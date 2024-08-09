Michael Reeves Net Worth in 2024

Michael Reeves, a 23-year-old American content creator, gained widespread recognition for his viral experimental coding projects. His unconventional creations, such as a gas-powered fishing pole, a screaming microwave, and a robot capable of performing surgery, attracted a dedicated following due to their eccentric and original nature.

Despite not adhering to a regular posting schedule, Michael has become one of the leading content creators on YouTube, boasting over 7 million subscribers. Additionally, he established a Twitch account towards the end of 2019 and has since amassed 1.5 million followers on the platform.

What is Michael Reeves’ Net Worth?

As of the available information, Michael Reeves' net worth is estimated to be around USD 3 million. His content creation activities on YouTube, where he has over 7 million subscribers, as well as his affiliation with Offline TV and the occasional Twitch streaming contribute to his overall wealth.

Despite his busy schedule managing his full-time job as a software programmer for his company INFIBIT LLC and the Agricultural Department of UHMC, Michael's ventures into robotics and content creation have substantially added to his financial success.

How did Michael Reeves get famous?

Michael Reeves gained fame through his innovative and comedic approach to technology showcased on his YouTube channel. Born in 1997 in Maui, Hawaii, Reeves struggled academically but found his passion in coding and technology. His rise to fame began with the release of his viral video "The Robot That Shines a Laser in Your Eye" while he was attending Northern Arizona University.

This marked the beginning of his journey as a "comedy-tech" YouTuber, with subsequent videos featuring unconventional creations such as a swearing Roomba, a taser camera, and a modified Boston Dynamics robot dog that could urinate beer into a cup on command. His unique blend of humor and technological prowess captured the attention of a wide audience and propelled him to internet stardom.

Reeves' transition to full-time YouTube content creation in Los Angeles in 2018, and his subsequent affiliation with OfflineTV, a collective of Twitch streamers and content creators, further expanded his reach and solidified his reputation as an internet personality.

His charismatic presence, combined with his unorthodox and entertaining inventions, has continued to captivate viewers, leading to his recognition as an "internet edge lord and coding genius" by Newsweek. Furthermore, his foray into live streaming on Twitch, where he engages in both gaming and technological pursuits, has further cemented his status as a prominent figure in the online entertainment and tech community.

How much does Michael Reeves make a year?

Michael Reeves' annual earnings can be quite varied due to the multiple sources of income and the unpredictable nature of his content creation. His earnings comprise multiple streams, where online content creation accounts for the majority of it.

With his YouTube, Twitch, and multiple business involvements, Michael Reeves makes around USD 100,000 per year.

Michael Reeves’ YouTube Earnings

Michael Reeves’ YouTube channel, where he currently has 7.3 million subscribers, attracts over a million views per month.

Given his audience ranging from various fields of interest, Reeves generates an estimated annual revenue ranging from USD 4.1k to 65.2k per Social Blade.

Michael Reeves’ Twitch Earnings

Different from his YouTube, his Twitch earnings are less defined due to his infrequent streaming schedule. However, with approximately 1.5 million followers, he might earn anywhere between USD 200 to USD 600 in donations from each stream.

Michael Reeves’ Sponsorship Deals

As per current information, Michael Reeves has multiple brand sponsorships under his belt. Most of them are well-known brands such as - Amazon Prime, Honey, ExpressVPN, RayCon and Skillshare etc.

Michael Reeves’ Merchandising

Michael's income from his coding and software development work is undisclosed. Additionally, his earnings from the products available on his website, such as posters priced between $15 and $10, and T-shirts priced at $25, are also unknown. Despite this, given his popularity, it is expected that Reeves will generate a substantial income.

Recently, Michael Reeves took a hiatus from streaming and YouTube, causing much speculation among his dedicated fanbase. In his last vlog dated April 2023, Reeves disappeared from both platforms without providing a specific reason for his absence.

However, in a podcast for OfflineTV, he shed some light on the pressures of being a streamer and the mental toll it can take. Reeves described streaming as ‘mentally taxing’ and expressed a preference for YouTube over streaming due to the editability it offers.

His return to YouTube on June 6, 2024, with a video titled ‘I Built a Car out of Scooters’ has sparked excitement and curiosity among his subscribers.

