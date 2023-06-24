10 Easy And Effective Exercises for Tennis Elbow

Well, you may not have heard of tennis elbow until you or someone close to you actually suffered from it. The condition can be quite painful when doing even certain basic movements like eating or writing. Physical exercises for tennis elbow can be quite effective in relieving this pain. Tennis elbow is also known as lateral epicondylitis and is a result of repetitive use of certain tendons and muscles joined to the elbow.

You may experience pain even when lifting light objects and that's when you know, it's time to see a doctor. Like any other muscle-related issues, exercise becomes key to recovering the muscle and relieving pain. Exercises for tennis elbow treatment are common and easy to do even at home. These exercises are meant to help with relieving inflammation and helping to avoid a recurrence of the condition. In most cases, people may recover from tennis elbow within a year's time, provided they do physical therapy and perseverance ( 1 ).

What Is a Tennis Elbow?

In lateral epicondylitis or tennis elbow, a person may have inflammation of the muscles or tendons attached to the elbow. The condition can be excruciatingly painful and may hamper daily life activities. You may develop a tennis elbow due to repetitive use/activity of the muscle group, leading to injury or inflammation. It is usually the inflammation in your extensor carpi radialis brevis tendon.

It is a common injury that occurs in racket sports like tennis or badminton, however, it is also seen in certain workplace injuries, particularly among painters, plumbers, or carpenters. This condition is known to affect 1% - 3% of adults each year and affects people between the ages of 30 - 50 ( 2 ), ( 3 ), ( 4 ). While exercises for tennis elbow are a common form of treatment, it's best to consult a doctor before you begin any form of physical therapy.

Signs And Symptoms of Tennis Elbow Pain

Tennis Elbow is largely a result of overworking your muscles. The symptoms may hence develop slowly. The pain in your elbow may progressively get worse in weeks or months. The most common symptoms include :

1. Consistent Pain

The most common symptom of tennis elbow is pain on the outer side of the upper forearm, just below the elbow bend. At times, you may also feel this pain extend to your wrist. These aches and pains may also get worse at night.

2. Pain in Movement

Another major symptom is experiencing excruciating pain when twisting or bending the arm. You may experience pain even when writing or picking up small objects. Activities like trying to open a jar or turning a doorknob can also become painful.

3. Stiffness

One of the symptoms of tennis elbow can also be experiencing stiffness in your arm when trying to move it. The stiffness can then make movement painful.

4. Swelling

Given tennis elbow is caused by inflammation, you may notice swelling near your elbow. This area may also feel tender to touch.

5. Grip Issues

Your muscles are overused and hence experience wear and tear, making it hard for you to grip objects. Even light objects may feel painful to hold.

Best Exercises for Tennis Elbow

Stretching and strengthening exercises can be helpful to manage and recover from a tennis elbow. These exercises aim to strengthen and stretch the extensor muscles in your forearm. These muscles are put to use when performing activities like hitting a tennis ball or putting on a screw ( 1 ). It may help to consult your doctor before you start physical exercises for tennis elbow. Here are some exercises you can do to relieve pain caused by a tennis elbow:

1. Stress Ball Squeeze

Squeezing a stress ball can help with your grip which gets affected by muscle inflammation. You can then also move on to using a hand grip strengthener.

Step 1 - Hold a tennis ball, rolled-up sock, or a stress ball in your palm.

Step 2 - Make a fist and squeeze it.

Step 3 - Squeeze the ball for 5 seconds and then release for 5 to 10 seconds.

2. Wrist Curls

Wrist curls are helpful as they work on the muscles and tendons in your forearm to relieve pain. This exercise can be performed anywhere and is easy to follow.

Step 1 - Use a table to place your forearm in a way that your hand hangs over the edge. Your palm needs to face the ceiling.

Step 2 - Take a one-pound weight and place it in your hand.

Step 3 - Without moving your forearm from the table, move your wrist to raise and lower the weight.

Step 4 - Repeat this about 10 times.

Step 5 - Change the hand and repeat.

Make sure you do not use weight that is more than 2 pounds as it can aggravate the pain.

3. Wrist Flex

Wrist flex exercise is helpful to stretch the arm muscles. It also helps to relax and heal the forearm muscles.

Step 1 - With the palm facing down stretch your left arm out in front of you.

Step 2 - Use the fingers of the right hand to cusp the fingers of your left arm and gently press down.

Step 3 - Hold this for 10-12 seconds, then pull up the wrist.

Step 4 - Hold this for 10-12 seconds and then release.

Step 5 - Repeat this exercise with the other hand.

Be gentle when pressing the fingers and do not pull up or down too hard. You can also place the hand on a table and do the exercise in case of a severe injury.

4. Wrist Turn

This exercise is used to relieve pain and relax your forearm muscles. It is very convenient as you can do it anytime and anywhere.

Step 1 - With the palm facing upwards, bend your right hand at a 90-degree angle.

Step 2 - Slowly move your wrist to turn it to the left and left the palm face downwards.

Step 3 - Hold this for 5 seconds then release.

Step 4 - Do 10 repetitions of this.

Step 5 - Repeat these steps with the other hand.

Do not repeat this exercise more than 10 times.

5. The Towel Twist

This is one of the easiest exercises for tennis elbow and needs only a towel. The exercise works on the wrist extensors and wrist flexors.

