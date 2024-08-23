Watch: IShowSpeed Destroys His Streaming Setup After Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses His YouTube Subscribers Count

IShowSpeed recently had a surprising reaction after soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo overtook his YouTube subscriber count.

Ronaldo, who just launched his YouTube channel, quickly broke records by becoming the fastest to reach milestones like 1 million and 30 million subscribers. For IShowSpeed, who had worked hard over the years to gather 28.2 million subscribers, seeing his idol surpass him so quickly was a mix of shock and admiration.

In a video shared on his channel, the 19-year-old watched in disbelief as Ronaldo's numbers climbed past his own. The moment became even more dramatic when IShowSpeed, overwhelmed by the situation, jumped head-first into his streaming setup, causing visible damage to his desk and equipment.

As he reacted, he shouted, "Ronaldo the GOAT! Oh my God, he just did it in one day, he passed me in one day!" His intense reaction didn't stop there; with bloodshot eyes and frothing at the mouth, he continued to praise Ronaldo while expressing his emotions in an unusual and passionate rant.

The video quickly went viral, gaining nearly 3.5 million views within hours as fans watched the young streamer struggle with the reality of being outpaced by one of the world's most famous athletes.

Despite the chaos, it's clear that IShowSpeed holds deep respect and admiration for Ronaldo. Even as he faced the loss of his YouTube lead, his reaction showed just how much he looks up to the Portuguese forward.

How about a collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo and Speed himself? Say no more. Former NFL superstar Tom Brady has expressed his willingness to facilitate a connection between Speed and Ronaldo.

The interaction took place on Instagram, where Brady tagged IShowSpeed's handle and proposed the idea of starting a "group chat" involving both the YouTube streamer and Ronaldo.

However, only time will tell if Brady goes on to pull this surprising collaboration or not. Speed’s fans will be eagerly eying for that for sure.

