Women's ethnic wear combinations to wear this Diwali

Diwali is almost here and we are ready! Ready to shop till we drop as the offers and discounts are unmissable this season. We’ve curated this list of must-have ethnic wear combinations for you to rock this Diwali season. Whether you’re a minimalist or a maximalist, we’ve got something for each of you. Now pick up your chosen jewellery and your favourite bag to pair them up with these gorgeous pieces and you’ll be ready for the festival season in style!

1. Pure Cotton Set (Red)

Kurtis made of cotton are easy to wear and beautiful. Cotton being breathable makes for the perfect choice for summers. This set in the colour red comes with an A-line kurti, dupatta and palazzo pants making it a must have. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 999

2. Black Poly Crepe Set

Glam brigade is here with this rocking blue number which will surely get people asking about it! Featuring a crop top and palazzo with a sheer shrug, this set will be the clear winner amongst all its drab counterparts. The top is hemmed with fringe tassels lending it a more festive vibe and that makes it perfect for this Diwali season.

PRICE: ₹ 753

3. Women's Cotton Anarkali Set

This set in the colour lilac and pink gives a soft and ethereal vibe owing to its light design. It also features gota patti work on selected borders and hem lines adding the wow factor to it. Get this piece now before it runs out!

PRICE: ₹ 1283

4. Peach Poly Crepe Kurta & Dhoti

This unconventional yet elegant kurta and dhoti set will lend your desi wardrobe the spark it has been lacking. Peach and brown complement every skin tone which makes this set versatile and worth it. Grab it as soon as possible!

PRICE: ₹ 711

5. Mustard and Sage Green Set

Dazzle everyone with your stunning traditional look by wearing this beautiful kurta with palazzo pant set. It's fine finish makes it well suited for casual as well as work wear. It is lightweight and soft on your skin and has a soothing colour which will lend you a fresh look any season.

PRICE: ₹ 895

6. Straight Salwar Suit Set (Blue)

This blue and white printed kurta set is all things classy and functional. Not too heavy or gaudy, it is perfect for women who love minimal and fuss free styles. Pair it with your favourite silver jewellery and you’re good to go!

PRICE: ₹ 709

