20 Easy Bicep Workouts at Home for Sculpted Arms

You may have always wanted sculpted biceps, but busy schedules and meetings are making it difficult to take a trip to the gym. But guess what, you do not need to be a gym freak to build those big arms. Working out at home is a convenient option. You can create an efficient bicep workout at home. Biceps are the frontal muscles of your arms. These muscle groups help with bending the arms and rotating the forearms. Other than making your arms look aesthetically pleasing, strong and big biceps aid you in everyday activities such as lifting groceries, carrying your kids, or even just opening a jar. Whether you are a beginner or a fitness expert, these easy-to-do bicep exercises at home will help you to reach your desired goals and develop the biceps you want (1). Physically you will not only look great but also feel much stronger and fitter (2). So grab a towel and some water, and let's get ready to work those biceps!

20 Bicep Workouts at Home

To perform these exercises, start with a warm-up such as jogging or jumping jacks. Then you may perform 2 to 3 sets of each of these exercises, with 10 to 12 repetitions per exercise. You may take a 30 to 40 second rest between each set. Pay attention to your form and technique, and judge what suits you the best. Focus on keeping your core engaged and your shoulders down to prevent injury. While consistency is key, your body will also need to rest if you get any pain or injury. You can perform these workouts at home 4 to 5 times a week to build agility and strength in your biceps (2). Here are 20 bicep workouts you can do at home:

Push-ups Chin-up negatives Barbell curls Chin-ups Pull-ups Inverted rows Dumbbell bicep curls Hammer curls Concentration curls Resistance band bicep curls Standing alternating dumbbell curls Seated alternating dumbbell curls Cross body hammer curls Zottman curls Dumbbell preacher curls Isometric bicep hold Isometric chin-up hold Towel curls Door frame curls Pike push-ups

1. Push-ups:

Push-ups are great bicep exercises without weights. Although primarily aimed at triceps, they help with your bicep muscles as well.

Steps to Follow:

Start in a plank position with your hands apart and your feet together. Lower your body towards the ground, keeping your elbows tucked in towards your sides.

Stop when your chest is just above the ground, and then push back up to the starting position.

Repeat for 10-15 reps per set.

Tips: Keep your core engaged throughout the exercise, and avoid arching your back or letting your hips sag.

2. Chin-Up Negatives:

Chin-up negatives are a great exercise for building bicep strength and size. These bodyweight bicep exercises are very easy too.

Advertisement

Steps to Follow:

Start by standing on a bench or box to reach the top of the chin-up bar.

Grasp the bar with an underhand grip (palms facing towards you) and jump up so your chin is above the bar.

Slowly lower yourself down to a count of five seconds, keeping your elbows close to your sides and your core engaged.

After the full extension of your arms, try and hop back up to the top, and repeat for several reps.

This exercise emphasizes the eccentric (lowering) phase of the chin-up, which is where the most muscle damage and growth occurs.

3. Barbell Curls:

Barbell curls is a classic exercise for bicep workout at home. It builds bicep strength and muscle mass.

Steps to Follow:

Stand with your feet apart, hold a barbell with an underhand grip.

Keep your elbows close to your sides and curl the bar up towards your shoulders, keeping your wrists straight.

Lower the bar back down.

Repeat this for several reps.

4. Chin-ups:

Chin-ups primarily work your biceps and back muscles, so make sure to engage your back muscles while performing this exercise.

Steps to Follow:

Grab a pull-up bar with an underhand grip (palms facing towards you), with your hands shoulder-width apart. Now hang on the bar with your arms fully extended.

Use your strength to pull your body up towards the bar and push your chin above it.You may lower yourself back down to the original position.

Repeat for 5-10 reps per set.

5. Pull-ups:

Pull-ups primarily work your back muscles and biceps, so focus on squeezing your shoulder blades together as you pull yourself up. An easy at home bicep workout

Steps to Follow:

Very simple and effective exercise to do! grab the pull up bar with palms facing opposite to you. Hands to be placed wide and apart to shoulder distance.

You may now hang on the bar with your arms fully extended. Take your weight to pull your body up. You may lower yourself back down to the original position.

Repeat for 5-10 reps per set.

6. Inverted Rows:

Inverted rows are a great exercise for working your back muscles and biceps and can be modified to increase or decrease the difficulty.

