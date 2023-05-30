The Science Behind the Importance of Hydration During Exercise

Maintaining optimal hydration levels is substantial for overall health, but when it comes to exercise and physical activity, it becomes even more crucial ( 1 ). Whether you're a professional athlete or just starting to work out, understanding the importance of hydration during exercise is critical. Staying hydrated optimizes your performance and prevents any likely health risks from happening.

Water is one of the body's fundamental needs, and during physical exertion, a significant amount of it is lost when we perspire. This leads to dehydration which will hinder your performance while exercising, causing your muscles to cramp, induce fatigue, and may even lead to more serious complications ( 2 ). However, when you are adequately hydrated, it regulates your body temperature, improves cardiovascular function, and supports the delivery of nutrients to your muscles. This helps you push harder and go the extra mile.

Why is Hydration Important During Exercise?

The importance of hydration during exercise is mentioned below:

1. Maintains fluid balance: As you exercise, your body temperature will begin to rise ( 3 ). This will cause you to sweat as that is the body's way of cooling down. This leads to a loss of fluid from the body. Staying hydrated will help you to maintain the ideal balance of fluids in the body and prevent you from getting dehydrated.

2. Enhances performance: Getting dehydrated can cause a considerable decline in your physical performance and endurance. Even mild dehydration is known to lead to a decrease in energy levels, increased exhaustion, and improper coordination, which can directly have a negative impact on the overall performance of your workout ( 2 ).

3. Prevents overheating: Water plays an essential part in the regulation of body temperature. When you exercise, your body produces heat, and sweating is a way to get dissipate this heat ( 3 ). So if you are dehydrated at this time, your body will not be able to effectively execute this and its ability to regulate the temperature gets compromised. This will increase the risk of overheating and cause heat-related sicknesses and side effects.

4. Facilitates the delivery of nutrients: Water functions as a medium that transports nutrients like glucose and oxygen to the muscles and organs ( 4 ). It also assists in the elimination of waste material from the body, such as lactic acid from your muscles. When you are adequately hydrated, you can rest assured that the delivery of nutrients and the elimination of waste is performed efficiently. This will help you achieve optimal performance in exercise.

5. Supports cardiovascular function: To maintain healthy blood circulation and volume, a good amount of fluids are required in the body. When you perform any physical activity, your heart works harder to ensure oxygen is delivered to your muscles ( 5 ). Dehydration can put a direct strain on your cardiovascular system, forcing your heart rate to increase and blood flow to decrease, leading to a compromise in performance.

6. Prevents muscle cramping: Dehydration and the imbalance of electrolytes can make your muscles cramp and spasm. Sodium, magnesium, and potassium are some of the electrolytes that are involved in the contraction of muscles and nerve signaling which leads to improper muscle function ( 2 ). To prevent this from occurring, it is crucial that you keep yourself hydrated during exercise.

7. Lubricates the joints: For the joints to function properly, an adequate amount of hydration is required in the body ( 6 ). Water helps to lubricate the joints, reduce friction, and prevent pain or discomfort during exercise.

Indications of Dehydration

Dehydration typically occurs when the body lacks a sufficient amount of fluid to perform its normal functions. This can happen due to a number of reasons like sweating in excess, insufficient intake of fluids, diarrhea, vomiting, and other medical conditions ( 7 ). The following are a few signs that you may be dehydrated:

1. Thirst:

Thirst is the initial signal that your body gives you when it is dehydrated ( 8 ). This is its way of communicating to you that it requires better fluid intake.

2. Dry lips become and parched mouth:

When you are dehydrated, your lips will feel dry and cracked, almost like it's peeling. Your mouth too may feel sticky or parched ( 9 ).

3. Inability to urinate frequently:

When your body is dehydrated, there will be difficulty urinating or a decrease in the frequency of urination ( 10 ). The body is attempting to conserve water during dehydration and that leads to a lesser production of urine.

4. Darker urine:

If your urine is considerably darker in color, it's probably because you're dehydrated ( 11 ). When your body is well hydrated, your urine with be clear or pale yellow in color. However, you also need to consider that particular types of medications, medical conditions, and food that you consume can determine the color of your urine.

5. Light-headedness or dizziness:

Dehydration can cause lightheadedness and dizziness in some cases, especially if you stand up too suddenly ( 12 ). Another scenario in which this can happen is if your blood volume or pressure is below normal.

6. Weakness:

Feeling weak, tired, or like you lack energy is an indication of dehydration ( 13 ). The organs and tissues in your body require proper hydration levels to function well.

7. Increased heart rate:

During the process of dehydration, your body tries to compensate for a lesser volume of fluid by increasing its heartbeat ( 14 ). A rapid heartbeat results in a more elevated pulse rate or heart palpitations.

8. Headache:

Dehydration has the ability to trigger headaches and migraines in some individuals ( 15 ). It is vital that you understand headaches can be caused by a myriad of factors and dehydration might not be the only grounds.

