Best Diet for Hypothyroidism: Foods That Harm And Those That Heal

Thyroid problems have become common today due to a fast lifestyle, overconsumption of junk, lack of exercise, sedentary work, etc. Some of the common and major thyroid disorders are hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, thyroid cancer, iodine deficiency, and Hashimoto thyroiditis ( 1 ). Thyroid problems can come for any gender. However, women are the worst sufferers and count more than men due to their up-and-down of hormones throughout the year, thanks to menstruation cycles. If you get diagnosed with hypothyroidism you may scramble for the best diet for hypothyroidism.

A lot of thyroid-related health issues may be reduced with simple everyday changes. As with most healthcare routines, it starts with what we eat. The best hypothyroidism diet cuts off junk foods as much as possible. Some micronutrients aid in solving disorders and can directly affect the thyroid.

Scroll down to learn about the effective diet for hypothyroidism.

What Is Hypothyroidism?

Hypothyroidism is nothing but a lack of thyroid hormones or in medical terms, underactive thyroid as per your body's requirements. The thyroid gland present in the neck can't produce enough hormones to control our metabolism which in turn is also responsible for our energy, body temperature, and heart rates.

Hypothyroidism is mostly seen among women than men ( 2 ) and one can be diagnosed with the condition at the minimum age of 11-12 years. But the symptoms might be noticeable in the later stages of life. The primary reason behind thyroid related problems is yet to be determined, however, existing researchers have concluded that due to the autoimmune nature and the abundant hormonal changes within women during pregnancy, menstruation, and menopause mess up the thyroid hormones, leading to several disorders ( 3 ).

It is always recommended to get yourself a routine thyroid checkup every once in a while to avoid future heart problems. Also, look out for the appropriate foods to eat with hypothyroidism. Hence, you should always look out for the common symptoms rather than being too late. They are:

Gaining of weight

Constant tiredness

Dry and flaky skin

Irregular menstruation cycle

Constant muscle aches

Forgetfulness

Hair loss

Stiff or rough body hair

Breathlessness (due to light exercises, climbing stairs, carrying things, etc)

The above symptoms can be seen mostly among adults, no matter their gender. Hence, it's advisable to look out for a doctor to avoid unnecessary problems and follow a proper diet for thyroid.

Hypothyroidism can also be located in children. For someone who is born with existing thyroid problems can have several complications from the beginning. Parents should always be in touch with their doctor to look out for tiny issues like:

Slow height growths.

Not willing to eat properly

Very thin or having trouble gaining weight

Jaundice

Dry and flaky skin

Umbilical hernia (in some cases with major complications)

Slow mental developments

Therefore, a hypothyroidism diet is the way to go. Dietary changes might not be the ultimate cure but can solve half of the problems. A nutritious and well-rounded diet can enhance thyroid conditions and general well-being.

A complete treatment strategy that might involve medicines, dietary modifications, and lifestyle adjustments should be developed by people with thyroid issues in collaboration with their medical professionals. It's crucial to remember that a healthy diet can't substitute the need for thyroid gland hormone therapy.

Can Certain Diets Help People With Hypothyroidism?

Hypothyroidism is caused due to lack of certain nutrients in the body. Iodine is one of the chief nutrients that, if goes down the line, will cause fatal thyroid disorders. But on the other hand, too much iodine is dangerous as well. Patients with an autoimmune thyroid disorder should be extra careful with their iodine consumption, hence, should always consult a doctor about the amount per meal.

Apart from iodine, lack and excess of iron, selenium, and zinc can equally affect the levels of hypothyroidism. Your everyday diet should include the right amounts of veggies, fruits, proteins, healthy fats, and whole grains.

It has always been put forward to avoid excessively processed foods and glutenous meals that can cause inflammation. The former part includes sugary morning cereals, deep-fried snacks, supermarket cheese, canned sweets, and vegetables, ready-made and refrigerated quick bites, red meats (beef, pork, mutton, etc), sweet biscuits and cookies, and soft drinks. As per gluten foods, avoid wheat-based baked products like white bread, pasta, crackers, alcohol, and canned soups.

Sorry, but you have to miss out on the “fun” foods to reverse hypothyroidism.

Important Nutrients to Watch in Hypothyroidism

The best diet for hypothyroidism is to add as many micronutrients as you can to put a full stop to the growing side effects. But on the other hand, you need to watch out for some of the important nutrients that are beneficial in other instances, but in cases of the thyroid.

Below are some of the best nutrients to add to your underactive thyroid diet.

1. Iodine

Iodine deficiency is a common symptom in a lot of countries due to the diet and meals that the residents eat. This nutrient makes up the thyroid hormones, and lack of which can cause hypothyroidism ( 4 ). You need to be able to fulfill your needs by sprinkling a little iodized salt on top of your major meals. But remember, not to overconsume iodine products that can eventually lead to hyperthyroidism, and you need to again find extra information on how to cure them.

