A Fitness Guide to the 20 Best Glute Exercises for Men

Doing the best glute exercises for men can not only help in sculpting your glute muscles and buttocks but also give you tons of health benefits! Studies suggest exercising daily may have a positive impact on your endurance, improve stamina, and enhance oxygen supply to the muscles in your body ( 1 ). Further, research also suggests that physical activity might help in providing a longer life span and delay the onset of diseases ( 2 ). While exercise has its share of advantages for your overall health, today fitness is also imperative for improving your physical appearance.

Hence, from building muscular biceps, and getting six-pack abs, to simply achieving a strong butt 一 fitness has witnessed a renaissance. In this article, we have put together the ultimate fitness guide to the 20 best glute exercises for men!

What Is Glute Exercise?

The glutes refer to a group of muscles that are found in your buttock area. These three muscles are called gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus. According to studies, these muscles work together in tandem with each other and help in mobility, functionality, and enabling blood supply ( 3 ). Glute exercises involve specific movements which target the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus muscles. Such exercises help in sculpting, strengthening, and making your muscles more efficient. From squats, barbell glute bridge, and butterfly hip thrusts, to deadlifts 一 there are multiple glute exercises for men that you may incorporate into your workout routine.

How Do These Glute Exercises Work?

Studies state that the gluteus maximus (the largest muscle) is in charge of extending the thigh and helps externally rotate it. While on the other hand, gluteus medius and gluteus minimus (the smaller muscles) work as hip abductors and stabilizers. So, when you do these male glute exercises, you are essentially activating all of the three muscles in your lower body. There are various methods through which you may activate your gluteus muscles. Firstly, you may do exercises that extend your hip such as lunges or squats. Or, you may try butt exercises for men that specifically target glutes like fire hydrants, donkey kicks, and more ( 3 ), ( 4 ).

Before you hit the gym to start doing some of the best glute exercises for men, it is pivotal to understand how these exercises work. Here are some things that you may consider:

Carefully create a workout circuit of four to five glute exercises that target all three muscles (gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus). You may also form these workout routines based on common equipment required such as barbells, suspension trainers, swiss balls, and more.

According to your endurance and body goals, experiment with the rest time, sets, reps, and selection of exercises. Depending on how much you want to reap from these exercises, you may opt for traditional straight sets or a high-intensity version.

Make sure that you do not incorporate all the exercises in one gym session.

20 Glute Exercises for Men that You May Try

Now that you are aware of how glute exercises work, you may want to kickstart your fitness journey to achieve fit, attractive, and strong glutes. Ahead, find a list of the 20 best glute exercises for men that might help.

1. Bulgarian Split Squats

This is one of the top glute exercises which strengthens and targets your quadriceps, calves, hamstrings, and glutes.

Steps:

Begin by holding a bar at the back of your shoulders (optional) and form a squatting position.

Then, bend the top of your left foot behind on a box or a bench. Ensure that your back knee is positioned at an angle of 90 degrees.

Start bending your right knee and hips until your front knee nearly touches the floor.

Make sure that while you squat, your posture is upright and firm.

Slowly come up and repeat for a few minutes.

You may then switch your legs and do the same process with your left knee in front.

2. Barbell Glute Bridge

Barbell glute exercises may be effective for focusing on your gluteus maximus muscles. This exercise might help in toning, warming up, and strengthening your core and gluteus muscles.

Steps:

Lay on your back and extend your legs completely.

According to your endurance, roll a bar up your thighs and let it sit on your lap. For comfort, you may attach a cushioned pad to the barbell or place a towel on your hips.

Once you have taken this formation, push your heels into the floor and raise your hips from the ground. Make sure that they are aligned with your torso.

Hold the position for a few seconds and then return to the starting formation.

Keep repeating the process and start doing glute bridges.

3. Deficit Dumbbell Reverse Lunge

Deficit dumbbell reverse lunges are the best glute exercises for men which may help in improving your mobility and balance. It focuses on your hamstrings and glutes.

Steps:

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand and stand on a block or step. Make sure that you are standing a few inches above the ground level.

Push your right leg behind and start lowering your body. Your left leg should be parallel to the floor and your right knee should nearly touch the ground surface.

Make sure that your torso and posture are upright.

Hold the position for some time and return to the starting formation.

Repeat for a few minutes.

Then, switch your legs and continue with the same movement and process.

4. Barbell Hip Thrust

Barbell hip thrusts are one of the good glute workouts which activate the muscles in your gluteus maximus and gluteus medius.