Advertisement

Steps to Follow:

Sleep on your back underneath a sturdy horizontal bar. Grab up the bar with your hands

Make your body straight up and rest your feet flat on the ground. Pull your chest up towards the bar, squeezing your shoulder blades together.

You may lower yourself back down to the original position.

Repeat for 10-15 reps per set.

Tips:

7. Dumbbell Bicep Curls:

Dumbbell bicep curls are a classic exercise biceps workout at home for targeting your biceps and can be modified by using different weights or doing alternating curls.

Steps to Follow:

Grab a dumbbell in each hand, face palms forward. Keep arms fully extended.

Place your elbows close to your sides and then curl the dumbbells up towards your shoulders.

Slowly squeeze your biceps towards your shoulder and come down to starting position.

Repeat for 10-15 reps per set.

8. Hammer Curls:

Hammer curls work your biceps and forearms, and can be modified by using different weights or doing alternating curls. It is an easy and effective overall body weight bicep exercise.

Steps to Follow:

Grab your dumbbells. in each hand, palms facing each other and arms fully extended.

Place your elbows close to your sides and curl the dumbbells up towards your shoulders.

Squeeze those biceps towards the shoulder and then come back to the original position.

Repeat for 10-15 reps per set.

9. Concentration Curls:

Concentration curls are a great exercise for isolating your biceps, so focus on keeping your upper arm stationary and squeezing your bicep at the top of the curl.

Steps to Follow:

Sit on a bench or chair with your dumbbell in one hand. Place your elbow on the inside of your thigh, keeping your arm fully extended.

Push the weight up towards your shoulder while keeping your upper arm stationary.

Squeeze your bicep at the top of the curl, then lower the weight back down.

Repeat for 8-12 reps, then switch arms.

10. Resistance Band Bicep Curls:

Resistance band bicep curls are a convenient exercise that can be done anywhere. It is a home bicep workout , and can be modified by using different resistance bands.

Advertisement

Steps to Follow:

Stand in the middle of a resistance band, holding one end in each hand.

Now place your arms fully extended with your palms facing up.

Curl the bands up towards your shoulders while keeping your upper arms stationary.

Squeeze your biceps at the top of the curl, then lower the bands back down.

Repeat for 10-15 reps.

11. Standing Alternating Dumbbell Curls:

Standing alternating dumbbell curls are a great exercise for targeting both biceps simultaneously, and can be modified by using different weights.

Steps to Follow:

Start by placing your feet apart and stand upright, now grab a dumbbell in each hand.

Place your arms fully extended with your palms facing forward.

Curl one dumbbell up towards your shoulder while keeping your upper arm stationary.

Squeeze your bicep at the top of the curl, then lower the weight back down.

Repeat with the other arm, alternating back and forth for 8-12 reps per arm.

12. Seated Alternating Dumbbell Curls:

Seated alternating dumbbell curls are a good exercise for isolating your biceps and minimizing the use of momentum, and can be modified by using different weights. A simple and effective bicep exercise at home.

Steps to Follow:

Grab a seat on a bench or a chair with a dumbbell in each hand, place your arms fully extended with your palms facing forward.

Curl one dumbbell up towards your shoulder while keeping your upper arm stationary.

Squeeze your bicep at the top of the curl, then lower the weight back down.

Repeat with the other arm, alternating back and forth for 10-15 reps per arm.

13. Cross Body Hammer Curls:

Cross body hammer curls are a variation of the hammer curl exercise that targets the biceps brachii, brachialis, and brachioradialis muscles.

Steps to Follow:

Stand with your feet wide apart, placing a dumbbell in each hand of yours with your palms facing each other.

Place and curl one dumbbell up towards the opposite shoulder, crossing it over your body.

Squeeze your bicep at the top of the curl, then lower the weight back down.

Repeat with the other arm, alternating back and forth for 8-12 reps per arm.

14. Concentration Curls:

Advertisement

Concentration curls are easy home bicep workout. They are an effective isolation exercise for the biceps that can help to increase strength and size.

Steps to Follow:

Get seated on a bench or chair with a dumbbell in one hand.

Place your elbow on the inside of your thigh, keeping your arm fully extended.

Pull the weight up towards your shoulder while keeping your upper arm stationary.

Squeeze your bicep at the top of the curl, then lower the weight back down.

