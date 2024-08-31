Twitch Streamer Flightreacts Warns Instagram Fan Page for Posting Viral Makeup Filter Video: ‘Delete This Fake Weirdo Ish’

Twitch and YouTube sensation, FlightReacts, has stirred up strong reactions with a stern warning to an Instagram fan page over a viral makeup filter video. The American content creator, renowned for his captivating reaction videos and 1v1 basketball matches with fellow internet personalities, was evidently displeased with the edited footage displaying him donning a makeup filter.

In a direct and forceful message, FlightReacts demanded the removal of the post, labeling it as "fake weirdo ish" and threatening to take action against the fan's Instagram page should they fail to comply. While commenting on the viral video, Flight wrote, “Delete this fake weirdo ish or I'll strike ya page ASAP quit posting makeup vids.”

The video in question, captioned "Flight talks about his new boyfriend," has sparked controversy by presenting FlightReacts in a manner that led viewers to believe he was discussing a relationship. Notably, FlightReacts had previously faced backlash in March 2024, drawing accusations of transphobia for his facial reactions to a former crew member of YouTube star, MrBeast.

With FlightReacts amassing over 4.87 million YouTube subscribers and boasting a Twitch following of over 2.3 million, his influence on the digital content landscape and the public discourse surrounding his actions are summed up with his wide reach among the streaming fans.

Although, this was not the first flash of fame for the streamer as he recently got recognition by Team USA basketball. Flightreacts recently experienced a moment of jubilation after the official Instagram account of the USA Basketball team tagged him in a post celebrating their gold medal victory in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Known for his passion for basketball and his engaging content on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, this came as nothing short of a surprise for him.

This acknowledgement from the USA Basketball team came at a significant time for Flightreacts, as he had recently endured a temporary suspension from Twitch due to a DMCA takedown while streaming Olympic highlights.

The tag on Instagram served as a morale booster for Flightreacts, who expressed gratitude for the gesture, emphasizing how much it meant to him and his community.

