Benefits of Vajrasana Pose to Keep Your Body Fit And Relaxed

Yoga, an ancient mind-body practice, has been recognized for its impressive healing potential. Yogic poses seem to infuse magical ease and relaxation in your body. The benefits of Vajrasana pose are of special interest because apart from comforting your mind and body, this pose provides a surreal and strengthening experience. Not to miss, it’s an ideal yoga pose for enhancing digestion and easing menstrual cramp.

Yoga has also been associated with retrospection and self-realization. Speaking of Vajrasana pose, it’s usually referred to as a ‘cleansing practice’ that might help you think and reflect clearly. Also called ‘diamond pose’, it allows you to take some time to pause and breathe in gently and that’s the most rewarding aspect of taking the time to incorporate this practice in your everyday routine. On another note, this is a comfortable posture that might not demand a lot of strength and patience from you. You can sit in your room or your garden and allow your body to feel relieved and light. So, grab your yoga mat while you explore what all Vajrasana pose has in store for you apart from offering you a spiritual uplift.

What Is Vajrasana?

Vajrasana, also called thunderbolt yoga pose, kneeling pose, adamantine pose, or pelvic pose is a simple yoga asana during which you sit down on the floor directly or on a yoga mat while relaxing your buttocks on your heels. This position allows you to shift the weight from your knees and sit back down on your legs. While sitting in this posture, you are supposed to gaze forward and ensure your spine is in a straight position. On another note, with this diamond pose, you can observe and keep your body alignment under check and provide strength to your lower back portion. So, even if you aren’t a yoga enthusiast, you can give this pose a try before integrating yoga into your routine.

Amazing Health Benefits of Vajrasana Pose

Vajrasana yoga pose have many potential health benefits. Some of them are:

1. May Help Reduce Back Pain

Globally, almost 23% of the adult population suffers from back pain ( 1 ). Spinal misalignment has also proven to be one of the main factors causing lower back pain ( 2 ). Sitting in this thunderbolt posture may help in maintaining upper body posture and alignment which can provide relief from recurrent back pain ( 3 ). So, trying out this ancient yoga form can actually take care of your fatigued back.

2. May Enhance Cardiovascular Activity

Yogic poses have proven to reduce psychological stress, cardiovascular disorder, anxiety and enhance your physical well-being ( 4 ). Doing Vajrasana can reduce stress and anxiety which in turn can minimize the risk of both primary and secondary cardiovascular diseases, and keep your lipid profile in check which can improve your blood circulation and heart health ( 5 ).

3. May Ease Weight Management

Obesity is considered to be a factor for many diseases and losing weight can help in reducing the risk of many health issues ( 6 ). Yoga can reduce body mass index (BMI), body fat, waist circumference, digestive issue, and as such can make weight loss more achievable ( 7 ).

4. May Ease Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Diarrhea infections are quite common and result in pain, bloating, and discomfort ( 8 ). Studies indicate that doing yogic poses can reduce the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, urinary incontinence, and aid the treatment of diarrhea ( 9 )

Vajrasana pose has proven to be quite effective in ensuring proper digestion as compared to other yoga poses as it is more rigorous and dynamic in nature which helps in losing those extra pounds more efficiently ( 6 ). So, following a yogic routine can provide you with protection and relief from this common infectious disease.

5. May Enhance the Sleep Cycle

Fatigue and sleep quality are interrelated and if you’re suffering from fatigue, you may not be able to have a quality sleep ( 10 ). Yoga forms like Vajrasana can provide relief from fatigue, migraine, and detoxify your body to improve the quality of your sleep naturally ( 4 ). So, if your sleep cycle looks completely messed up, you have got a reliable solution in the form of yoga asanas that you can just do even on your bed before sleeping.

6. May Enhance Body Flexibility

Thunderbolt pose tends to your entire body, especially physical health and has proven to increase your body endurance by loosening up your muscles and pelvic region. It also helps improve your physical fitness to bring discipline and pace to your exercise routine ( 4 ). So, if you’re struggling to maintain your exercise routine, practicing this pose won’t disappoint you.

