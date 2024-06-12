Suhana Khan effortlessly stuns in a floral bodycon dress worth Rs.31,500, perfect for summer garden parties

Suhana Khan, the stylish daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is well known for her love of bodycon dresses. These figure-hugging outfits have become her go-to choice, showcasing her confidence and fashion sense. Recently, Suhana took her love for bodycon dresses to a new level by incorporating a popular summer trend i.e. florals.

Florals are perfect for summer because they are bright, cheerful, and refreshing. The Archies actress has effortlessly combined this trend with her favourite bodycon style, creating looks that are both fashionable and seasonally appropriate. Check out her latest look which might give you cues too.

Suhana Khan’s floral dress

Suhana Khan recently stepped out in a dress that is perfect for any summer occasion. Her dress comes from the brand Reformation and is worth Rs.31,500. It has a figure-hugging fit that accentuates her curves, tie-up straps, adding a playful touch, and a sweetheart neckline that brings a classic romantic vibe to the look.

The dress also featured an ankle-length hem, making it both elegant and trendy. Her white dress had red floral prints all over it which are bright and cheerful and also embody the essence of summer, adding a touch of femininity as well.

Shahruk Khan's daughter Suhana’s floral bodycon dress is ideal for summer parties, whether it's a birthday celebration, garden party, or rooftop gathering. It is also perfect for date nights and beach vacations as cheerful floral prints and bodycon fit make it a standout choice.

Suhana’s accessories and glam

For accessories, the actress opted for a pink Chanel mini flap bag, adding a pop of colour and luxury. For jewellery, she kept it simple with small studs and a dainty necklace to keep the focus on the dress.

For make-up, Suhana's dewy make-up gave her skin a fresh and radiant glow. A touch of highlighter on the cheeks accentuated her cheekbones and added a dewy finish. To round off her look, Suhana opted for glossy lipstick and arched brows to define her face. The diva’s hairstyle featured a middle-parted look with soft curls tying her whole look together.

Therefore, whatever outfit Suhana Khan decides to wear is always considered on point, and the latest one is no exception.

Selecting a floral bodycon dress shows that it is possible to be fashionable without losing personal style and conforming to the new trends. This style is a sure way of making many people in the fashion sector excited and the summer fashion trendsetting.

