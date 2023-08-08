Exercises for Broken Ankle: Re-building Your Ankle's Resilience

Exercise is vital to the recovery journey when dealing with a broken ankle. The right types of exercises for broken ankles can help restore strength, improve balance, enhance mobility, and help in getting back to your regular activities. Recognizing the relevance of this step can provide motivation and focus, particularly during those challenging first few weeks. That's why we are here to provide insight into the importance of physical therapy in overcoming this difficult situation.



Studies say that the most common ankle injuries include severe ankle sprain and fractured ankle ( 1 ). A broken ankle impacts your ability to move freely and perform daily activities with ease. A recent systematic review revealed that out of the 70 sports studied, the ankle emerged as the most frequently injured foot site in 24 ( 1 ). An ankle fracture initial treatment typically includes surgical or non-surgical fracture realignment, followed by a period where the ankle is immobilized and rehabilitated. Sometimes, the recovery process for a broken ankle can start while the ankle is still in a cast or brace, like when the patient begins to put weight on the injured ankle or does specific exercises ( 1 ). But more often, the recovery for a broken ankle starts after the period of immobilization is completed.

16 Effective Exercises for Broken Ankle Rehabilitation

Exercise aids in reducing stiffness, improving circulation, and accelerating the healing process. Here is a range of simple exercises suitable for different stages of recovery from a broken ankle. Each stage demands specific ankle fracture exercises — from gentle early to more strenuous movements later. Let’s make your recovery journey smoother and more effective and bring you one step closer to regaining your active lifestyle.



Rehabilitation exercises are crucial components of the recovery process after a broken ankle. They are designed to help restore the ankle's range of motion, strength, balance, and functionality. A study outlines the profound impact of broken ankle recovery exercises ( 2 ).



Some of the most effective broken ankle therapy exercise programs are mentioned below.

1. Ankle Pumps

Ankle pumps involve simple ankle dorsiflexion and ankle plantar flexion movements, akin to pressing a car pedal. This exercise improves circulation, reduces swelling, and starts the process of regaining ankle mobility.

Process and Reps:

Move the ankle up and down for 5 minutes several times daily.



2. Ankle Alphabet

The ankle alphabet exercise consists of moving your ankle in a way to 'draw' each letter of the alphabet in the air. It helps in improving motion in the ankle joint ( 2 ).



Process and Reps:

Keep moving your ankle in the motion of drawing an alphabet and continue thrice a day for 5 minutes.



3. Towel/Crutch Stretch

It is one of the most effective yet easy exercises for ankle fractures.



Process and Reps:

Pull the foot back to stretch the calf. Hold for 15 seconds. Repeat 3-5 times, 1-3 times a day.



4. Toe Curls

This exercise engages the small ankle muscles of the foot, aiding in regaining stability and control after a broken ankle.



Process and Reps:

Curl your toes around a towel for 5 minutes, 1-3 times a day.



5. Towel Slides

It's a low-impact rehabilitation exercise that encourages a range of motion and gently strengthens the ankle following a fracture.



Process and Reps:

Sit with your legs stretched out. Slide the towel to the inside and outside using only your ankle. Do it for 5 minutes, 1-3 times a day.



6. Isometric Ankle Strengthening

This exercise helps restore strength to the ankle after a break without placing stress on the joint through movement.



Process and Reps:

Sit with your legs straight out in front of you. Push your forefoot into your hand for 5 seconds in different directions. Do three sets of 10-20 repetitions daily.



7. Peroneal Bridging

This exercise explicitly targets the peroneal muscles, which are important for ankle stability and single-leg balance, assisting in reduced recovery time from an ankle fracture.



Process and Reps:



Lie on a mat, lift your hips and raise up and down on your toes. Do 10-20 reps, three sets, daily.



8. Heel-to-Toe Raises

This exercise builds strength in the calf muscles and stability in the ankle joint, which is essential for weight-bearing normal activities.



Process and Reps:

Heel-to-toe raises consist of lifting the body weight sequentially onto the toes and then onto the heels. Continue this thrice a day for 3-4 minutes.



9. Calf Stretches

These exercises promote flexibility in the calf muscles, which is essential for restoring normal gait and reducing the strain on a healing ankle.



Process and Reps:

Stand straight, straighten the knee, and move the hips forward to stretch the calf. Hold for 30 seconds, do 3-5 repetitions.



