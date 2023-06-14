Cardio Exercises at Home: An Expert Guide to Keep You Fit and Fab

Cardio exercises at home are a convenient and cost-effective solution to maintaining a healthy heart ( 1 ). They are simple to do, requiring little or no equipment. Additionally, these exercises can help to reduce the risk of developing diseases and increase our immunity ( 2 ). Having a daily routine that involves cardio exercises can improve one's overall well-being. Furthermore, for working professionals glued mostly to their workstations, a thorough cardio workout routine will ease the negative effects of sitting in one place for a long time.

20 Cardio exercises at home

Here are 20 cardio exercises that you can do at home, along with instructions on how to perform each one:

1. Jumping Jacks:

Your feet must be together and place your arms at your sides. Start to jump your feet out to the sides and raise your arms above your head. Move your feet to the side simultaneously while raising your arms above your head.

The movement of your legs and hands should be coordinated. You can do multiple sets for this exercise.

Make sure to land safely and softly on your feet. Beginners will love this as it is simple to do.

2. High knees:

Stay on your feet, Keep your arms relaxed by your sides. Try to jog in the same place while lifting your knees up as high as possible, up to the chest.

As you land try to fall on the ball of your feet to reduce the impact on your joints. Make sure you are always in an upright position and use your core body muscle to stabilize yourself.

You can add variations and increase the intensity by moving forward and backward. You can also add lateral movement to challenge your coordination and balance.

3. Burpees:

Burpees are a full-body exercise that involves multiple movements including a squat, plank, push-up, and jump.

Start in a standing position, and squat down, push yourself as much as possible, and place your hands on the floor. Push yourself back up to the plank position and then jump your feet back up to your hands.

From this position, explosively jump up into the air, extending your arms above your head. As you land, immediately go back into the squat position and repeat the movement.

Make sure to keep your core engaged throughout the exercise and maintain proper form to avoid any unnecessary strain on your joints. Burpees are a great exercise for improving overall fitness and can be performed anywhere without the need for any equipment.

They can be incorporated into a full-body workout or used as a standalone exercise to get your heart rate up and challenge your muscles.

4. Mountain climbers:

Mountain climbers are a dynamic exercise that targets the core, upper body, and lower body muscles.

This exercise involves starting in a plank position and then alternating bringing your knees towards your chest in a running-like motion. To perform mountain climbers, start in a high plank position with your arms extended straight and your hands shoulder-width apart.

Your body should be upright. Begin by bringing one knee towards your chest, while keeping the other leg extended behind you. Quickly switch and bring the other knee towards your chest while extending the first leg behind you. Continue to alternate the movement in a running-like motion.

You can also add a twist to the movement by bringing your knee towards the opposite elbow. Mountain climbers are a great exercise for improving cardiovascular endurance, core strength, and lower body power. They can be performed as a standalone exercise or incorporated into a full-body workout routine.

5. Jump rope:

Jump rope is a very popular and effective exercise that can help to improve cardiovascular fitness, coordination, and endurance. It can be performed using an actual jump rope or by simulating the motion while jumping in place and swinging your arms in a circular motion.

To perform jump rope with an actual jump rope, start by standing with your feet shoulder to width apart and holding the rope handles in each hand.

Swing the rope over your head and let it jump over as it passes under your feet.

You can also try different variations, such as crossing your arms in front of your body or performing a double, where the rope passes under your feet twice for every jump. This can be just as effective and still provides a challenging cardio workout.

6. Running in place:

It involves standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and lifting one knee at a time while pumping your arms in a running motion. To perform running in place, start by standing with your feet hip-width apart and your arms at your sides.

Begin to lift one knee towards your chest while simultaneously pumping the opposite arm forward. Lower the foot back down and repeat the movement with the other leg.

Try to maintain a steady rhythm and focus on engaging your core and glutes to stabilize your body. Make sure to land softly on the balls of your feet and avoid any unnecessary tension in your upper body.

You can also add resistance by holding weights in your hands or performing the exercise on an incline

Running in place is a great exercise for warming up before a workout or as a standalone exercise to get your heart rate up and challenge your muscles.

7. Jump squats:

Jump squats are a great exercise for building leg strength, and explosive power, and improving cardiovascular endurance.

They involve performing a squat and then jumping explosively upwards, landing back in a squat position.

As you reach the bottom of the squat, quickly jump upwards, extending your legs fully and reaching your arms up towards the ceiling.

Land softly back in the squat position and repeat the movement for the desired number of repetitions.

8. Skating Stride:

Skating is a dynamic exercise that can help to improve balance, agility, and lower body strength.

