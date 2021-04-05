Up your casual game with these super stylish joggers under 1000 rs. that you need to add to your wardrobe

Joggers are a personalization of relaxation and chilling but at the same time they look absolutely dapper.

The fashion world these days has become more about relaxing lounge wear and concentrates more on the comfort factor. Joggers are most certainly the top choice in every woman’s casual wardrobe. They are extremely cozy and you can wear them at home, during exercising and also when you are just hanging out with your girl pals! They have become a must-have in every woman’s casual closet. With the perfect fit, you can totally rock your outfit! Here, we have a list of super stylish joggers that you would want to add to your cart right away!

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Tapered Fit Regular Track Pants

Keep up with the current fashion with these olive green joggers from Symbol. If you really want to be stylish and make a statement but at the same time you are too lazy to experiment with anything new, then these joggers are exactly what you should opt for! They are super comfy which makes them a great choice for casual wear and will look best when paired with a crop top.

Price: Rs. 512

DOZO Girl's Slim Fit Leggings

The best aspect about these rust-coloured joggers from Dozo is that they are bound to make heads turn! They are designed with two side pockets which makes them a super convenient choice. They provide a relaxed fit and utmost comfort. Team them with a white crop top or a tank top, and achieve a trendy look.

Price: Rs. 599

Alan Jones Clothing Women's Slim Fit Trackpants

These joggers from Alan Jones are very well designed and can make you feel at ease. The overall look of the joggers is a little on the sporty side but they would look dashing when paired with a pastel toned t-shirt or a sweatshirt. You do not want to miss out on these extremely cozy and soft joggers.

Price: Rs. 649

Q-rious Women's Relaxed Fit Joggers

Orange is definitely the colour of the season! If you are looking for something that you can just put on at the very last minute and still look urbane, then these joggers from Q-rious are just the perfect choice for you! If you pair these joggers with the right sneakers, you can attain a rocking casual look that people will definitely envy.

Price: Rs. 599

The Souled Store Women's Regular Fit Jogger

If you are a cartoon-lover, then you must add these joggers from The Souled Store to your collection. They provide a great fit which make them a very comfortable wear throughout the day. You can wear these joggers all day long on a casual day especially if you have to be on the run. You can style these joggers with a slim-fit t-shirt or a crop top, and complete the look with classic white sneakers.

Price: Rs. 891

This summer, add joggers to your casual wardrobe and upgrade each look!