10. Achilles Stretches

By focusing on the Achilles tendon, these stretches improve flexibility and help reduce the risk of re-injury as the ankle heals.



Process and Reps:

Bend the knee slightly and move the hips forward and down to stretch the Achilles. Hold for 30 seconds, and do 3-5 reps 3-5 times a day.



11. Ankle Circles

Ankle circles help in restoring balance and strength to broken ankles.



Process and Reps:

Rotate the ankle in large circles clockwise and counterclockwise for 5 minutes. You can perform this while sitting on a chair or standing. Choose at your convenience.



12. Assisted Circle Stretches

These exercises help restore the full ankle range of motion to the joint after immobilization due to a fracture.



Process and Reps:

In a seated position, gradually rotate the ankle in larger circles for about 5 minutes, 2-5 times daily.



13. Tubing Strength Exercises

Using resistance elastic bands helps restore strength and stability to the muscles surrounding a broken ankle, speeding up the recovery process.

Ankle Inversion : Push the ankle to the inside against the resistance of the tube.

Push the ankle to the inside against the resistance of the tube. Ankle Eversion: Push the ankle to the outside against the resistance of the tube.



14. Standing Exercises

These exercises, performed in a weight-bearing position, help to regain balance, strength, and proprioception, which is crucial for the full recovery of a broken ankle.



Process and Reps:



Standing Heel Raises: Rise on your toes slowly, hold for 3-5 seconds, and do 15-20 reps daily.

Rise on your toes slowly, hold for 3-5 seconds, and do 15-20 reps daily. Step Ups: Go down slowly and pause, then push back up. Do 30-50 reps, three sets, three days/week.



15. Bicycling

Other than being a fun exercise, bicycling also helps in strengthening your injured ankle.



Process and Reps:

Start with light pressure, pushing and pulling with the ankle on a stationary or mobile bike with toe clips if possible. Increase resistance and time gradually up to 45-60 minutes( 2 ).



16. Swimming Pool Exercises

Here are some effective pool exercises for broken ankles that you may follow.

Flutter kicks while holding onto the side or using a kickboard.

Frog/breast kicks while holding onto the side or using a kickboard.

Swimming laps.

Walking/running laps in the shallow end.

Running in the deep end with buoys under arms and between legs.



Exercises are indispensable in the journey toward recovery from a broken ankle. The effective ankle exercises after fracture outlined above are not exhaustive but provide a roadmap for building strength, flexibility, and balance after an ankle fracture. Prior to commencing new ankle exercises for broken ankle recovery, consult a healthcare professional to ensure that the exercises are suitable for your individual condition and stage of recovery.



Exercises to Avoid with a Broken Ankle

Managing a broken ankle involves engaging in beneficial exercises and steering clear of athletic activities that might exacerbate the injury or impede the healing process. Certain workouts with a broken ankle are better avoided during recovery from an ankle fracture.



High-Impact Activities

High-impact activities like jumping, running, or plyometric exercise may put excessive stress on a healing ankle, potentially causing further damage ( 3 ).



Heavy Weightlifting

Weightlifting, particularly heavy squats or deadlifts, may place significant weight and pressure on the ankles ( 3 ). These exercises may prove detrimental to a healing ankle, straining the recovering tissues and hindering the healing process.



Full-Range Yoga Poses

While gentle yoga can offer benefits in terms of flexibility and balance, certain full-range poses like Warrior II or Downward Dog may put undue stress on a broken ankle ( 4 ).

While exercise is an important aspect of recovery from a broken ankle, some activities can be detrimental to the healing process. High-impact activities, heavy weightlifting, and certain yoga poses are better avoided during the recovery of a broken ankle. Each individual's recovery process is unique, and it's always important to consult with a healthcare professional to create a tailored and safe rehabilitation plan.



Conclusion

Exercise for a broken ankle is an indispensable component of a robust recovery strategy. It offers several benefits, such as improved mobility, enhanced strength, and better balance. Understanding the specifics of a broken ankle and the associated symptoms is essential for designing an exercise regimen suitable for each individual. Incorporating targeted exercises while steering clear of activities that might aggravate the condition can foster healing and enhance the recuperation process. However, consulting healthcare professionals is a crucial step towards guaranteeing that the chosen exercises are safe and appropriate for the specific condition of each individual. Therefore, exercising for a broken ankle, when done correctly and under professional supervision, is a powerful tool for supporting the healing process, accelerating recovery, and upgrading the overall quality of life.

