The Ultimate Edit of Must-Try Exercises for Diastasis Recti

Various physiological and anatomical changes occur in a woman’s body during pregnancy. This happens so that the body is prepared to meet the increased metabolic needs, allow an appropriate environment for the development of the fetus, and prepare the body for childbirth ( 1 ). Diastasis recti may be one of the problems during pregnancy which results in the two rectus abdominis muscles moving to the sides ( 2 ). But exercises for diastasis recti may help get your body back in shape post-pregnancy. In this article, we have put together everything you need to know about this condition, its causes, and things that might help fight it.

What Is Diastasis Recti?

Diastasis recti is a problem that may occur in women during pregnancy or postpartum. It refers to a specific condition in which there occurs an increased gap or distance between the rectus abdominis muscles at the midline of the abdomen. This happens during pregnancy because a woman’s body may undergo several changes anatomically and physiologically to prepare for childbirth. Hence, when there is weakness in the anterior abdominal wall, a gap may occur between the two abdominal muscles ( 1 ), ( 3 ). This anatomical change may lead to various effects on a woman’s body.

Research suggests that diastasis recti leads to weakness, thinning, and widening of the linea alba which is a band of connective tissue in the anterior abdominal wall. The condition may also weaken the associated abdominal musculature. The study further states that it might cause herniation of the viscera, and contribute to urinary stress incontinence and back pain ( 1 ), ( 3 ). However, research states that exercise therapy is effective in improving the functional impairments of this problem ( 4 ). So, exercises for diastasis recti may activate the abdominal muscles and help in getting the body back in shape over time after giving birth.

Diastasis recti may hurt a woman’s mental and physical health. It causes an alteration in body image, lowers self-esteem, creates sadness or shame, leads to various changes in the body, and affects functional capacities ( 5 ).

What Are the Symptoms of Diastasis Recti?

Now that you know about the condition, it is also imperative to be aware of its symptoms. Here are some signs that may suggest that you are suffering from diastasis recti 一 constipation, bloating, pain in the lower back, instability in your posture, difficulties in movement, or bulging out of internal organs when you are standing.

How to Test for Diastasis Recti?

According to studies, imaging modalities such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, or computed tomography (CT) may help in the classification of diastasis recti ( 6 ). However, a thorough and physical test may also help in diagnosing the problem. Ahead, we have put together the steps that you may follow to test for diastasis recti at home.

Start by lying down on your back. Make sure that your knees are flexed and your feet are flat on the ground. Place your left palm behind your head and two right-hand fingers on your belly button. Then, lift your head slightly and begin to gently press your right-hand fingers. Check for a gap near your belly button and also, move your fingers and check three inches above and below the belly button. If you feel a gap in any of these three spots then you may have diastasis recti.

After you have completed the test, it is advised to consult a doctor to entirely conclude that you may be suffering from this condition.

Best Exercises for Diastasis Recti

Exercises which target your abdominal muscles may be beneficial in getting your body back in shape and improving the condition. From alternating leg circles, and pelvic pillow squeezes, to heel slides 一 here are some of the best exercises for diastasis recti.

1. Bent Knee Raise

Target:

Bent knee raise is one of the most effective core exercises for diastasis recti which works your glutes and pelvic muscles.

Steps:

Begin by lying down on your back.

Then, bend your legs at your knees.

Ensure that your feet are placed flat on the floor. Keep both hands by your side and palms facing down on the mat.

While keeping your knees flexed, lift your legs from the ground and pull them back towards your stomach. Once you feel a stretch, bring your legs back to the floor.

Repeat the same movement ten times.

You may complete three sets and ten reps.

2. Single Leg Circles

Target:

Single leg circles are one of the best postpartum exercises for diastasis recti which works your glutes, core, and pelvic muscles.

Steps:

Lay down on your mat with your back on the floor.

Extend both legs completely, position your hands by your side, and palms may face the ceiling. This is your starting formation.

Then, pull your right leg towards your chest and extend it upwards towards the ceiling. Make sure that your right toe is pointed outwards. Your left leg may be straight and parallel to the floor.

Begin to start moving your right leg towards the inside of your thigh in a way that creates a half circle. Do this five times and then start moving toward the outside of your thigh to create a full circle. Do the outside movement five times as well.

Once this is done, flex your right leg and stop. Return your leg to the ground.

Repeat the same exercise with your left leg while the right leg is on the floor.

Two sets and ten reps are ideal for this exercise.

3. Heel Slide

Target:

This exercise for diastasis recti repair focuses on your core, glutes, and pelvic muscles.

Steps:

Lie down on your back.

Bend your knees while flexing them, and keep your feet flat on the ground.

Then, place your hands on the sides, face your palms towards the ceiling, and ensure that your toes are pointing in an upward direction. This is your starting formation.

Then, while keeping your left leg bent, slide your right foot forward and straighten your right leg completely on the floor.

Hold this pose for some time and then slide your right leg back to the starting position.

Repeat it ten times with your right leg and then do the same with your left leg.

You may do two sets and ten reps.

4. Pelvic Tilt

Target:

Pelvic floor exercises for diastasis recti such as the pelvic tilt targets your core stabilizers and pelvic floor muscles.

Steps:

Begin by lying down on a mat.

Then, bend your legs at the knee and place your hands by your side.

Make sure that your palms are facing toward the ceiling and your knees are flexed. This is your starting position.