7. May Lower Systolic Blood Pressure

Systolic blood pressure has been proven to pose a risk of cardiovascular diseases, especially in people over the age of 50 years ( 11 ). Inculcating yoga forms in your exercise routine can reduce systolic blood pressure effectively ( 12 ).

8. May Induce Calmness

Yoga is an old tradition that was practiced to gain better self-control, strong mental health, confidence, calmness, and tranquility almost 3,000 years back ( 13 ). You may be able to be mindful and optimistic by practicing this compassionate exercise every day, especially if you’re dealing with period pain or labor pain.

How to Do Vajrasana Yoga Pose?

Vajrasana pose is considered an easy and comfortable yoga pose. You can do a regular yoga practice on your own or seek help from a yoga practitioner.

Step 1: Spread a yoga mat or choose a soft and comfortable spot to sit on.

Step 2: Start by kneeling down.

Step 3: In the kneeling position, pull your legs together. Ensure your feet and legs are in a linear position and properly aligned. Also, keep your chin parallel to the ground.

Step 4: Your heels should be pointing upwards while your toes should touch the ground. Don’t press your toes on the ground because that might cause pain and discomfort to them.

Step 5: Let your knees feel relaxed and sit back on your legs, allowing your buttocks to get the support of heels.

Step 6: Check your spinal cord alignment and keep it as straight as possible without putting excess pressure on it.

Step 7: Gaze forward in a meditative pose and place your hands on your thighs in a seated position. Relax your abdominal region, calf muscle and thigh muscle.

Step 8: Take a long deep breath and breathe out to relax your muscles and prepare your body for this yoga practice. This also makes for an excellent breathing exercise.

Step 9: You may try diaphragmatic breathing or breathing while moving your stomach as that may help your body relax and make you more focused and attentive throughout the yoga session ( 14 ).

Step 10: Continue breathing gently while you hold the position for 30-45 seconds or more as per your comfort and pace.

Step 11: Try to relax your shoulders and arms without shifting your position.

Step 12: Take a break in-between if sitting for long feels painful.

Step 13: Increase the duration of sitting in this position slowly without overdoing it so that your body can get used to it effectively at its own pace.

Step 14: Ensure you’re doing this yoga posture regularly for a duration of 5 to 10 minutes.

Precautions to Take While Doing Vajrasana

While Vajrasana is a relaxing practice, you may want to avoid it if you’re suffering from certain health conditions or injuries. Some of them are:

Knee Surgery : Vajrasana may not be a comfortable yoga form for individuals suffering from knee pain, or for those who have undergone knee surgery recently. Studies indicate that individuals with knee or ankle injury or post-surgery might not have enough functional tolerance and strength and as such, it’s better to start with light exercises ( 15 ).

: Vajrasana may not be a comfortable yoga form for individuals suffering from knee pain, or for those who have undergone knee surgery recently. Studies indicate that individuals with knee or ankle injury or post-surgery might not have enough functional tolerance and strength and as such, it’s better to start with light exercises ( ). Spinal Issues: Vajrasana pose demands a straight alignment of your spine. However, if you find it difficult to keep your spine in proper alignment for long, you may want to avoid this yoga pose.

Beginner’s Tips for Vajrasana Pose

Do a light warm-up stretching to bring your body in a gentle motion or to get rid of the yoga block.

Take breaks in between to build tolerance of your body, especially of your lower back.

Place a pillow under your knees if sitting on the floor doesn’t feel comfortable.

Conclusion

Yoga may be considered only a spiritual exercise but it also has numerous benefits on your brain, body, and heart. Yoga poses may also seem quite difficult to master, especially for beginners. However, the benefits of Vajrasana pose indicate that it can be relatively easy and comfortable to follow, even for beginners. You can sit at ease and take your time with it to let your body benefit from it without feeling overwhelmed or stiff. Let your body unwind while this magical pose does wonders for your well-being.

