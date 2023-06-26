Exercises for Flat Feet to Improve Strength and Functioning

Feet stabilize our bodies and give us support throughout all the activities we perform. But, for flat feet, the flexibility and movement might be compromised. In such cases, exercises for flat feet may help in regaining strength and mobility. According to Dr.Jo, a Physical Therapist, ‘feet are flat when arches fall and that may happen because of weakness or mechanical issues.’ Flat feet are associated with restricted performance and activity. They might also contribute to knee pain or other forms of imbalance. To ease your flat feet, read through this article and get acquainted with flat feet a little more.

What Does Flat Feet Mean?

Flat foot is recognized as a common chronic foot deformity characterized by the abduction of the forefoot and plantar flexion of the talus ( 1 ). It is used to describe the collapse of a longitudinal arch that may be both symptomatic or asymptomatic ( 2 ). The prevalence of flat feet is found to be almost 2.7% ( 3 ). The clinical features of the flat foot include ( 4 ),( 5 ),( 6 ):

A prolonged history of some sort of foot disability in childhood.

Increasing foot disability.

Foot deformity that appears when you stand.

Short Achilles tendon which limits dorsiflexion or upward movement of feet.

Imperfect foot support.

Increased oxygen consumption.

More energy loss.

Fatigues.

Frequent knee pain.

TF cartilage damage.

Can You Fix Flat Feet With Exercises?

According to research, flat feet are categorized as ( 7 ):

Flexible Flat Feet: For flexible flat feet, exercise has proven to be effective for relieving pain and preventing the progression of the deformity. Functional foot orthoses, physical therapy, weight loss, and anti-inflammatory drugs may also correct flat feet ( 7 ).

Rigid Flat Feet: For rigid flat feet, surgical treatment is commonly done. Extrinsic muscle and IFM strengthening may also help ( 7 ). Toe flexion exercises like toe curl exercises are also reported to be effective ( 7 ).

Other factors may also interfere with fixing flat feet that may reduce the impact of exercises. These include ( 1 ):

Family history

Use of footwear in infancy

Obesity

Age

Foot length

Injuries to foot muscles

The decreased cross-sectional area of muscles

10 Exercises for Flat Feet

Intrinsic exercises are proven to be more effective than extrinsic exercises ( 8 ).

1. Plantar Flexion:

Plantar flexion is an intrinsic exercise proven to strengthen the foot arch as well as change foot kinematics during gait ( 9 ). According to a survey, repetitions of plantar flexion enhance foot flexibility ( 10 ).

Steps to Follow:

Contract foot muscles and relax.

Keep your toes on the ground.

Continue holding and relaxing your feet.

Ensure you’re not contracting to the point that it may hurt your foot muscles.

Frequency of Doing:

You may do this flat foot exercise 15-20 times per day.

2. Towel Scrunches:

Towel scrunches are considered to be effective exercises for strengthening arches ( 11 ).

Steps to Follow:

Take a soft towel and spread it smoothly.

Place the toes of the one foot in a curling position.

Gather the towel with your toes by gently pulling it towards yourself.

Ensure your foot heels are stable and relaxed.

Do this in intervals of 1 minute each.

Frequency of Doing:

You can do this exercise 3 times in a row and repeat it twice a day for correcting flat feet.

3. Peroneal Stretch:

Peroneal stretch has proven to relieve your foot of pain and allow better motioning of your feet ( 12 ).

Steps to Follow:

Sit in a figure-four position comfortably.

Point your toes off one foot downwards.

Keep holding them for 30 secs.

Don't pull them or hold them tightly.

Frequency of Doing:

You may do this flat foot stretching exercise thrice a day.

4. Resistance Band Inversion:

Resistance band inversion has proven to be an effective exercise for flat feet ( 13 ).

Steps to Follow:

Take a bandage and put it gently beneath your toes.

Put your heel on the ground in a relaxing position.

Move the foot with the help of the band.

You may use another foot for support.

Do it a couple of times while taking pauses in between.

Frequency of Doing:

You may do this twice a day.

5. Standing Inversion:

Standing inversion has proven to be effective for painful flat feet deformity ( 14 ).

Steps to Follow:

Stand in a comfortable upright position.

Use your leg muscles to rotate your ankles.

Hold and stretch your foot gently.

Do this for one foot at a time and repeat for the other foot, if need be.

Frequency of Doing:

You may do this once a day.

6. Standing Supination:

Standing supination has proven to be effective for less activated leg and foot muscles ( 15 ).

Steps to Follow:

Keep one chair nearby and hold it for support.

Keep your toes on the ground and rotate your heels gently.

Do the rotation inwards.

Don't grip the floor with your toes while rotating your heels.

Relax your toes properly for better effect.

Frequency of Doing:

You may do 3 sets of 20.

7. Single Leg Hop:

Single leg hop has proven to be effective for enhancing the dynamic stability of your leg and foot muscles ( 16 ).

Steps to Follow:

Stand on your one leg and try to maintain body balance.

Do small hops without rushing it.

Switch to standing on another leg if need be.

Allow your feet to strengthen while making a natural balance of the body.

Frequency of Doing:

You may do this as per your capacity. Ideally, 2 sets of 10 will be fine.

8. Single-Leg Balance:

Single-leg balance is effective for augmenting postural stability during transition tasks ( 17 ).

Steps to Follow:

Stand on your one leg and try to maintain balance.

Avoid using the support of your chair.

Try to stay in the position for 30 secs.

Repeat the same with the other foot, if need be.

Frequency of Doing:

You may do this exercise once a day.

9. C position:

The c position may help in the development of flexibility in flat feet ( 18 ).

Steps to Follow:

Curl up your toes and make a C position.

Keep your toes and heels on the ground.

Focus on the center of your foot.

Frequency of Doing:

You may do 2 sets of 10 each.

10. Lunge, Hinge, Squat:

The combination of these 3 is considered to be effective stretching exercises for flat feet ( 19 ).

Steps to Follow:

Place a soft mat on the floor.

Do lunge, hinge, and squat exercises, one followed by the other.

Be gentle on your body.

Try comfortable postures and movements.

Don't overdo it. Rather warm up your body.

Frequency of Doing:

You may do 2-3 sets of 12 reps.

Conclusion

Feet give our body optimal balance and support. Strong feet are quite integral to our functioning and active lifestyle. However, flat feet often associated with weakness may contribute to knee pain, back pain, or other forms of discomfort. With plenty of exercises for flat feet, you may feel relieved from pain and discomfort. Exercise may also prevent further deformity and rigidness of your feet. After all, flexible and strong feet are important for maintaining body balance and posture while you indulge in all your fun activities.