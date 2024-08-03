Kai Cenat has a vibrant personality that really connects with the Gen Z crowd. In early March 2023, he earned the title of King of Twitch by setting a new record for the highest subscriber count on the platform, surpassing 300,000 subscribers and breaking Ludwig's previous record of 283,000.

Naturally, with such a massive subscriber base, many wonder how much money Kai Cenat makes per stream. Here's our take on the famous Twitch streamer's per-stream income.

How much does Kai Cenat make per stream?

While there's no precise answer, let's try to break it down. In Kai Cenat's latest stream, ‘I'm Only Sleeping,’ via TwitchTracker, 36,192 viewers were watching. If a subscription is $5, Twitch takes $3, and Kai gets $2. So, 300k subs x $2 = $600k per month, not counting ad and sponsor revenue, making it easy for him to pull in over $800k per month.

Coming back to per stream income, assuming all 36,192 viewers are subscribers: Kai's share per viewer: $2 Total sub revenue for Kai: 36,192 viewers x $2/viewer = $72,384 This is a simplified calculation and doesn't reflect Kai's actual earnings.

According to TwitchTracker in 2023, Kai had 189,761 Prime subscriptions, 649,608 Tier 1 subscriptions, 295 Tier 2 subscriptions, and 181 Tier 3 subscriptions. With Prime and Tier 1 subs at $4.99, Tier 2 at $9.99, and Tier 3 at $24.99, he approximately earned:

(189,761 x $4.99) + (649,608 x $4.99) + (295 x $9.99) + (181 x $24.99) = $4,195,921

Considering a 50/50 split, he earned a minimum of $2,097,960.

What is Kai Cenat’s net worth in 2024?

Kai Cenat’s net worth is estimated to be $13 million in 2024.

Kai is famous for his streams and videos on Twitch. On Twitch, he has over 160,000 subscribers at the time of writing, many paying a subscription fee. On YouTube, he has nearly 8 million subscribers. He has also released music, with his most popular track — 2022’s "Bustdown Rollie Avalanche" — getting over 72 million listens on Spotify.

How much did Kai Cenat make in 2023?

On January 31, 2023, Cenat began a month-long subathon. On February 28, 2023, he became the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time, peaking at 306,621 subscribers.

In March 2023, Cenat was reported to be making around $23,280 per month from his sleep streams, resulting in an annual income of $285,480. According to Streams Charts, his sleeping broadcasts have amassed over 5.6 million hours watched, showing significant viewer engagement. On March 11, 2023, Cenat won "Streamer of the Year" at the 2023 Streamer Awards.

Here’s how Kai Cenat makes money

Kai Cenat’s main income sources are Twitch and YouTube, with additional earnings from his music on Spotify.

Twitch: Twitch is likely Kai’s primary income source. Kai has over 12 million followers on Twitch. He’s the most-subscribed streamer on the platform, with way over 60,000 paid subscribers, each paying at least $4.99 per month. He's estimated to earn around $3 million per year from Twitch, excluding endorsements and sponsorships, which also account for millions.

YouTube: YouTube is Kai’s secondary income source, with roughly 15 million video views per month. This is estimated to bring his yearly earnings to around $1 million, though this can vary based on engagement rates and ad views, excluding any sponsorships on the platform.

Music: Kai has also dabbled in music, with 2022 being his biggest year. He has collaborated with other internet personalities, such as his joint single "Dogs" with fellow Twitch streamer iShowSpeed in 2023, which racked up 4 million listens.

Kai Cenat's deal with famous footwear brand

Kai Cenat recently announced a partnership with Nike during a livestream. "I would like to announce that we are officially a part of the Nike family," Cenat said enthusiastically. "This has been a long time waiting."

Despite confirming his new deal, the partnership's terms weren't disclosed. Notably, Cenat is the first streamer to join Nike.

Shortly after the announcement, Cenat revealed plans for a major event with Nike in Las Vegas. Additionally, he participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for Team Shannon on Feb. 16, where he showcased his Nike gear.