Steps:

Start by resting your back on a bench. Make sure that your torso is parallel to the ground and your legs are extended. This is your starting position.

Depending on your endurance, roll up a loaded barbell on your thighs and allow it to sit on your lap. Place a towel on your hips or attach a cushion to the bar for more comfort.

Then, begin the barbell hip thrusts by raising your hip until the upper body and thighs are parallel to the floor. Return to the starting formation and repeat this process.

5. Side-Lying Clam

You can also try side glute exercises like the side-lying clam exercise which targets your gluteus medius for improved stability and balance.

Steps:

Lay down on your right side and bend your left knee at 90 degrees from the floor.

Make sure that your knees and feet are stacked together.

Place one hand on your gluteal muscles and push your heels. This will enable you to rotate your feet and make your hip open.

Then, return to the starting position with your knees and legs stacked.

The movement might look like a clamshell is opening and closing.

Repeat this process with your left leg for a few minutes.

Switch your legs and do the same movement with your right leg.

6. Sumo Romanian Deadlift

This glute workout for men targets your gluteus maximus muscles. It may help in improving your muscular strength and endurance.

Steps:

Stand with your toes pointing outwards at an angle of 15 degrees.

Make sure that your feet are shoulder-width apart.

Then, start bending your hips back and allow your knees to bend down. Let your knees lower down until you reach the bar.

While keeping this position intact, pick up the bar with your hands.

For each following rep, make sure that you push your hips back and simultaneously lower the bar to your mid-shin level.

Ensure that you are not bending your knees and make it a deadlift. This movement may be facilitated completely by your hips. Repeat the same process.

7. Barbell Squats

Barbell squats specifically target your quadriceps and glutes. Such barbell glute exercises might make you use your core and also strengthen your lower body.

Steps:

Begin by holding a bar as far as possible and step under it. Make sure that you have placed the bar comfortably and properly on your shoulder blades.

Then, squeeze your shoulder blades together.

Stand with your toes pointing slightly outwards and your feet shoulder-width apart. This is your starting position.

Inhale deeply and start bending your hips and knees. Lower your body as much as you can, but make sure to retain an upright posture.

Remember to push your knees in the outward direction when you bend down.

Rise by extending your hips and pushing your knees out.

Once you return to the starting position, repeat the same movement.

8. Walking Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

This is one of the most effective and best glute exercises for men which improves your balance, strengthens your core, and builds your posterior chain (upper back, lower back, glutes, and hamstrings).

Steps:

Start by holding a dumbbell in both hands. Then, step forward with your left leg. This will lead to a split-stance formation, which is your starting position.

Slightly bend your right knee and start bending down from your hip. Make sure that you maintain the arch in your lower back and that your posture is in an upright position.

Hold this formation for a few seconds and then slowly use your gluteal muscles to return to the starting position. Repeat the same process.

Then, you may switch your legs and continue doing the same movement.

9. Figurehead

The figurehead is a simple exercise that might help you strengthen your core and sculpt your gluteal muscles effectively.

Steps:

Lie down on the floor while you’re facing down and place your arms on both sides.

Once you have taken the formation, squeeze your glutes. Simultaneously raise your torso and legs from the ground. Make sure that only your hips touch the floor.

Try to touch your feet with both hands. Hold this formation for a few seconds.

Return to the starting position until your shoulders touch the floor. Repeat the same process and movement until you feel a burn.

10. Suspension Trainer Single-Leg Glute Bridge

This men’s glute exercise strengthens and focuses on your hips, abs, and gluteal muscles.

Steps:

Start by attaching the suspension trainer equipment to a sturdy object. Make sure that you lengthen one handle so that it reaches your knee height easily.

Then, lie back on the floor and position the heel of your left leg in the foot cradle.

After you have taken this position, bend your left knee at an angle of 90 degrees and extend your right leg simultaneously.

Flex your gluteal muscles, raise your hips from the floor, and lift your right leg in the air until it’s parallel to your left leg. Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat.

Switch legs and follow the same process.

11. Feet-On-Ball Hip Thrust

This glute exercise is easy to follow and effective as it works on your three gluteal muscles and hamstrings.

Steps:

Lay down on your back and rest your feet on a gym ball.

Bend your knees at an angle of 90 degrees and pull the ball slightly toward you.

Then, flex your abs and start raising your hips until they are aligned with your torso.

Slowly, return to the starting position. Repeat the same movement.

