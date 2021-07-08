Women’s footwear trends 2021: The latest must-haves for every fashion enthusiast!

Get ready to move out in style and maximum comfort with a versatile shoe collection up-to-date with the hottest trends of the year!

Most of us have spent the past year working from home, in our comfy, lounge clothes. Nearly a year and a half spent in the most comfortable flats and slippers at home, and now having to move out in the same old, so-called ‘presentable’ footwear – it makes no sense, does it?

Fortunately for all of us, the hottest footwear trends of 2021 are not that far off from what we have been lounging around in. Impracticality has taken a backseat to allow simpler, pragmatic styles to take charge. Blended with revived retro elements and sustainable efforts, this season’s trendiest footwear are definitely must-haves! Here are some trending styles in women’s footwear this year –

1. Chunky block heels and wedges: These are the most comfortable and easy to walk in heels, and with medium length, they are great additions to styles that are designed to elevate and elongate our form. In bright or even neutral colours, these pair well with everything- especially trendy flared jean and trousers! Newest trend alert – these are also incorporating recycled denims! Check these out –

DressBerry Women’s Solid Pink Block Heel Sandals

₹ 1,999.00 – Buy Now.

Mast & Harbour Denim Handcrafted Wedges

₹ 999.00 – Buy Now.

2. Flatforms and elevated basics: The 90s are back, and so are the sandals inspired by that era! Playing on the word ‘platforms’, flatforms have flat bases that are elevated uniformly and are comfortable to walk in while also adding to our height and style quotient. These are often designed like the classic thong strap slippers, just elevated and chunkier!

Roadster Leopard Print Wedges

₹ 999.00 – Buy Now.

3. Ballerina and ultra-flats: These are some of the most versatile staples in women’s footwear, and we are glad they are back in trend! Various stylized forms of ballet flats and ultra-chic mules are in this season, including elastic bands, ankle straps, pointed-toes, geometrical and chunky silhouettes, and many more fun and stylised design elements!

DressBerry Solid Green Ballerinas

₹ 759.00 – Buy Now.

Her by Invictus Solid White Mules

₹ 719.00 – Buy Now.

4. Thin, strappy kitten heels: Another retro trend that is revived this season. Kitten heels are a classic and look cute and chic at the same time. These are practical versions of stilettos and high heels that look and feel great!

House of Pataudi Rosegold Embroidered Handcrafted Heels

₹ 1,924.00 – Buy Now.

5. Heavy-duty, chunky footwear: These take inspiration from retro trends, especially the 70s, and are reimagined and termed ‘futuristic’ this year. These can include the Dutch-inspired, traditionally wooden clogs modernised to be made of faux leather or rubber in trending neutrals and have an easy slip-on slip-off design. They also include the extremely versatile and a personal favourite – unisex elevated combat boots. This year’s streetwear trends are absolutely incomplete without a pair of these!

Roadster Solid Light Green Clogs

₹ 584.00 – Buy Now.

H&M Black Platform Chelsea Boots

₹ 2,699.00 – Buy Now.

Share your comment ×