Repeat for 8-12 reps, then switch arms.

15. Resistance Band Bicep Curls:

Concentration curls are a great exercise for isolating your biceps, so focus on keeping your upper arm stationary and squeezing your bicep at the top of the curl.

Steps to Follow:

Stand in the middle of a resistance band, holding one end in each hand.

Keep your arms completely extended with your palms facing up.

Curl the bands up towards your shoulders while keeping your upper arms stationary.

Squeeze your biceps at the top of the curl, then lower the bands back down.

Repeat for 10-15 reps.

Tips: Resistance band bicep curls are a convenient exercise that can be done anywhere, and can be modified by using different resistance bands.

16. Standing Alternating Dumbbell Curls:

Standing alternating dumbbell curls are a great exercise for targeting both biceps simultaneously, and can be modified by using different weights.

Steps to Follow:

Start by placing your feet apart and stand in an upright position , now grab a dumbbell in each hand.

Keep your arms completely extended with your palms facing forward.

Curl one dumbbell up towards your shoulder while keeping your upper arm stationary.

Squeeze your bicep at the top of the curl, then lower the weight back down.

Repeat with the other arm, alternating back and forth for 8-12 reps per arm.

17. Seated Alternating Dumbbell Curls:

Seated alternating dumbbell curls are a good exercise for isolating your biceps and minimizing the use of momentum, and can be modified by using different weights.

Advertisement

Steps to Follow:

Position yourself to sit on a bench or chair with a dumbbell in each hand.Place your arms fully extended with your palms facing forward.

Curl one dumbbell up towards your shoulder while keeping your upper arm stationary.

Squeeze your bicep at the top of the curl, then lower the weight back down.

Repeat with the other arm, alternating back and forth for 10-15 reps per arm.

18. Cross Body Hammer Curls:

Cross body hammer curls are a variation of the hammer curl that targets the biceps from a different angle, and can be modified by using different weights.

Steps to Follow:

Start by standing with your feet shoulder distance apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing each other.

Squeeze one dumbbell up towards the opposite shoulder, crossing it over your body.

Squeeze your bicep at the top of the curl, then lower the weight back down.

Repeat with the other arm, alternating back and forth for 8-12 reps per arm.

19. Door Frame Curls:

Door frame curls are a great exercise for targeting the biceps and can be modified by adjusting the angle of your body.

Steps to Follow:

Stand facing an open door frame and grip the frame at chest height with both hands.

Lean back slightly and extend your arms, keeping your body straight.

Pull yourself towards the door frame by bending your elbows and contracting your biceps.

Juggle yourself in the same positions ,a dn now slowly bring yourself down

Repeat for 8-12 reps.

20. Pike Push-Ups:

ike push-ups are a great exercise for targeting the shoulders and triceps, and can be modified by adjusting the distance between your hands and feet.

Steps to Follow:

Start with a high plank position, place your hands and your feet together, and start to walk toward your hands, slowly lifting the hips in the air to form a v shape.

Try to bend the elbows and lower your head near the floor and try to keep the body and elbow closer.

Push back up to the starting position.

Repeat for 8-12 reps.



By adding these workouts for biceps into your routine, you can target different areas of your arms and build strength and tone in your upper body (3). Remember to start with lighter weights and gradually increase as you progress, and to always maintain proper form to avoid injury.

Advertisement

Conclusion :

There are many effective workouts for biceps that can be done with little to no equipment. It is important to note that consistency and proper form are key to seeing results from your bicep workouts at home. Make sure to include these exercises in your regular workout routine and gradually increase the intensity as your strength improves. You must also look after getting rest and recovery time for the muscles and provide a healthy and nutritious diet. Building muscle requires a good protein diet, eating chicken , lean meat, and legumes, pulses and fresh veggies and fruits is excellent for health. With dedication and effort, you can achieve strong and defined biceps from the comfort of your own home.

Sources:

1. No Time to Lift? Designing Time-Efficient Training Programs for Strength and Hypertrophy: A Narrative Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8449772/

2. Practices, Perceived Benefits, and Barriers to Resistance Training Among Women Enrolled in College

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5955292/

3. Weekly Training Frequency Effects on Strength Gain: A Meta-Analysis

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40798-018-0149-9

ALSO READ: 12 Easy ways to incorporate mini workouts at home