12. Cook Hip Lift

Thinking of how to build upper glutes? Here’s an exercise that might help. The Cook Hip Lift is a butt-toning movement that increases mobility in your hips and also strengthens your core.

Steps:

Begin by laying down on your back and face up.

Then, pull your left leg towards the chest and hug your shin.

After this, bend your right leg and place it on the floor, close to your butt.

This is your starting position.

Start the exercise by squeezing your glutes and slowly raising your hips.

Hold the position for a few seconds. You might feel a little tension in your glutes.

Return to the starting formation and repeat the same process.

13. Swiss Ball Wall Squat

The Swiss Ball Wall Squat is one of the best glute exercises for men which may help in increasing your explosive power, improve posture, and promote stability.

Steps:

Place a Swiss ball against the wall.

Stand with your back against the Swiss ball.

Then, make sure that your feet are shoulder-width apart and your toes are pointing outwards at an angle of 15 degrees.

Once you have taken this starting position, slowly begin to squat down while rolling the ball behind you as you descend. Return to the starting position and repeat.

14. Butterfly Hip Thrust

This is the best glute workout for men which targets your gluteus maximus and gluteus medius. It also activates your quads, hamstrings, core, and hips.

Steps:

Position a Swiss ball against the wall and lay back on it.

Make sure that your upper back is supported by the ball and your butt is in front of it, parallel to the floor.

Then, put your feet together and place them in front of you on the floor. This is your starting position.

Push your knees outwards and start raising your hips until they are aligned on the same level as your torso.

Return to the starting formation and repeat the same movement.

15. Jumping Squat

Jumping squat is an explosive workout that activates the muscles in your legs such as the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. It may help in strengthening your lower body.

Steps:

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms at the sides.

Then, simply start squatting down.

Push your feet into the ground and jump high from the floor at as much height as possible.

Then, stand up in a completely upright posture. Repeat the same movement.

16. Reverse Back Extension

Glute exercises for men such as the Reverse Back Extension might help in strengthening your hamstrings and gluteal muscles.

Steps:

Start by laying face-down on a Swiss Ball.

Move forward on it so that the ball only supports your hips.

Make sure that your hands are on the floor. This is your starting position.

Then, squeeze your gluteal muscles and slowly raise both your legs behind you. Keep raising them until they are at level with your torso.

Return to the starting position and repeat.

17. Goblet Squats

The goblet squat is a powerful full-body exercise that works your glutes and quadriceps.

Steps:

Begin by holding one kettlebell or dumbbell with both hands.

Push your hips back and start bending down while pushing your feet into the floor. Make sure that your toes are not lifted.

After you have squatted down, ensure that your elbows touch your knees.

Then, extend your hips and rise strongly.

Once you are in the starting formation again, repeat the process.

18. Swiss Ball Leg Curl

This exercise majorly focuses on the male glutes and activates the hamstring muscles which are located at the back in the thighs.

Steps:

Lay down on the floor with your back facing the ground.

Make sure that your legs are straight and heels are placed on top of the Swiss Ball.

Then, slowly lift your body so that it is in a straight line and parallel to the ball.

Using your heels, pull the Swiss ball toward your butt.

Once it is close, extend your legs to push it away.

Repeat the same process.

19. Squat to Hamstring Stretch

Squat to Hamstring Stretch is an effective exercise that activates your glutes and strengthens your core.

Steps:

Stand in an upright posture with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Then, bend down at your waist and hold your toes with both hands.

While in this position, slowly squat down.

Make sure that your chest is up, your arms are straight, your elbows are inside the knees, and your back is flat.

Once you are in formation, hold your toes and start to raise your hips behind.

You may straighten your knees during this movement.

Repeat the same process.

20. Split-Stance Box Jumps

Split-Stance Box Jumps is a full-body workout that might help in strengthening your core, improving your stability, and activating your glutes.

Steps:

Start by placing a 12-inch box and a 20-inch box together. Make sure that the distance between the boxes is 2 feet. You may stand between the boxes within this distance.

Then, squat down, jump, and land on the boxes with one foot on each box. You may land in a split position.

Step down. Repeat the same movement.

Conclusion

The glutes are a group of three muscles that are found in the buttock area. These muscles are called gluteus maximus (primary and the largest), gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus. They work with each other to help in mobility, functionality, and enabling blood supply ( 3 ). To enhance this, glute workouts for men may be beneficial as they may sculpt, strengthen, and make your muscles efficient.