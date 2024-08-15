IShowSpeed Accused of Assault, Racism and Scamming in Controversial Exposé Video by YouTuber Alfree MP4

On August 14, 2024, YouTuber AlfreeMP4 made some heavy accusations against popular internet figure Darren ‘IShowSpeed.’ In a video titled ‘This Video Will Make You Hate IShowSpeed’, AlfreeMP4 claimed that the content creator was guilty of physical assault, promoting racism, and sexism, among other things. He shared more details about these allegations, stating,

"On this episode of Busted, we're going to be exposing a well-known YouTuber, IShowSpeed, for being a narcissist that exploits his young and impressionable audience, a scammer, a sexist, who allegedly assaulted someone on video. And someone who's almost put his family's life in danger just for the sake of clout."

At the beginning of the video, AlfreeMP4 explained why he believed the 19-year-old streamer, who recently got banned from YouTube , had assaulted someone. He showed a viral clip from IShowSpeed's visit to Denmark, which captured him being chased by a dog. AlfreeMP4 suggested that, in this video, IShowSpeed allegedly slapped a man.

He clarified, "The clip I'm about to show you, allegedly assaulting this person, was not taken from his stream but rather from someone else's point of view. On that very same day, he did his stream, and in that stream, he was being chased by this dog. The part that wasn't streamed to his audience, though, shows him allegedly slapping a man for no reason."

In the same footage where IShowSpeed was being chased by the dog, a woman’s voice was heard saying, "Why did he just hit a random guy? He knocked the random guy's glasses off. That's kind of messed up."

AlfreeMP4 also mentioned that there was a "witness" who could support the claim of IShowSpeed allegedly assaulting someone:

"You can even see the man pick his glasses back up after they fell off the ground. So, not only do we have a video of this happening, we also have a witness to back up this claim. Kind of hard to argue against."

