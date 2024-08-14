Kai Cenat Responds to Backlash Over Wearing Rapper Ken Carson's Chain in Viral Pic 'I'm Not Part of Opium'

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat has addressed the backlash he faced after donning rapper Ken Carson's chain. To give you some context, on August 13, 2024, the two-time Streamer of the Year posted a photo on his secondary Instagram account, kc3hidd3n, where he was seen wearing a Ken Carson X chain. The post quickly got over 144,000 likes and led to fan speculation about a possible collaboration between Cenat and the 24-year-old artist.

During a live stream on August 14, 2024, Cenat tackled the criticism head-on, responding to those who were seemingly upset about him wearing the chain. Cenat, who recently went on a rant claiming he’d never collab with Kamala Harris , explained that he and the rapper have been close friends for several months, saying:

"Anybody wondering, 'Oh, my god! How does Kai have Ken's chain?' Bro, you've got to understand that me and Ken are build like this for a few months now. Like, I've met him multiple times, didn't I tell you all ns? Literally! Ken is one of the coolest ns. Literally, bro. And we've been talking for a little minute, bruh! You feel me? Also... no, I'm not opium. I'm not opium."

Cenat went on to emphasize, "Literally, bro. And we've been talking for a little minute, bruh! You feel me? Also... no, I'm not opium. I'm not opium, chat. N*a, that's why I've been keeping st to myself because the d**k-riding has to stop!"

When Cenat mentioned 'Opium,' he was likely referring to Ken Carson's connection with the Opium record label, which is led by rapper Playboi Carti. Despite the swirling rumors, Cenat clarified that he is not associated with the label and that his friendship with Carson is genuine, not driven by any professional ties.

During the same livestream, Cenat dissed the New York City Police Department (NYPD). He disclosed that the NYPD declined to provide security for a Nike basketball event he was set to attend. The event, called 'New York vs. New York,' was supposed to feature a face-off between Team Druski and Team Kai. However, Cenat claimed that the police refused to secure the area if he participated, which led to him canceling his appearance.

“Chat, you all want to know some crazy stuff? Nike had a New York vs New York event, and I was supposed to have my own team,” Cenat explained. “But the NYPD told Nike, ‘If Kai shows up for the event, we will not protect the event, and y’all have to be on your own.’ So, I couldn’t go because the police didn’t want to do their job.”

Cenat, who made headlines in August 2023 when a giveaway event in New York City turned chaotic, jokingly teased the possibility of organizing another giveaway. “So, what does that mean? I’m allowed to do another giveaway because all I’ve got to do is ask the NYPD for permission. They’re going to deny me, and I can do it, and I can be like, ‘I asked them!’”

