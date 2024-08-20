Black Myth: Wukong Shatters Records to Reach Steam’s Top Ten Most Played Games Ever: ‘Embrace the Monke’ Fans Cheer

Only hours after its release, Black Myth: Wukong is already shattering Steam records. Black Myth: Wukong is now the most popular game on Steam, with a peak of 2,151,942 concurrent players at the time of writing.

That places developer Game Science's retelling of Journey to the West in second place for the greatest concurrent player counts ever on Steam, trailing only PUBG: Battlegrounds, which peaked at 3,257,248 in January 2018.

Black Myth: Wukong has surpassed Elden Ring, Dota 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Counter-Strike 2, and Palworld, all of which have impressive concurrent player counts. Black Myth: Wukong is also available on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC through the Epic Games Store, as well as the Chinese platform WeGame; however, the Steam record does not include players on these platforms. WeGame boasts over 80 million gamers every month, according to a FAQ website for developers. Steam has 132 million monthly active users in 2021.

Simon Carless, founder and analyst of GameDiscoverCo, believes that at 5 a.m. ET, 88.1% of the concurrent gamers were from China, with 3% from the United States, 1.6% from Hong Kong, and 1% from Japan.

This breakdown is likely to change once the US player base wakes up and logs in. According to Bloomberg, Black Myth: Wukong "generated a level of buzz the [Chinese] gaming industry hasn't seen in years," with the game ranking first on the Chinese social media site Weibo's hot topics.

Fans were also thrilled with game release as one fan wrote, “1.4 million players as of writing this, good lord is this a new record for a single player game”

Another fan wrote, “That’s what happens when your target audience is a country with 1.4 billion people in it I guess lol”

Another fan wrote, “When the game is interesting, records are set to be makes. Black Myth over takes cyberpunk, Elden Ring and Baldur Gate 3”

This fan wrote, “I'm not surprised. This game has been a masterclass of how to share updates with a community pre-launch, build hype, and deliver on promises made”

Black Myth: Wukong is based on the famous Chinese tale Journey to the West, and players play as Sun Wukong, the Destined One, throughout the role-playing game. Though it was published on August 20 for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC, an Xbox Series X release is scheduled at a later date. Aside from its large player population, Black Myth: Wukong has received positive reviews, earning an early Metacritic score of 82. In our review, Polygon described the game as "an epic saga that's both confounding and spectacular to behold."

However, its release has not been without controversy. Publisher Hero Games (working on behalf of Game Science as a co-publisher on the game) issued an unusual message to several game broadcasters, requesting them not to criticize the Chinese video game business or "feminist propaganda" during their streams.