Step 1 - Take a chair and sit on it with your back straight. Hold a towel in both your hands.

Step 2 - Relax your shoulders.

Step 3 - Twist the towel with both your hands in the opposite directions like you would when trying to squeeze out water from a wet towel.

Step 4 - Hold it for 3-5 seconds.

Step 5 - Repeat this 10 times.

Make sure you do not put pressure and wring the towel too hard.

6. Supination Using a Dumbell

This exercise focuses on helping relax and strengthen the supinator muscle.

Step 1 - Sit straight on a chair and rest your elbow on the knee.

Step 2 - Hold a 1-pound dumber in the palm of your hand, vertically.

Step 3 - Rotate your wrist to turn your palm up to face the ceiling.

Step 4 - Rotate the palm again to make it face downwards.

Step 5 - Do about 15 - 20 repetitions of this.

Step 6 - Repeat these steps with the other hand.

It is important to make sure that the dumbbell you use does not weigh more than 1-2 pounds.

As an alternative, you can also rest your elbow on a table.

7. Bicep Curls

This is a classic exercise to strengthen your biceps and muscles near your elbow.

Step 1 - Sit on a bench with your legs slightly spread apart.

Step 2 - Place your right elbow on the right knee.

Step 3 - The forearm must be horizontal to your thigh while holding a 1 - 2 pound weight.

Step 4 - Slowly move the arm to bring the weight towards your chest.

Step 5 - Repeat this 10 times.

Do not overdo this exercise or use heavy weights as this may be painful and may tire the muscle further.

8. Wrist Deviation

The wrist deviation exercise helps to strengthen and stretch your wrist and forearm muscles and tendons. It is an easy exercise to manage tennis elbow pain.

Step 1 - Sit on a chair and use a table to place your forearm on it.

Step 2 - Make sure the palm is over the edge of the table.

Step 3 - Move your wrist up and down.

Step 4 - Repeat this movement 10 times.

Step 5 - Repeat these steps with the other hand.

Make sure you are gentle when doing this exercise and do not be too fast in order to avoid further damage to your wrist muscles.

9. Elbow Bend

This is one of the easiest exercises for tennis elbow. The elbow bends help your elbow muscles by releasing tension.

Step 1 - Stand straight with your legs shoulder-width apart.

Step 2 - One by one, slowly move your arm by bending the elbow to touch your shoulder.

Step 3 - Hold the arm in this position for 10 - 15 seconds.

Step 4 - Slowly lower the arms.

Step 5 - Repeat the exercise 10 - 12 times.

Make sure to keep the pace slow and do not rush through the repetitions.

10. Finger Extension

While this may seem like a simple exercise, it works very well to strengthen your wrist, elbow, and forearm muscles.

Step 1 - Use your fingers to make a beak shape.

Step 2 - Take a rubber band and place it over your fingers in order to hold them together.

Step 3 - Now move your fingers outwards and inwards.

Step 4 - Repeat this movement 10 - 12 times.

Make sure to have a slow and steady pace and do not rush. Also, do not overdo this exercise. If you need more support use a broader rubberband.

Other Treatment Options for Tennis Elbow

Tennis elbow is an injury when taken care of, heals on its own. You just need to give yourself rest and do the required exercises. Apart from exercises, there are a variety of other treatments people may engage in to recover from a tennis elbow.

1. Take Rest

The overuse of elbow muscles can cause inflammation or tendon tears. These require rest, in order to heal. Taking a break from excessive activity and sports can help the healing of a tennis elbow.

2. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Drugs like ibuprofen or naproxen are known to relieve pain and reduce inflammation. Sports players with severe cases may use these in order to manage the symptoms and recover.

3. Ice Packs

Icing is a common method used to treat inflammation. It is known to reduce pain and can be helpful when done for about 20 - 30 minutes.

4. Braces

In cases of a severe injury, your doctor may also recommend using a brace to secure and rest the elbow. It is called a counterforce brace and takes the tension off your muscles and tendons.

5. Steroid Injections

Corticosteroids are known to temporarily relieve pain and inflammation. These may be used to treat tennis elbow at times ( 5 ). They are administered by doctors under ultrasound as they need to be injected in a specific area.

Most of the time these treatments or physical therapy and exercise help to recover from a tennis elbow. However, if the pain continues and you have a severe case where the elbow doesn’t respond even after 2- 4 months, you may need surgery. Hence consulting a doctor is essential.

When to See a Doctor?

You may experience growing pains and symptoms when you have a tennis elbow. While rest can sometimes help elevate symptoms, you may want to consult a doctor if the pain doesn't ease after 2 - 3 weeks. Your doctor may be able to assess the situation and then provide you with an effective line of treatment. Before You resort to any form of therapy or exercise assessing the extent of wear and tear of the muscles is essential. Hence see a doctor if the pain doesn’t ease after giving your arms some rest.

Conclusion

Tennis elbow can give you excruciating pain when performing even simple daily activities like brushing your teeth. While tennis elbow is an injury that recovers by itself, it requires a lot of perseverance, patience, and exercise to work your way through it. Taking rest and doing exercises for tennis elbow help to stretch, strengthen and relax your muscles — this, in turn, can help you recover quickly. The important part is to do these exercises slowly and with care and not rush through them. You can also consult a doctor and get a set of prescribed exercises that may help you. Non-surgical therapy works for most of us as long as we are careful and consistent with the treatment.

