Exercises for Tailbone Pain: A Comprehensive Guide

Tailbone pain is medically referred to as coccydynia and can have a profound impact on an individual’s daily routine and overall quality of life. Whether it stems from an injury, prolonged periods of sitting, or certain medical conditions, finding effective management strategies for tailbone pain is crucial for alleviating discomfort and facilitating healing. Exercise for tailbone pain has emerged as one of the most effective approaches among the diverse treatment options to relieve tailbone pain and promote recovery.

This comprehensive guide explores the various causes of tailbone pain and presents a selection of exercises tailored for pain relief. It also highlights exercises to avoid in order to prevent aggravation of the condition. By empowering readers with the knowledge needed to manage their tailbone pain through exercise, this guide aims to improve comfort, mobility, and overall well-being. Understanding the causes and implementing targeted tailbone pain exercises can play a crucial role in strengthening muscles, improving posture, and enabling the healing process. With proper guidance from healthcare professionals, individuals can proactively address their tailbone pain and regain a pain-free lifestyle.

What Is the Cause of Tailbone Pain?

Tailbone pain can result from various underlying causes, ranging from trauma, childbirth, and poor posture to degenerative conditions and infections. Understanding the root cause is essential in effectively managing and relieving tailbone pain.

1. Trauma and Injury:

One of the primary causes of tailbone pain is trauma or injury to the coccyx (1) . This can occur due to a fall directly onto the tailbone, such as slipping on ice or landing forcefully on a hard surface. The impact can lead to bruising, fracture, or dislocation of the coccyx, resulting in severe pain and discomfort.

2. Prolonged or Incorrect Sitting:

Sitting for extended periods, especially on hard surfaces or in poor posture can strain the tailbone (2) . People who spend long hours sitting at a desk or driving frequently may develop tailbone pain due to pressure and compression on the coccyx. Poor sitting posture, such as slouching or sitting on one side can also further exacerbate the pain.

3. Repetitive Strain:

Engaging in activities that involve repetitive strain on the tailbone area can cause pain over time. This may occur when you have occupations or hobbies that require frequent bending, twisting, or lifting that puts stress on the coccyx. Examples include construction work, rowing, cycling on a hard seat, and horseback riding (1) .

4. Childbirth:

In some cases, women may experience tailbone pain after childbirth (1) . During vaginal delivery, the baby’s head can exert pressure on the coccyx, leading to bruising or even dislocation. The resulting tailbone pain can persist for some time postpartum.

5. Infection or Tumor:

Although rare, infections or tumors in the tailbone area can cause pain (1) . Infections, such as pilonidal cysts, can develop in the region near the coccyx and result in discomfort. Tumors, although uncommon, can also exert pressure on the tailbone and cause pain.

6. Degenerative Joint Disorders:

Degenerative joint disorders such as arthritis or osteoarthritis, can affect the coccyx (3) . As the cartilage between the coccyx and nearby sacrum wears down, it can cause friction and inflammation, resulting in tailbone pain.

7. Medical Conditions:

Certain medical conditions such as coccydynia (3) , sacroiliitis (4) , or pelvic floor dysfunction can lead to or exacerbate pain in the tailbone area. Endometriosis, a condition where uterine tissue grows outside the uterus, can also result in tailbone pain.

It is important to note that tailbone pain can vary in severity and duration depending on the underlying causes. Proper diagnosis by a healthcare professional is crucial for determining the specific cause and developing an appropriate treatment plan for any individual.

10 Exercises for Tailbone Pain

Incorporating targeted exercise for tailbone pain into your routine can play a crucial role in managing the pain by strengthening the surrounding muscles, improving posture, and promoting healing.

1. Pelvic Tilts (5) :

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Gently tilt your pelvis forward and backward, engaging the abdominal muscles. Perform 10-15 repetitions of this routine to improve core stability and alleviate tailbone pain.

Position yourself on your hands and knees, with your back parallel to the floor. Slowly round your back tucking your tailbone under (cat stretch). Then, arch your back, sticking your tailbone out (camel stretch). Repeat 10 times to promote flexibility and relieve tension in the tailbone area.

3. Seated Forward Bend (7) :

Sit on the edge of a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Slowly hinge forward at the hips, reaching towards your feet. Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds, feeling a gentle stretch in the lower back and tailbone area. This exercise for tailbone pain is one of the best exercises that helps relieve muscle tension and promotes flexibility.

4. Glute Bridge (8) :

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Engage your gluteal muscles and lift your hips off the ground, creating a bridge-like position. Hold for a few seconds, then lower back down. Perform 10-15 repetitions to strengthen the gluteal muscles, supporting the tailbone area.

5. Tailbone Lifts:

Sit on a firm surface with both feet flat on the ground. Gradually lift your tailbone off the surface, engaging the pelvic floor muscles. Hold for a few seconds, then lower down. Repeat 10-15 times to strengthen the muscles around the tailbone.

