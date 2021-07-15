Women’s casual and chic footwear essentials for the monsoon season

Unsure of what to wear when it’s raining outside? Check out stylish and safe footwear essentials for this monsoon season!

The rainy season can prove to be a hard time for fashion enthusiasts – many global trends of the time simply don’t work well with our sticky, humid water-logged monsoon season. What to style with what so as to stay comfortable remains a big question for most of us – especially for footwear.

We know what to avoid – closed shoes that absorb and retain water, and are hard to dry can be the breeding ground for bacterial and fungal infections. Stick to open and breathable styles for your footwear this season. You should also avoid leather footwear. These may be classic, go-to options for many occasions, but the rainy season is not one of them. Leather tends to accumulate moisture which eats away at it and increases chances of fungal growth. Moisture can cause permanent damage to leather shoes and sandals, like cracks and wrinkles, distortion, discolouration and patches to name a few. Stick to rubbers and synthetic fibres - we promise not all of them look drab! If you don’t believe us, have a look at these –

1. Tresmode Women Casual Synthetic Sandals with Rubber Sole

₹ 1,650.00 – 3,300.00 – Buy Now.

2. Havaianas Women’s AllureOpen Toe and Backstrap Flip Flops made of Rubber

₹ 570.00 - 824.00 – Buy Now.

3. Flite Women’s Slip-on Ballet Flats with Waterproof EVA Exterior and Sole

₹ 207.00 - 259.00 – Buy Now.

4. Crocs Women’s T-Slipper Flip Flops Made of Waterproof EVA

₹ 948.00 – 1,871.00 – Buy Now.

5. Tresmode Women Casual Slip-on Mules with Rubber Sole and Waterproof PVC Exterior

₹ 764.00 – 1,699.00 – Buy Now.

6. Flite Women’s T-shape Slippers with EVA Sole and Synthetic Strap

₹ 246.00 - 488.00 – Buy Now.

7. Fusefit Women’s Ellie Sliders Made of Waterproof PVC

₹ 560.00 - 568.00 – Buy Now.

Share your comment ×