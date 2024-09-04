Top 5 Hardest Bosses in Black Myth:Wukong; Find Out

Black Myth: Wukong features many challenging bosses, but there's a big difference between the typical tough opponent and the true punishing ones. When facing a real doozy in the game, it's easy to feel overwhelmed, and it's perfectly fine to take a step back and reassess before mastering the fight.

The road to glory is long and winding, and by the time you reach the final boss, you'll be an expert at dodging vicious attacks. Let's take a look at the top 5 hardest bosses in the game.

5. The Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

The difficulty of the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master is largely determined by a secret item. It’s not the toughest fight in the game if the Destined One discovers the hidden area in Chapter Four and obtains the Weaver’s Needle. However, without the needle, the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master becomes a strong contender for the hardest boss of all time, easily surpassing the final bosses of the previous chapter.

4. The Scorpionlord

The secret Purple Wind Mountain area in Chapter Four sets up a challenging boss battle with Duskveil, but the most terrifying enemy in the chapter is encountered earlier. If the Destined One keeps quiet, the Scorpionlord can remain undisturbed. However, all bets are off if the Destined One rolls into his alcohol-filled jars; the Scorpionlord's wrath is truly something to behold.

3. The Yellow Loong

In Black Myth: Wukong, finding Yellow Loong can be challenging, but that difficulty pales in comparison to the battle itself. Yellow Loong makes the other Loong fights seem easy, as he serves as the secret reward for completing a series of Loong battles throughout the game.

2. The Great Sage's Broken Shell

Black Myth: Wukong's ultimate boss battle is a multi-phase extravaganza, but it's the final two stages of the fight with the Great Sage's Broken Shell where the real action happens. The Great Sage's Broken Shell excels at countering almost anything the Destined One attempts, unlike previous bosses who were often skilled at blocking specific moves and spells. This fight doesn’t hold back, from bouncing the Destined One between clones dealing damage to grabbing the healing gourd and taking a swig for himself.

1. Erlang Shen

The game introduces an even harder boss before the Great Sage's Broken Shell, which must still be defeated to reach the true ending. In Journey to the West, Erlang Shen is the first foe to pose a serious threat to the Monkey King, and the game pays proper respect to his immense strength. When it comes to stifling the Destined One's chances, Erlang Shen is even more ruthless than the Great Sage's Broken Shell, demanding a high level of skill to overcome.