6. Child’s Pose:

Begin on your hands and knees, then slowly sit back, resting your buttocks on your heels and reaching your arms forward. Rest your forehead on the floor or a cushion. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, focusing on deep breathing and allowing the tailbone area to relax.

Lie on your back with both legs extended for one of the best stretches for tailbone pain. Bring one knee towards your chest, using your hands to gently pull it closer. Hold the pose for 20-30 seconds, then switch legs. This exercise stretches the lower back and tailbone area, relieving tension and promoting flexibility.

Lie on your side with your knees bent and stacked on top of each other. Keeping your feet together, lift the top knee while keeping your pelvis stable. Hold for a few seconds, then lower back down. Perform 10-15 repetitions on each side to strengthen the hip muscles and support the tailbone area.

9. Standing Forward Bend:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart for this exercise for tailbone pain. Slowly bend forwards at the hips, reaching towards the floor on your shins. Allow your tailbone to release towards the ceiling. Hold for 15-30 seconds, feeling a gentle stretch in the hamstrings and lower back.

10. Swimming:

Lie on your stomach with your arms extended in front of you. Lift the opposite arm and leg off the ground simultaneously, alternating sides in a swimming motion, and hold the pose for a few seconds. Perform 10-15 repetitions to engage the core muscles, promote stability, and strengthen the muscles surrounding the tailbone.

It is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional or physical therapist before starting any exercise routine for tailbone pain. They can provide personalized recommendations based on your specific condition and limitations. Gradually progress with the exercises, listening to your body and avoiding any movements that cause increased pain or discomfort. With consistency and proper form, these exercises can contribute to reducing tailbone pain and improving overall mobility and well-being.

Exercise that you need to avoid:

While exercise can be beneficial for relieving tailbone pain, it is important to be cautious and avoid certain activities that may exacerbate discomfort or worsen the condition. Here are a few exercises that you should avoid to prevent further aggravations of tailbone pain:

1. High-impact Activities:

Exercises that involve significant jarring or impact, such as running, jumping, or high-intensity aerobics, can strain the tailbone and increase pain. The repetitive pounding motion puts undue stress on the coccyx, hindering the healing process. It is advisable to avoid these activities until the pain subsides.

2. Cycling:

Sitting on a narrow, hard bicycle seat can exert pressure on the tailbone area, intensifying pain and discomfort. If cycling is unavoidable, consider using a seat cushion or opting for a recumbent or upright bike with a wider, more supportive seat. This can help distribute the weight more evenly until the pain subsides.

3. Exercises with DIrect Tailbone Pressure:

Any exercises that involve direct pressure on the tailbone, such as seated exercises on hard surfaces or activities that put intense pressure on the buttocks, should be avoided. These exercises can further aggravate the already sensitive tailbone area, impeding the healing process. Instead, choose exercises that alleviate pressure from the tailbone region.

4. Deep Squats or Lunges:

Deep squats or lunges require a significant range of motion in the hips and can strain the tailbone area. The deep flexing and extension movements can put undue stress on the coccyx, leading to increased pain. Instead, modify these exercises by reducing the depth or opt for alternative exercises that do not excessively strain the tailbone.

5. Heavy Lifting:

Lifting heavy weights can strain the lower back and pelvis, potentially aggravating tailbone pain. The increased pressure and stress on the tailbone region can hinder healing and lead to further discomfort. It is important to use proper lifting techniques, avoid excessive strain on the tailbone, and opt for lighter weights or alternative exercises that focus on strengthening without compromising the tailbone area.

By avoiding these exercises, individuals can prevent additional strain and discomfort in the tailbone region. It is crucial to listen to your body and prioritize pain management during exercise. If any exercise causes increased pain or discomfort, it is advisable to stop and seek guidance from a healthcare professional or physical therapist.

Conclusion:

Tailbone pain can significantly impact one’s daily life, but exercise can play a crucial role in managing and relieving this discomfort. Through exercise regimes tailored to relieving tailbone pain, individuals can strengthen the muscles surrounding the tailbone area, improve posture, and promote healing. However, it is vital to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any exercise program to ensure proper diagnosis and guidance.By incorporating targeted exercises for tailbone pain such as pelvic tilts, tailbone stretches, and glute bridges, individuals can experience reduced pain, improved mobility, and enhanced overall well-being. Remember to avoid activities that place direct pressure on the tailbone and be mindful of your body's limitations while exercising.

Tailbone pain may vary in severity and underlying causes, so it is essential to personalize exercise routines and consult with healthcare professionals to optimize outcomes. By combining exercise routines with appropriate medical care, individuals can take proactive steps toward managing tailbone pain and regaining an active, pain-free lifestyle.