Fishes like cod and tuna, seaweed, and some dairy products like milk, yogurt, and homemade cheese can act as extra supplements for iodine.

2. Zinc

Lack of zinc can trigger hair loss. That's why zinc-infused meals are considered one of the best foods for the thyroid ( 5 ). Until zinc supplements are given, hypothyroidism-related hair loss might not get better with treatment. The hormones produced by the thyroid are more easily transported to the cells that require them thanks to zinc's assistance in blood transportation. It also helps with protecting the thyroid gland from oxidative stress as a part of the oxidant defense system.

Pro Tip: To reduce oxidative stress hormones in your body, you can also go exercising, maintain a proper sleep schedule, quit drinking and smoking, and follow a healthy diet if you are reluctant about taking too many medications.

3. Selenium

Selenium helps promote thyroid hormones that control our body’s metabolism ( 6 ), a lack of which can lead to fatal thyroid problems. Apart from hypothyroidism, you can also be prone to thyroid cancer and Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. A proper food for hypothyroidism can supplement the absence of selenium or you can also take supplements.

The creation of DNA and procreation depends on selenium. Furthermore, it aids in defending you against infections and harm brought on by oxidative stress. You need to understand that selenium content in food depends on the geographical location and the type of cuisine you consume. Hence, you need to be mindful of your intake amount.

4. Vitamin-D

Vitamin D is known to cure autoimmune diseases ( 7 ) and in fact, insufficient vitamin D can cause several other diseases like muscle and bone ache. According to existing research, patients with no history of Vitamin D medication and consistent Hypothyroidism got better over time with vitamin and selenium supplements. They had Hypovitaminosis-D (lack of Vitamin-D in the body) due to which they were prone to Hypothyroidism.

The study indicated that low blood levels of calcium and vitamin D were substantially related to the presence and seriousness of hypothyroidism, which supports the wisdom of vitamin D administration ( 7 ).

5. Vitamin-B

Vitamin B12 is the best subclinical hypothyroidism diet. They have a direct interaction with the thyroid gland, due to which they can easily affect the hormonal release from the glands. If your blood tests indicate Vitamin B12 deficiency, you need to immediately resort to a changed dietary chart with supplements.

Research has shown that approximately 40% of Hypothyroidism patients ( 8 ) lack vitamin B and the symptoms are not visible in the primary stages of diagnosis. Regardless of the presence or absence of thyroid antibodies, all hypothyroid individuals should have their intake of vitamin B12 checked. Consult with your doctor immediately to assess the levels and get your supplements ready.

6. Magnesium

Magnesium is probably one of the most underrated minerals and we don’t appreciate enough of it. It is known to help with enzymatic and cellular processes and also aids in breaking down rigid thyroid hormone T4 to convert into thyroid hormone T3 ( 9 ), one of the active gland hormones. Without this process, our body cells won’t be receiving any of the vital thyroid hormones.

Magnesium regulates our blood sugars and cures insomnia, migraine headaches, and blood pressure. It might be challenging to maximize the consumption of magnesium only through diet. One of the greatest methods to make sure you are getting your recommended daily intake of magnesium is by taking supplements.

7. Iron

Iron is a component that the body needs to synthesize and process hormones from the thyroid gland. That's why, you can always blame iron deficiency if you have a thyroid disease. The bone marrow, which is the cell that produces RBCs (Red Blood Cells), is kept from working because of hypothyroidism. Anemia is brought on by a decrease in red blood cell formation. Hence, reversing someone's thyroid disease could need addressing their iron amounts ( 10 ).

The nutrient is responsible for again converting the rigid T4 thyroid hormones (called Thyroxin) into T3 thyroid hormones (known as triiodothyronine) with the help of TPO (thyroid peroxidase) ( 10 ). Even if you don’t have thyroid disorders, you might still suffer from similar symptoms.

Check out for some of the important nutrients that need to be avoided or consumed in lesser quantities.

8. Calcium

There’s no doubt that calcium is a blessing for our bodies, especially for muscle and bone growth along with blood flow and enzymes. However, it is not that friendly when it comes to hypothyroidism. But why so? Because it can disrupt the thyroid medications such as levothyroxine by absorbing it quickly from the cells ( 11 ).

According to a study, calcium supplements subsequently reduce T4 absorption and heighten thyrotropin in the blood, especially for patients who are on levothyroxine medications ( 11 ). Menopausal women should be extra careful about this as they often intend to take calcium supplements like calcium carbonate due to their hormonal changes and bone aches. Hence, it is sure thyroid medicines and calcium supplements don't go hand in hand.

