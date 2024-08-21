Watch: IShowSpeed Hilariously Trolls Ice Spice by Pretending to Be Man U Star During Livestream with Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat set up a call between IShowSpeed and rapper Ice Spice, but instead of keeping it straightforward, the streamer decided to prank her in a completely unexpected way.

IShowSpeed is dominating the internet with his intense Minecraft sessions alongside fellow influencer Kai Cenat. Their multiple game restarts have led to hilarious moments, including the duo hiring a therapist to deal with their in-game frustrations.

But one of the wildest moments, (yes, wilder than Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed showering together ,) from their stream involved a call with the well-known rapper Ice Spice. On August 20, Kai Cenat handed his phone to IShowSpeed to chat with Ice Spice. Predictably, Speed turned what could have been a simple conversation into something far from ordinary.

"I have seen your name in his contacts and I just have a question. Not to be rude or anything, I am not like a weird fan, I am not like a weird person or anything. I just have a question for you Ms. Ice."

Ice Spice was surprised by IShowSpeed's approach and asked who he was. The streamer took the prank further, claiming to be Manchester United defender Harry Maguire:

"My name is Harry, Harry Maguire."

IShowSpeed isn't new to high-profile collaborations either. Recently, he shared a stage with Lil Wayne and Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest in NYC, where he even pulled off a backflip for them.

However, this was his first time interacting with Ice Spice on camera, and fans were eager to see how he would handle the call after Kai Cenat passed the phone to him.

The prank didn’t go down well with the rapper, who suspected that Cenat was playing around:

"What are you talking about? Kai stop it!"

Speed insisted: "No ma'am, it's not Kai. Can you just answer it, please?"

Ice Spice eventually responded, and Speed asked for "one chance" with her:

"If I could have one chance."

The rapper was unimpressed, responding with:

"What?!? What are you talking about? Ask your question."

Realizing the prank had run its course, Speed quickly signaled to Cenat, who pretended someone else had taken his phone:

"Bro, why are you on my phone? Why are you on my phone? Why are you on my phone? You called Ice?"

At this point, IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat had been going strong in their Hardcore Minecraft marathon for over three days, with Speed reaching a milestone of 28 million subscribers during the stream.

Ice Spice wasn’t the first artist they’ve connected with recently. Just days before, Lil Uzi Vert also jumped on a call with Kai Cenat during one of their streams.

