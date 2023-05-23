How to Get Rid of Double Chin: A Guide to Achieving the Ideal Jawline

Our face more often than not creates the first impression in the mind of others. We tend to remember someone’s facial features more than anything else. Consequently, we desire the best shape for our faces. However, accumulating fat in and around our faces is a common reality, and this may lead to the formation of a double chin. Most of us may have experienced a double chin once in our lifetime. It may have led you to look at how to get rid of double chin.

Double chins are visible when a layer of fat gets accumulated below your chin. You may feel demotivated to look at it, but it is quite a common occurrence. Popularly, people perceive double chins with weight gain; it is not necessarily so. This occurrence is usually transient but may persist if left untreated. This article will guide you to achieve the ideal jawline that you dream of. Read on to find out a few effective ways to remove double chin.

How to Get Rid of a Double Chin

Double chins could be haunting when you look into the mirror, especially for those who crave a chiseled jawline. Most people have double chins naturally. Our faces appear "fine" one day and the next morning they are puffy and overweight. Do not worry! Modern science suggests many comprehensive ways to get rid of double chin with the correct diet and regular exercises. Bid farewell to the dreaded double chin for good!

What is a Double Chin?

A double chin is known as submental fat in medicine. It refers to the accumulation of excess fat beneath the chin, resulting in a visible layer or fold of skin. It can give the appearance of having a second chin between the chin and the neck, often causing self-consciousness and dissatisfaction with one's facial profile ( 1 ).

What Causes A Double Chin?

A double chin forms due to various factors, some of which are avoidable while some are not ( 2 ).

Let us see how a double chin appears:

Obesity and Weight Gain

As fat starts to build up in the submental region or the pocket below the chin, a double chin becomes visible.

Genetics

Genetics plays a significant role in determining how fat is distributed throughout the body. You might be prone to a double chin if your parents or close relatives have had one.

Age

As you grow older, your skin loses elasticity, and your neck and chin muscles may become weak. Sagging skin and the development of a double chin may result from this.

Face Morphology

Specific individuals are predisposed to naturally storing fat under their chins due to their round faces and chubby cheeks.

Hormonal Changes in Females

Pregnancy or menopause can alter fat distribution throughout the body, possibly causing a double chin.

Slouching or Bad Posture

Lack of exercise and bad posture can progressively deteriorate the neck and chin muscles, leading to the development of a double chin.

Double Chin Diet

Sagging skin, fat buildup, and weight gain can all contribute to a double chin. While there is no such thing as spot reduction, eating a good, balanced diet will help you lose weight in general and possibly even make your double chin look less prominent.

You can follow these dietary guidelines for double chin removal:

Promote weight loss by creating a caloric deficit. Burn more calories than you take.

Consider your portion sizes and pay attention to your body's signals of hunger and fullness.

Keep yourself hydrated by consuming enough water throughout the day. Water can enhance your metabolism, keep you full, and boost skin health ( 3 ).

). Avoid processed foods, sugary snacks, and beverages.

Limit Your Sodium Intake: Too much sodium can cause bloating and water retention, making you look fat ( 4 ).

). Try healthier cooking techniques like grilling, baking, steaming, or sautéing. This reduces extra calories and fats from fried foods.

Opt for a protein-rich balanced diet.

Here are a few food items that will help you lose weight:

Having warm water with lemon juice and honey the first thing in the morning can severely boost metabolism and help you lose fat ( 5 ).

). A cup of green tea in-between meals will give you the daily dose of anti-oxidants and is known to be a fat buster ( 6 ).

). Flax seeds are also a great source of dietary proteins, fibers, and essential fats ( 7 ).

Apart from diet, double chin removal also involves double chin exercises which are effective when performed regularly.

Double Chin Exercises

A healthy diet and targeted exercises can help strengthen and tone the chin and neck muscles, potentially reducing the appearance of a double chin ( 8 ), ( 9 ), ( 10 ).

Consider the following exercises:

Chin Lifts

Maintain a straight back while you stand or sit. Turn your head back and focus on the ceiling. Contract your face as though you are trying to kiss the ceiling with your lips pursed. Hold for 5 to 10 seconds, then 5 to 10 times.

Neck Stretch

Straighten your back while you stand or sit. To begin with, lean back and look up at the ceiling. Touch the roof of your mouth with the tongue. Maintain for 10 to 15 seconds. Following that, incline your head to one side to ensure your ear is close to your shoulder. After holding for 10 to 15 seconds, switch to the other side. Count from 5 to 10 on each of the three sides.

Neck Roll

Now you can take a break from staring at the ceiling!

Straighten your back while you stand or sit. Bring your chin to your chest and then rotate towards each shoulder as you slowly turn your head clockwise. The same motion should be repeated in an anticlockwise manner. Aim for 5–10 repetitions in either direction.