9. Soy

Another nutrient you need to be careful about despite its benefits is soy. The effect of soy on thyroid hormones is quite debatable as some studies concluded that if you take a limited amount of soy in a few days of the week and as long as it is not interfering with the thyroid medications, everything's fine.

However, two researchers, Messina and Redmond ( 12 ) have doubted the benefits of soy among thyroid patients despite its fame among menopausal women. Soy, especially Tofu, is quite famous and an everyday meal among South-East Asians, and due to its blessing and the popularity of a Vegan diet, Tofu has also gained popularity among non-Asians. The presence of isoflavones can affect the absorption of synthetic thyroid hormones. But, adult thyroid patients with a proper iodine level can consume soy to some levels, as per the doctor's instructions.

Foods to Avoid for Hypothyroidism

Below are some of the top thyroid foods to avoid at any cost to reverse the symptoms.

1. Caffeine

Thyroid medications like levothyroxine which are prescribed for the treatment of hypothyroidism can be affected by caffeine's effects on their absorption and efficacy. It reduces the absorption level of the medicine, hence, it's advisable to take the medication on an empty stomach and not mix it with caffeine ( 13 ).

Adrenal exhaustion, which can result in indications akin to hypothyroidism, can also be brought on by excessive coffee usage. Because of the intimate relationship between the adrenal and thyroid glands, thyroid hormone manufacturing can be impacted by adrenal exhaustion.

2. Alcohol

Alcohol itself is harmful and disrupts the functioning of not only the thyroid glands but your overall hormones roaming around inside the body. The consumption has a serious impact on the glands; it halts the production of hormones and in turn, limits the supply to the cells ( 14 ) and increases the levels of symptoms like fatigue and weight gain.

Additionally, alcohol might hinder the breakdown and intake of thyroid medications, decreasing their efficacy. It can also mess up with zinc and vitamins in the body and stop the cells to absorb them. Alcohol consumption can also disrupt sleep and aggregate insomnia.

High Sugar Content Products And Processed Foods

High sugary and processed foods often interfere with blood sugar levels and can cause harmful side effects of insulin resistance. Tiredness, increased weight, and trouble decreasing weight are all signs of hypothyroidism that can be made worse by resistance to insulin. High sugar consumption has also been associated with inflammatory processes, which can make autoimmune diseases worse.

On top of that, processed foods contain unhealthy calories, fats, sodium, unhealthy fats, preservatives and chemicals that can contribute to weight gain due to slowed down metabolism and disrupted hormone production. They will contribute to the nutrient deficiencies that are heavily required for the body to recover from hypothyroidism.

The same rule goes for fast foods where additives and artificial sweeteners are heavily added to make them tasty.

1. Sodas And Soft-drinks

Similar to the side effects of highly sugary and processed foods, sodas and soft drinks too interfere with blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. Numerous soft drinks and sodas include caffeine, which can hinder the uptake of thyroid gland hormones and aggravate the indications of hypothyroidism ( 15 ).

People with hypothyroidism should refrain from consuming sodas and other caffeinated beverages in favor of fluids such as water, green tea, and other low-caffeine beverages. For those who have the condition, getting enough water is especially crucial since dehydration can make symptoms like lethargy and mental fog severe.

2. Cruciferous Vegetables

This might come as a surprise but certain green vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and kale can worsen the side effects of hypothyroidism due to the presence of goitrogens ( 16 ). However, one can eat the veggies in moderation after it is cooked properly, which in turn reduces the goitrogen activity. It's crucial to remember that people with hypothyroidism who obtain enough iodine may normally safely eat small quantities of prepared cruciferous veggies.

Foods to Eat for Hypothyroidism

Apart from the above foods that must be avoided, below are some of the foods that are beneficial and aid with healing hypothyroidism.

1. Fresh Fruits And Vegetables

Vitamins are crucial for thyroid function and can strengthen the body's defenses, are especially abundant in veggies and fruit. They also include antioxidants that can help shield the thyroid gland from oxidative stress, two factors that can increase the signs of hypothyroidism while also contributing to its growth.

Last but not least, eating a diet high in fresh fruits and vegetables can help those who have hypothyroidism in maintaining a normal weight, which is crucial for controlling the condition's symptoms and lowering the chance of getting additional health issues.

2. Seaweed

Iodine along with other vital nutrients and vitamins including iron, calcium, and potassium are all abundant in nature in seaweed. Incorporating seaweed into your dietary regimen regularly is a great method for maintaining your thyroid's healthy operation ( 17 ). Brown seaweeds (kelps) should not be consumed since even tiny quantities can have antithyroid effects and because product marking may not be adequate.

3. Fishes

ishes provide Omega-3 fatty acids, apart from high amounts of selenium and iodine that can help with your hypothyroidism. Mackerel, sardines, salmon, trout, and tuna are some of the well-known fishes that can boost your metabolism. Omega-3 fatty acids are proven to reduce inflammation, boost the immune system, and lessen the risk of cardiovascular disease ( 18 ).

