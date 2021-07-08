Women’s ethnic and fusion wear: The most stylish must-haves under 1000!

Fusion ethnic wear is booming and revolutionizing Indian fashion. Hop on this trend and discover the best fusion styles to amp-up your wardrobe at affordable prices!

Fashion is ever-evolving, and trends can be global as well as regional. In India for instance, one can never do away with ethnic wear. It is an essential aspect of celebrations, occasions and even daily wear in our country. Hence, it is inevitable that the Indian fashion industry also keeps coming up with new ideas and reimagined elements each season. One such trend in recent times has been Indo-western and fusion wear, especially in the Indian women’s wardrobes.

What is fusion wear?

This term basically refers to garments or accessories that are designed in a way that combines traditionally Indian elements with Western ones. This could be in context to the shape, silhouette, colours, fabrics, textures or even prints and pattern of the product. ‘Fusion’ can also be incorporated in the way a garment or accessory is styled – if you wear a kurta with jeans, you have essentially fused Indian and Western elements! The preference for fusion wear has ultimately grown over time as more and more consumers seek practicality and modernity in their ethnicity.

With ethnic fusion wear becoming a must-have for every modern woman, here are some contemporary styles at affordable prices that you must check out!

1. Avaasa Ikat Print Anarkali Kurta - ₹ 441.00

The modernised Ikat print on this kurta is unapologetically Indian, as are the minimised Anarkali gathers. However, the silhouette is very similar to Western A-line dresses, and the refreshing coral pink colour is not something you would find in traditional Indian fashion.

2. Fusion Embroidered A-line Kurta - ₹ 735.00

The embroidered, statement neck and its geometric patterns truly give the Western silhouette and sleeveless garment an intrinsic ethnic touch.

3. Avaasa Printed Straight Kurta - ₹ 369.00

The triangular printed motifs in golden and purple provide the ethnic touch very minimally to this kurta, along with its pista green base colour. However, the sleeveless cut and the mandarin collar take inspiration from other countries’ styles – all of which give the kurta a modern and stylish appeal.

4. Avaasa Ikat Straight Sleeveless Kurta - ₹ 250.00

The stylised, minimalistic Ikat print on yellow and grey – the Pantone Colours of The Year have all simply stolen our hearts! Nothing screams summer fusion wear louder than this kurta, designed for the practical and chic modern lady on-the-go!

5. Sakura Striped Straight Kurta with Fabric Belt - ₹ 560.00

The top half of this kurta, with the half sleeves and collar look like a formal shirt and the pink and white stripes remind us of the Japanese cherry blossoms – is it just us, or is this the cutest version of fusion wear that can also work as formal wear?

6. FTDiva Floral Print Flared Front Slit Kurta - ₹ 660.00

This is the epitome of a modernised, stylised and incredibly chic kurta! The front slit and vibrant floral prints are in accordance with western trends, but it retains its ethnic touch with the fabric buttons, bel-style prints and Anarkali gathers at the waist.

7. Aks Micro Print Bell Sleeves Tunic - ₹ 260.00

Tunics are by themselves a fusion concept, and this one, with its ethnic booti work-inspired motifs but bell sleeves, Anarkali gathers at the waist but short length make it the ideal amalgamation of elements!