Tongue Stretch

Start by looking straight ahead. Extend your tongue as far as possible. From there, raise your language and try to touch your nose. Hold on to this position for ten seconds at most. When you feel more comfortable, try again. Continue the tongue stretch until you are exhausted.

Tongue Press

Forcefully press your tongue on the roof of your mouth. Hold for 5 to 10 seconds before letting go. This exercise should be done 5–10 times at a go.

Jaw Releases and Jaw Jut

Keep your spine straight as you sit or stand. Widen your mouth as much as you can while relaxing your jaw. Hold for five to ten seconds, then slowly close your mouth. Do it 5–10 times, then stop. Turn your head to the right for a jaw jut. Bring your lower jaw forward. Hold it in a place like this for 10 seconds, then let go. After finishing, swivel your head to the opposite side and perform the exercise once more.

Whistling

As strange as it may sound, you don't need to make a whistling sound—just imitate the facial expression of it. Simply tilt your head back to do it. Put your lips in a position so that you appear to be whistling. You should feel the neck stretch at this point. It may not be very comfortable, but that is fine! Hold your position in the whistle for around 20 seconds. Repeat at least 10 times per set of exercises.

Double chin exercises are easily doable at home and do not require a personal trainer. However, if the double chin and the skin sag are excessive and require much more than this, then you can consider professional help from your physician.

Double Chin Treatment

Modern medicine has a plethora of invasive and non-invasive methods of double chin removal today. Your dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon may suggest to you the best ways on how to get rid of double chin.

Here is a comprehensive list of the available treatment options for double chin removal:

Non-Surgical Treatments:

Kybella: It is a non-surgical injectable treatment that uses sodium deoxycholic acid to break down fat cells under the chin ( 11 ). This is an FDA-approved injectable method of double chin removal.

It is a non-surgical injectable treatment that uses sodium deoxycholic acid to break down fat cells under the chin ( ). This is an FDA-approved injectable method of double chin removal. CoolSculpting: A non-invasive procedure called “CoolSculpting” uses controlled cooling to freeze and destroy fat cells under the chin ( 12 ).

A non-invasive procedure called “CoolSculpting” uses controlled cooling to freeze and destroy fat cells under the chin ( ). Laser therapy: By tightening the skin and promoting the production of collagen, laser treatments can reduce the appearance of a double chin ( 13 ).

By tightening the skin and promoting the production of collagen, laser treatments can reduce the appearance of a double chin ( ). Ultherapy: This minimally invasive procedure tightens and lifts the skin, which lessens the appearance of a double chin. It uses a device that delivers ultrasound waves deep into the tissue to initiate collagen fibers for better skin elasticity ( 14 ).

This minimally invasive procedure tightens and lifts the skin, which lessens the appearance of a double chin. It uses a device that delivers ultrasound waves deep into the tissue to initiate collagen fibers for better skin elasticity ( ). Mesotherapy: It is a method of localized fat reduction. It involves an injection of phosphatidylcholine and other cocktails into the pocket of fat ( 15) .

Minimally Invasive Procedures:

Liposuction: It is a surgical procedure that removes excess fat through a tube from under the chin through small incisions. The procedure is performed under general anesthesia and is not painful ( 16 ).

Neck Lift: This surgical procedure involves removing excess skin and tightening the muscles in the neck and chin areas ( 17 ).

Prevention Tips

If you are someone with a gifted jawline and do not want to experience the horrors of a double chin, then there are a few things to keep in mind:

Eat healthy, stay hydrated, and exercise regularly. These contribute to a healthy body weight and glowing skin.

Include facial workouts that concentrate on the muscles in the chin and neck. Regular exercise will help these muscles become stronger and toned, which may lessen the appearance of a double chin.

Maintaining proper posture will help keep the muscles in your neck and chin area toned and engaged. Keep your head in line with your spine and avoid slouching.

Avoid Excessive Sun Exposure: Wear sunscreen and protective gear to protect your skin from excessive sun exposure. Loss of skin elasticity due to sun damage may cause a sagging chin.

Smoking can hasten the aging process and reduce skin elasticity; resulting in the development of a double chin. Your overall health will improve once you quit smoking.

Conclusion :

Double chin removal may sound difficult but it may be achieved with discipline and resolve. Follow the double chin prevention tips so that you can try to avoid developing it in the first place. A regimen on how to get rid of double chin includes a healthy diet, at-home exercises, and a disciplined lifestyle. Nonetheless, keep in mind that unless you are opting for procedures like liposuction and neck lifts, overnight reduction of a double chin is not possible. Studies have shown that by closely following the double chin removal tips, you begin to see positive effects in 7-10 days. Remember, everyone's body and genetic dispositions are different; it may not always be possible to completely prevent double chin from developing. Consequently, adopting these preventive measures can help minimize its appearance and contribute to a healthier overall lifestyle.