4. Yogurt

Yogurt is another one of the greatest sources of iodine. Due to its probiotic nature, it will aid you with digestion. Since hypothyroidism is an auto-immune disease, individuals need to take extra care of their gut health. But you can only consume low-fat yogurt, preferably Greek Yogurt that contains abundant Vitamin-D components.

5. Chicken

Chicken should be a must-added part of your weekly routine. Why so? Because not only it contains protein but is a great source of zinc and selenium which are required to reverse the fatal effects of hypothyroidism.

7 Days Sample Meal Plan

You can always make your meal plan as per your doctor's or nutritionist's advice. However, we have collected data and information to provide you with a full chart consisting of the best foods for hypothyroidism if you are making up your plan.

Pro Tip: Remember to maintain a gap between your medications and breakfast so that it doesn't make breaking hormones tougher. Additionally, snacks are meant to be lighter and if you feel hungry just pop in some healthy fruit slices or nuts.

Days in a Week

Breakfast

Lunch

Snacks

Dinner

Monday

Oatmeal, (consisting of oats, yogurt, or skimmed milk, fresh fruits like berries, bananas, and nuts like hazelnuts).

Vegetable Stir-fry with Chicken bites (simply saute some of your favorite veggies along with some chicken pieces, and season with pepper, salt, chili flakes, or any seasoning and have with brown rice).

Yogurt with berries from breakfast

Tuna Salad (do not go for the canned tuna, rather choose the fresh ones, along with vegetables of your choice, and season with mustard, salt, and pepper. You can also pair the salad with brown bread).

Tuesday

Banana (Pancakes made of fresh bananas, eggs, vanilla extract, milk, if required, and honey).

Grilled Salmon along with seasoned sweet potatoes (pair it with brown rice or quinoa)

Roasted Chickpeas Salad (you can add Indian masalas and Kale to make it tastier)

Millet or Brown Rice Noodle Soup (try to make it as minimalistic as you can)

Wednesday

Eggs and Toast (Gluten-free, preferably, brown bread)

Lentil Soup Bowl (use any kind of lentil and add bits of celery and spinach to make it heavier. You can pair it with a tortilla, made out of millet)

Fruit Salad (add a dash of lemon juice to make it tangy)

Brown Rice with Mushrooms (similar to how fried rice is made with green onion toppings)

Thursday

Fruit Salad (add all the freshness you can and make sure it’s heavy enough to make your tummy full)

Noodle Soup (don't use refined-flour noodles and make it your way, vegetarian or non-vegetarian. It is advised not to use pre-packaged ones)

Boiled Eggs (seasoned with pepper and salt).

Vegetable Hummus Wrap (choose home-made hummus and tortilla over the store-bought ones and add the recommended veggies)

Friday

Omelette (fresh eggs made with tomatoes, mushrooms, home-made cheese, and pepper)

Grilled Shrimp Salad (add lettuce, avocado, sliced onions, sweet corn, and cherry tomatoes for extras)

Roasted Spicy Almonds (you can add some of the Indian masalas or chilis to make it spicier)

Baked Salmon (pair it with brown rice)

Saturday

Coconut & Greek Yogurt Smoothie (add a few coconut flesh, coconut water, and non-fat Greek Yogurt and blend. Top with berries or chia seeds).

Brown Rice Risotto (throw in some fresh mushrooms and oregano to make it tastier and heavier)

Baked Sweet Potatoes (smear with olive oil, oregano, salt, and pepper and bake in an air-fryer or over)

Grilled Chicken Breast (pair with the leftover sweet potatoes)

Sunday

Cup Muffins

(you can choose any fruit that you like. Just add an egg, oatmeal, baking powder, and a little bit of low-fat milk)

Grilled Chicken with Chopped Veggies (toss in your favorite veggies and add a little bit of avocado and cucumbers on top. Have it with either brown rice or quinoa).

Fruit Smoothie (you can always add some of your favorite, non-restricted fruits along with low-fat milk)

Seaweed Soup (you can add chicken bites, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic, and a little bit of salt and pair with some brown rice instead of white rice).

Conclusion:

You need to understand the importance of a proper diet plan to cure your signs of hypothyroidism as our glands require a certain type and amounts of nutrients to function. You can always make your modifications to the meal chart suggested for the best diet for hypothyroidism but make sure your dishes have enough supply of iodine, iron, zinc, and selenium.

Hypothyroidism has become one of the most common thyroid disorders and there’s nothing to worry about. Apart from being concerned only about what to eat for hypothyroidism, you also need to be careful about your weight management, metabolism, energy levels, and gut health which can determine your specific nutrition needs and medical highlights.

