate colours as a result were pale. This led to that particular family of colours being named pastels.

The rise in popularity of pastel colours began with paintings and art during the French Impressionism period in the 18th century. As short-lived as all trends are, they always have a way of coming back in cycles – with new styles each time! The 80s was the most popular era for the mainstream fashion industry being painted pastel. Despite the very obvious lack of chromatic content, pastels have always been deemed elegant and soothing, balancing out the visually overwhelming times.

This 80s-inspired trend is back to paint our summer in delicious sorbet hues of pastel! From feminine to structured silhouettes, pastels do are versatile and do not necessarily define any particular style, and instead bring your wardrobe to life with joyful expression! Discover a few elements down below to shop and add more pastel tones to your aesthetic for this year!

1. Lakme Absolute Kohl Ultimate – The Gelato Collection

These are the perfect products to use to hop on this trend one step at a time. Lakme is offering 8 delicious gelato-inspired pastel colour variants to make your eyes stand out. We just cannot stop obsessing over these!

₹ 480.00 - 799.00

Buy Now.

2. Bad Company Nail Laquer Pack of 2

The easiest way to incorporate a touch of pastel to your look is by applying pastel nail paints of course! You can never go wrong with these as they compliment every skin colour and work with every outfit!

₹ 359.00

Buy Now.

3. Meloso Lavender Dress

This dress looks like the ideal representative of the pastel trend in fashion. The peasant sleeves, sweetheart neckline, tassels, floral prints, segmented skirt and especially soft lavender – all scream summer 2021!

₹ 850.00

Buy Now.

4. Aks Cropped Top and Palazzo Set

This outfit hits several nails on the head with respect to trends in 2021 – monochrome looks, flared bottoms, loose silhouettes, comfort as a priority and the sage green, all boxes ticked!

₹ 949.00

Buy Now.

5. Haniya Chikankari Kurta

Who said these trends are only for Western wear? The pastel colour trend goes extremely well with Chikankari embroidery to create a look that is refreshing and soothing, not to mention perfect to balance the intense heat of the summer!

₹ 535.00

Buy Now.

6. Rhe-Ana Yellow Stole

Pastel hues as accessories also compliment any outfit really well! This pastel yellow stole can elevate your wardrobe and is versatile enough to be worn with western as well as ethnic wear!

₹ 520.00

Buy Now.

7. Oxolloxo Trouser Pants

These are essentially culottes which are themselves a retro element, and can flatter every figure! The pastel blue adds to the 80s aesthetic, and is perfectly flowy for the summer season!

₹ 599.00 - 1,333.00

Buy Now.

8. Tossido Cotton 3 Ply Face Masks Pack of 3

Face masks and PPE kits are not going away anytime soon, so we might as well find joy in it. These pastel-coloured masks with floral prints are sure to elevate any outfit and let you be safe and stylish when you head out!

₹ 399.00

Buy Now.

Share your comment ×