9. Muscle cramps or spasms:

Your muscles may begin to cramp or spasm during physical activity and the reason for this may be dehydration ( 2 ). The loss of fluids induces an electrolyte imbalance which in turn can impact the function of your muscles.

10. Dry skin:

Dehydration can have a direct effect on your skin's elasticity and moisture content. When you are dehydrated, you may notice that your skin feels dry and flaky and lacks its usual plumpness ( 16 ).

Why do You Need to Rehydrate?

Rehydrating your body after being dehydrated is vital as dehydration takes place when the body has lost more fluid than what it has taken in. This happens due to a variety of reasons like insufficient intake of fluids, extreme sweating, fever, diarrhea, or vomiting. During this time, the body is in need of more quantities of fluid to perform its required operations. From maintaining blood volume, supplying nutrients to cells, regulating body temperature, lubricating joints, and eliminating waste products, water plays an essential role in all of these bodily processes.

Once dehydration sets in, you will start to encounter symptoms like an increased level of thirst, parched mouth, dizziness, a decline in urine output, dark-colored urine, and dryness of the skin. These symptoms are an indication that your body requires fluid to restore a healthy balance. When you rehydrate, the lost fluids from the body will be replenished. Once the overall fluid balance is restored, your electrolyte levels like sodium, potassium, and chloride will be regularized, facilitating the proper function of your body's cells. Electrolytes play a prominent role in sustaining the needed hydration, regulating muscle and nerve function, and supporting various other processes within the body.

Depending on how dehydrated you are, you can rehydrate yourself through various effective methods. If you are mildly or moderately dehydrated, water or an oral rehydration solution with added electrolytes can be a practical solution ( 17 ). In cases that are severe, intravenous fluids will be administered by a medical professional to restore fluid balance rapidly ( 18 ). Getting rehydrated promptly will help in the prevention of other complications like heat stroke, heat exhaustion, kidney problems, and impaired cognitive function, If you suspect you are dehydrated, it is crucial that you drink some fluids or seek professional attention in more drastic cases.

How do You Hydrate While Exercising?

Hydrating during exercise is important as it helps to maintain your performance, prevent dehydration, and ensure that overall well-being is good. The following are some tips to help you hydrate the right way during physical activity:

1. Drink water before you begin:

Start your exercise session on a good note by drinking water ahead and being adequately hydrated. You should consume at least 16 to 20 ounces of water within 2 to 3 hours before you commence your workout.

2. Stay hydrated as you exercise:

Depending on the longevity and intensity of your workout, it is essential that you consume water at periodic intervals. This will substitute the fluids that you lose while perspiring. It is recommended that you drink at least 7 to 10 ounces of water every 10 to 20 minutes while exercising. If you are going to be working out for more than an hour, a sports drink with additional electrolytes will help replenish any minerals that have been lost through the process of sweating.

3. Pay attention to your body:

Thirst may not always be an accurate indicator that you're dehydrated, so it's better to consume fluids regularly rather than for you to wait until you're thirsty. If you rely on your thirst sensation, you may already be mildly dehydrated by the time you get a cue. Be aware of other signs like exhaustion, dry mouth, dizziness, dark-colored urine, or reduced performance.

4. Monitor your fluid loss:

Every individual has different hydration requirements, so it's vital that you closely pay attention to your body and observe how much fluids you lose. Weigh yourself before and after you exercise, this can give you a precise idea of how much fluid you have lost. For every pound you lose during exercise, you should drink 16 to w4 ounces of fluid.

5. Consider the balance of electrolytes:

After a long and intense workout, you don't just lose water through sweat but vital electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium too. If your physical activity extends for longer than an hour, sports drinks or beverages that are enriched with electrolytes are a great choice to replenish what was lost. You can also consume nutritious snacks like salted nuts or bananas.

6. Be aware of the environmental conditions:

Heat, humidity, and other environmental factors can drastically influence the amount of fluid that your body needs. During the summer, you are likely to sweat more, so you will need to increase your fluid intake accordingly.

You need to keep in mind that every person has different requirements for hydration depending on their body type, degree of fitness, and climate. Always seek out personalized guidance from a medical expert or sports nutritionist, particularly if you have specific health issues or participate in frequent, vigorous activity.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the importance of hydration during exercise cannot be overstated. By retaining a hydrated body, you can ensure optimal performance, the alleviation of heat-related issues, and overall well-being during workouts. Water plays an important role in regulating the body's temperature, lubricating joints, and providing nutrients to the muscles. Dehydration leads to exhaustion, muscle cramps, dizziness, and even more severe complications in specific circumstances. Always drink sufficient fluids before, during, and after physical activity to replenish the water and electrolytes that are lost when you sweat. By making hydration a priority, fitness enthusiasts and athletes can make the most out of their performance, enhancing recovery, and guaranteeing the safety of their well-being while exercising.

