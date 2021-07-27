Zodiac and celestial jewelry: The personalized jewelry trend that is most sought-after right now!

When it comes to jewelry, the unique, bespoke and emotionally potent pieces are the ones that enthrall virtually everyone! Lately, the stars and astrological signs have been speaking the loudest. Especially in a post-pandemic era, people are increasingly seeking spiritual connections and tuning in to their astrological auras. This has brought the concept of zodiac, mystic and celestial inspirations into many fashion trends in 2021 - jewelry being the easiest and most charming way to express it!

There are 12 astrological signs, also called zodiac signs on your birth chart that are categorised as fire, water, earth and air signs. All of these have different attributes associated with them. When someone asks for your zodiac sign, the most common answer is the one that coincides with your birth month. However, there are 3 main astrological placements within a birth chart - your Sun sign, Moon sign and rising or ascending sign. Your Sun sign is your basic personality and the core of who you are as a person. Your Moon sign represents who you are when you’re alone and your emotional side. Lastly, your rising sign is the first impression people see of you and how you outwardly appear.

All of these characteristics are extremely personal to you and make you a unique individual. This is why your zodiac and its celestial equivalents can hold immense meaning for you, which makes zodiac-inspired jewelry a creation made specifically for you! Check out some of these minimal, aesthetic pieces to align with your sign!

1. Fab Couture’s Elegant Pendant - Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

This minimal and lightweight pendant comes with an adjustable golden chain for the brave, lively, optimistic and free-spirited Sagittarius woman!

₹ 349.00 – Buy Now.

2. Fab Couture’s Good Vibes Only Pendant

This simplistic yet powerful pendant in the shape of a glowing Sun can help invoke the celestial positivity in store for everyone! It serves as a reminder to stay positive, let the sunshine in and attract good vibes everyday!

₹ 479.00 – Buy Now.

3. Fab Couture’s Free Spirit Pendant

This minimalistic pendant and chain in rose gold serve as a reminder to live a life without limits. The dragonfly symbolises a free spirit, adaptability, transformation and deep emotional maturity.

₹ 449.00 – Buy Now.

4. IskiUski Zodiac Charm Pendant - Cancer (June 21 - July 21)

This elegant pendant is designed to create the shape of the Cancer crab constellation associated with the zodiac sign. It is made of sterling silver and is plated with rhodium which ensures longer lasting lustre and shine!

₹ 650.00 – Buy Now.

5. Estele Silver Plated Zodiac Pendant Chain - Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This silver pendant is designed for the creative, emotive and romantic Pisces woman. The double fish glyph associated with the sign is used as the pendant which symbolises connectedness.

₹ 399.00 – Buy Now.

6. Silgo Zodiac Constellation Necklace - Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Aries constellation necklace with diamond-shaped crystals representing the stars is built to personify the impeccably elegant, fiery and career-oriented Aries lady!

₹ 618.00 – Buy Now.

7. FC Ent. Elegant Zodiac Ear Studs - Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

These ear studs have a very modern abstract appeal and are rather unique choices for ear jewelry. However, they hold immense importance as the design is inspired by the Aquarius zodiac symbol which represents the mystic healing water bearer and radical changes.

₹ 499.00 – Buy Now.