The Saree Is Having Its Moment Again: Come Learn to Style Yours At The Drape Stories, This Saturday

Let's be honest, we've all had this moment. You open your wardrobe, spot that gorgeous saree your mum passed down, and think, "I'll never actually pull this off." Back it goes, into the pile of "one day I'll figure it out."

Well, that one day is here, because the saree is having a full blown comeback.

Look around, it's everywhere. Alia Bhatt sweeping the Met Gala carpet in a floral Sabyasachi. Janhvi Kapoor giving us pure Sridevi core in her chiffons. Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Rekha, every leading lady is having her own saree moment right now. Then throw in the pant sarees, belted drapes, dhoti sarees, and the whole concept saree wave taking over Instagram, and suddenly six yards feels like the most exciting thing in the wardrobe again.

So if you've been wanting in on the moment but weren't quite sure where to start, The Drape Stories: A Saree Styling Workshop is calling your name. Organised by the LG Life Genius Community, this three hour Saturday afternoon session covers the good stuff, different drapes (from the classic Nivi to modern Bollywood inspired styles), styling tricks that make one saree look ten different ways, and the fabric care bit that finally answers "but what if I ruin it?" And that last part comes courtesy of the LG AI DD 2.0 washing machine on site, smart enough to sense your fabric and pick a wash motion gentle enough for your sarees.

Guiding the room will be Shirin Tuli Sharma, the Delhi based content creator whose feed feels like a chat with your most stylish friend. Expect more than just styling. There will be nostalgia, stories about the sarees we grew up around, the ones passed down from our mothers and grandmothers, and a few shared across the room too. Along with hands-on practice, of course.

Whether you're a lifelong saree lover, a soon to be bride, or someone who's been eyeing your mom's silks for years, consider this your sign!

Event details:

Date: Saturday, 22nd August 2026 | Saturday

Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Venue: Collative, Global Foyer, White House, Saket, New Delhi

What to bring: One or two of your own sarees to drape and style during the session.

Want to be part of the workshop?

Click Register Now to lock in your seat for this Saturday.

Join the LG Life Genius Community on Facebook to be first in line for every workshop and masterclass coming your way.

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