Flatten your back properly against the ground by tightening your abdominal muscles.

Then, slowly raise your pelvis. Hold it in the air for ten seconds.

Return to the starting formation and repeat the same movement.

You may finish three sets and ten reps of pelvic tilts.

5. Lying Overhead Reach

Target:

Physical therapy exercises for diastasis recti like the lying overhead reach may help increase mobility and treat the condition. This exercise activates your glutes, core, quads, and hamstrings.

Steps:

Start by lying down on your mat, face towards the ceiling, flex and bend your legs at the knees, and keep your hands and legs flat on the ground.

Make sure that you are pushing your pelvis down to the floor properly so that your lower back is against the ground. This is your starting formation.

Then, while keeping your arms fully extended in front of you, lift them from the ground slowly and begin to take them behind, over your head. Keep taking them behind until they are touching the ground.

Hold this pose for a few seconds and then, slowly bring your arms back to the starting position. Repeat the same movement.

Complete three sets and ten reps.

6. Pelvic Pillow/Ball Squeeze

Target:

Pelvic pillow squeeze is one of the good exercises for diastasis recti which focuses on your core, hip abductors, and pelvic muscles.

Steps:

Begin by lying down on your back. Then, bend your legs at your knees while flexing them. Also, make sure that your feet are placed flat on the ground, your hands are by your side, and your palms are facing the ceiling.

Once you are in the starting formation, place a pillow or a ball between your legs near the knees. Make sure that your spine is placed in a neutral position.

Then, start pressing your knees together and squeeze the pillow/ball between them. Pause at this position for three seconds and then relax.

Repeat this ten times. You may do three sets and ten reps.

7. Hyperextended Bridge

Target:

Hyperextended bridge is one of the best and most effective exercises for diastasis recti which targets your glutes, quads, and hamstrings. This exercise may also help in strengthening your core.

Steps:

Place a mat on the floor and lay down on it. Make sure that you are facing the ceiling, your legs are bent at the knees, and your feet and hands are flat on the ground. Your palms may face in an upwards direction.

Then, push your pelvis down to the floor properly so that your lower back is against the ground. This is your starting formation.

Exhale, squeeze your gluteal muscles, and slowly lift your hips from the ground in an upwards direction (towards the ceiling). When you do this, try to lift your hips a little higher than the regular bridge exercise.

Hold the pose for about three seconds and then slowly begin to lower your hips back to the ground. Repeat the same movement.

You may do three sets and five reps of the hyperextended bridge exercise.

8. Abduction with Core Activation

Target:

Abduction with core activation focuses on your pelvic floor, hip abductors, glutes, and quads. This is one of the advanced exercises for diastasis recti which may also be beneficial in strengthening your core.

Steps:

Start by placing a mat on the floor and lying down on your back on it. Bend your legs at your knees while flexing them and keep your feet flat on the ground.

Then, take a resistance band and position it right above your knees.

After this, take a deep breath, engage your core, and slowly start moving your knees away from each other. When you feel a stretch, bring them back to the starting position. While bringing back your knees, inhale properly.

Repeat the movement. Do two sets and ten reps.

9. Alternating Leg Circles

Target:

This exercise works your glutes, quads, core, and hamstrings.

Steps:

Lay down on your back on a mat. Make sure that your legs are placed together, your palms are flat on the floor, and you are facing the ceiling.

Then, slowly lift both your legs in the air and bend them to your knees. Your knees may be flexed. This is your starting formation.

After this, extend and straighten your right leg completely in the air and move it twice in a circular motion (like you’re drawing two imaginary circles in the air).

Flex and bend your right leg beside your left leg, and bring it back to the starting formation. Repeat and then switch legs.

You may do two sets and five reps of this exercise for each leg.

10. Knee to Chest

Target:

Knee to chest is one of the simplest exercises for diastasis recti abdominis. It targets your quads, core, glutes, and hamstrings.

Steps:

Begin by laying down on your back and bend your legs at your knees while flexing them. Your feet and palms may be placed flat on the ground.

Then, push your pelvis to the ground so that your lower back is directly against the floor. This is your starting pose.

Slowly lift your right leg from the floor and move your right knee back, towards your chest. Pause there for a few seconds. You can use your arms to hug your knee tighter.

Slowly take your right leg back to the starting position.

Then, lift your left leg and move your left knee back, towards your chest. Pause and go back to the starting formation.

Complete three sets and ten reps.

Diastasis Recti Exercises That You Need to Avoid

While there are multiple exercises for diastasis recti that you may choose from, there are some movements that may aggravate the condition. Traditional core-strengthening exercises such as planks or crunches may put pressure on your abdomen and make the situation worse. Hence, it is recommended to focus on low-impact exercises to treat diastasis recti. Here are some exercises that you may avoid ─ bicycle crunches, roll-ups, reverse curls, push-ups, Russian twists, jackknifes, and sit-ups.

Conclusion

Diastasis recti is a condition that may frequently occur in women during pregnancy and postpartum. It causes a gap between the two abdominal muscles which may result in multiple physical and mental effects. From body image issues to pain in the lower back, it might be difficult to deal with. However, exercises for diastasis recti may be beneficial in improving the condition and helping to get your body back in shape after giving birth. It is imperative to ensure that you are not participating in elaborate exercises such as movements with weights or strength training. However, before concluding with an at-home test that you may be suffering from Diastasis Recti, it is always best to consult a doctor for final confirmation.