They involve hopping from one foot to the other while swinging your arms across your body in a skating motion.

To perform skaters, start by standing on one foot with your knee slightly bent and your opposite arm extended out to the side.

Hop to the side with your other foot, swinging your extended arm across your body towards your other foot.

Land softly on your other foot, keeping your knee bent and your core engaged. As you land, swing your other arm across your body in the opposite direction. Repeat the movement, hopping from one foot to the other and swinging your arms in a skating motion.

Try to maintain a steady rhythm and keep your movements smooth and controlled. It can be modified by adjusting the distance of the hop or the speed of the movement to make it easier or more challenging.

9. Box jumps:

They involve jumping onto a box or step and then stepping down to repeat the movement.

To perform box jumps, start by standing in front of a sturdy box or step. Beginners should start with a lower box and gradually work their way up as they build strength and confidence.

Once you are ready, jump on the box in front of you landing up on top of the box. Make sure to land with your feet flat and your knees slightly bent to absorb the impact of the landing.

Keep your core engaged and your chest lifted as you jump. Step down off the box and repeat the movement for the desired number of repetitions.

It is also necessary to check and to make sure that the box or the step you are using is sturdy and secure to prevent any accidents or injuries.

10. Side shuffles:

Side shuffles are a simple and effective exercise that can help to improve agility, coordination, and lower body strength.

They involve moving sideways while maintaining a low, athletic stance. To perform side shuffles, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent.

Take a step to the side with one foot, then follow with the other foot, keeping your weight low and centered.

Continue shuffling to the side for a few steps, then shuffle back to the starting position by reversing the movement, leading with your other foot.

Make sure to keep your core engaged and your chest lifted as you shuffle, and try to maintain a steady rhythm and pace.

Side shuffles can be modified by adjusting the distance of the shuffle or adding a resistance band around your ankles to increase the intensity of the movement.

11. Butt kicks:

They involve running in place while kicking your heels up toward your buttocks. To perform butt kicks, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides.

Begin running in place by lifting one knee at a time and kicking your heel up towards your buttocks, trying to make contact with your heel or calf. Keep your core engaged and your chest lifted as you run, and try to maintain a steady rhythm and pace.

Make sure to land softly on the balls of your feet to minimize the impact on your joints. Butt kicks can be modified by increasing the speed or adding a resistance band around your ankles to make the movement more challenging.

You can also try to bring your knees higher or increase the range of motion of the kick to further stretch and engage your muscles. Butt kicks are a great exercise for improving lower body flexibility, cardiovascular endurance, and coordination.

12. Stairs or step-ups:

They involve stepping up and down onto a sturdy step or set of stairs. To perform step-ups, start by standing in front of a sturdy step with your feet apart. Step up onto the step with one foot, pressing through your heel to lift your body up.

Step up with your other foot so that you are standing on the step with both feet. Step back down by lowering one foot to the ground, then following with the other foot.

Repeat the movement, leading with your other foot. Try to maintain a steady rhythm and pace, and make sure to engage your core and keep your chest lifted as you step.

To make the movement more challenging, you can increase the height of the step, add weight by holding dumbbells or a weight plate, or perform the movement explosively by jumping up onto the step.

Stairs or step-ups are a great exercise for improving lower body strength, balance, and cardiovascular endurance.

You can incorporate them into a larger workout routine or perform them as a standalone exercise to challenge your muscles and get your heart rate up. However, it's important to start with a lower step height and work your way up to prevent injury and ensure proper form.

13. Plank jacks:

They involve starting in a plank position and jumping your feet out to the sides, then back together. To perform plank jacks, start by getting into a plank position.

From this position, jump your feet out to the sides, keeping your core engaged and your upper body stable. Try to maintain a steady rhythm and pace, and focus on keeping your hips stable throughout the movement.

Avoid lifting your hips or sagging your lower back as you jump. To make the movement more challenging, you can increase the speed or add a resistance band around your ankles to increase the resistance.

You can also perform the movement on an unstable surface like a Bosu ball to further engage your core and challenge your balance. Plank jacks are a great exercise for improving cardiovascular endurance and core strength.

14. Tuck jump:

Tuck jumps are a plyometric exercise that can help to improve lower body power and explosiveness.

They involve jumping up high and tucking your knees toward your chest before landing. To perform tuck jumps, start by standing with your feet hip-width apart.

Bend your knees and jump up explosively, lifting your knees towards your chest at the peak of the jump.

Try to keep your core engaged and your upper body upright throughout the movement.

