A woman’s outfit is incomplete without her handbag: 6 Luxury handbags that will amp up your style game

Have you ever thought to yourself that you would just purchase that one bag and that is it? Well if you are anything like me, I am sure you did not succeed in that. There is no woman in the world who would say one bag is enough for her. Women love buying bags and stocking up their closets with different types of handbags. Shopping for handbags when done well, can be considered as an art form. You may want to purchase every bag you come across, but let’s face it, it is neither feasible nor affordable. But investing in a good luxury bag once and for all, can have you sorted for quite a long time. Here, we have a list of the best luxury bags that will suit every personality and dress sense!

GUESS Brown & Black Tyron Shoulder Bag

This bag is the perfect choice for new mommies and working women. Now ditch the baby bag and carry all your baby’s diaper and clothing in this stylish, swanky shoulder bag. You can also replace your everyday office bag with this shoulder bag. Adorned with a logo pattern, this bag features compartments or spaces to accommodate all essentials in a safe manner. While good quality material ensures durability, the double handle strap promises carrying comfort. The magnet closure will keep your valuable belongings secure.

Price: Rs.14999

GUESS Coral Orange Ethnic Motifs Textured Handheld Bag

If you are looking for the perfect date night bag that will not only amplify your outfit, but will also reflect your joyful and playful personality, then this coral orange bag is just the perfect choice! Pair it with a flowy white summer dress or a little black dress to add just the perfect pop of colour to your outfit. It comprises one main compartment, two external and four inner pockets along with two handles and a detachable sling strap.

Price: Rs.8999

GUESS Coffee Brown & Beige Brand Logo Print Handheld Bag

This handheld bag is yet another classy bag that you can carry for your intimate, casual date night with bae to a lavish dinner date on an anniversary to a fun night out with your girls! This versatile accessory will enhance your outfit and make it look classier and richer. Although it looks super compact, it has one spacious compartment with a zip closure. It features two external pockets and four inner pockets along with two handles and a detachable sling strap.

Price: Rs.6999

GUESS Off-White & Beige Brand Logo Print Shoulder Bag

This cute, compact bag is a great choice for everyday use and while you are running your daily errands. You can simply put your phone, wallet and other tiny essentials in the bag and get on with your day in a stylish manner. It looks super adorable and the versatile colour makes it easy to team it with literally any outfit. It features one main compartment with a zip closure, one external pocket and four inner pockets.

Price: Rs.5499

GUESS Brown & Beige Brand Logo Print Sling Bag

If you are someone who isn’t a fan of handheld and shoulder bags, and prefer something more compact and precise, then this sling bag is a great option for you! The rich and classy colour makes it super versatile and can make a great accessory with any outfit - from casual to party wear. It consists of one main compartment wherein you can easily fit your mobile, wallet and comb. It has a button closure, four inner pockets and a sling strap.

Price: Rs.4999

GUESS Red Brand Logo Patterned Structured Handheld Bag

If you love to have an edge in your everyday style, then this handbag will make a great addition to your wardrobe. The popping red colour will add a great contrasting touch to any outfit and will set you apart in a crowd. It is decked with a cute pompom that adds a certain extravagance to the overall look of the bag. The bag has a quilted detail and features one main compartment with a zip closure, one external pockets and four inner pockets along with two handles and a detachable sling strap.

Price: Rs.11899