Land softly on the balls of your feet, using your leg muscles to absorb the impact. As soon as you land, immediately jump back up into the tuck jump position and repeat.

Try to maintain a steady rhythm and pace, and focus on fully extending your legs and lifting your knees as high as possible on each jump.

To make the movement more challenging, you can increase the height of the jump or add weight by holding dumbbells or a weight plate. Tuck jumps are a great exercise for improving lower body power and explosiveness.

They may be incorporated into a larger workout routine or performed as a standalone exercise to challenge your muscles and get your heart rate up. However, it's important to start with a lower intensity and work your way up to prevent injury and ensure proper form.

15. Skips:

Skipping is a favorite for everyone, it is a fun way to exercise. It is a low-impact activity that helps to improve cardiovascular endurance, coordination, and balance.

To perform skipping, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift one knee up towards your chest while swinging your opposite arm forward.

As you lower that foot back down to the ground, quickly lift the other knee up towards your chest while swinging your opposite arm forward. Continue to alternate legs and arms, mimicking a skipping motion.

Keep your body straight and upright, use your core. You can vary the intensity of skipping by increasing the speed or height of the knee lift.

You can also add a jump to the exercise by pushing off the ground with your foot as you lift your knee toward your chest.

Skipping can be performed as a standalone exercise or incorporated into a larger workout routine. It is a great option for warming up before a more intense workout or for a quick cardio session on its own.

16. Jumping lunges:

Jumping lunges are a dynamic exercise that targets the legs and glutes while also getting the heart rate up.

Here's how to perform jumping lunges: Start in a standing position with your feet together.

Take a lunge position, from this lunge position, jump up explosively and switch the position of your feet in mid-air, so that you land with your left foot forward and your right foot back, lowering into a lunge on the other side.

Continue jumping back and forth between the two lunge positions, making sure to land softly and maintain your balance throughout the exercise.

Remember to engage your core and keep your chest lifted throughout the exercise. You can also add dumbbells to add some variations. Additionally, you can modify the exercise by stepping forward into a lunge instead of jumping.

17. Bear crawls:

Bear crawls are a full-body exercise that can help improve core strength, coordination, and endurance.

Begin on all fours with your hands and feet shoulder-width apart and your hips raised slightly. Engage your core and lift your knees off the ground, coming into a tabletop position.

Start crawling, and continue crawling forward in this manner, making sure to keep your hips level and your core engaged throughout the exercise.

You can vary the intensity of the exercise by crawling faster, taking smaller or larger steps, or adding resistance by wearing a weighted vest or holding dumbbells.

Bear crawls are a great exercise for building strength and stability in the shoulders, core, and hips, and can be incorporated into a full-body workout routine. Remember to maintain proper form and engage your core throughout the exercise to maximize its benefits.

18. Standing bicycle crunches:

Start with your feet wide apart and place your hands behind your head. Then, bring your right knee up to your chest while twisting your left elbow towards it.

The idea is to try and touch your elbow to your knee as you crunch inwards. Then, repeat the movement on the other side by bringing your left knee up and your right elbow towards it.

And if you're finding it too easy, you can try to bring your knee and elbow closer together, or you can hold onto a weight or medicine ball to add some resistance. What I love about standing bicycle crunches is that you can do them anywhere, anytime.

19. Shadow Boxing:

Shadow Boxing is a great way to improve your cardiovascular health and build your arm muscles while also releasing some stress.

It is like boxing, where you have an imaginary opponent, and you can practice punches, using footwork and movement without the need for a partner.

Then, start throwing punches in a variety of combinations, such as a jab-cross, hook-uppercut, or even adding some kicks.

You can keep the movements sharp and quick, try to move in different directions, step in and out, and work on your footwork and agility. And don't forget to breathe properly and stay loose and relaxed as you punch.

20. Dancing:

It doesn't require any equipment or a specific location, as you can dance anywhere with enough space to move around.

You can dance to any type of music, from fast-paced beats to slow and calming melodies.

You can dance alone or with others, making it a great social activity as well.

Remember to warm up before starting any cardio exercise routine, and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts. It will also help you get stronger.

Always note cardio is just one part of staying fit, you must also hydrate, eat good and healthy food, and possibly take multivitamins to improve your body overall.

Conclusion

It may not be possible to visit the gym at times due to factors like busy schedules or expenses. You may even dislike working out in an unfamiliar setting. In such a scenario, working out at home is the next best option for many of us. Cardio exercises at home are an easy and accessible way of improving physical fitness and endurance, burning excess calories, and increasing the overall well-being of your health. Maintain proper form and technique, and ensure that you warm up before exercising and cool down afterward.

