Inner Thigh Exercises to Get Strong, Toned, and Sculpted Legs

Never skip leg day – trust us, your thighs will thank you later! Thighs of steel do not happen overnight; they are built one rep at a time. Most of our daily movements, natural activities, and household chores involve forward and backward motions like walking and bending. This barely allows the development of strong inner thighs, essentially the adductors, that are used in sideways activities. The good news is that a leg workout regimen that incorporates dedicated inner thigh exercises can target and fine-tune these muscles. Toned adductors are indispensable in stabilizing the hips, knees, and thighs and can cure many muscle imbalances. Keep reading to find out some of the best inner thigh exercises for yourself.

15 Inner Thigh Exercises

Set specific goals before you attempt these inner thigh exercises at home, with your physiotherapist, or at the gym. These exercises for the adductors can be broadly categorized into compound, cardio-based, or isolated exercises.

Compound workouts involve multiple muscle groups in the inner thighs, pelvis, and lower back regions ( the iliacus, psoas major, sartorius, pectineus, quadriceps, adductors, and hamstrings) ( 1 ).

Cardio-based workouts not only tone these muscles but also get you sweating and feeling energized.

Isolated exercises targeting specific inner thigh muscles, like the adductors, are beneficial for weight loss, recovery from sprains or spasms, and post-surgery rehabilitation ( 1 ).

Today we shall discuss Inner thigh exercises for toning and cutting down the extra flab. Here is a quick review of 15 popular inner thigh exercises:

Warm-Up

Before any kind of exercise, you must begin with a quick warm-up session. It prepares your body and mind by increasing blood flow to your muscles, enhancing muscle and bone flexibility, activating the central nervous system to step up your reflexes and mobility, and minimizing the chances of a sudden muscle stretch causing spasms or injuries. Similarly, post-workout it is equally important to allow your body to cool off and rest ( 2 ).

1. Side Lunge or Lateral Lunge

Lunges in general form a set of comprehensive inner thigh exercises ( 3 )

Method

Place your feet hip-width apart. Take a wide step to the side, bending the leading leg's knee while keeping the opposite leg straight. Repeat on the other side.

Benefits

Side lunges strengthen and stabilize the legs by targeting the inner and outer thighs, glutes, and hamstrings.

2. Weighted Step Side Lunges

Method

With your feet hip-width apart, hold a dumbbell or kettlebell in both of your hands. Bend the knee of the leading leg while keeping the other leg straight as you take a wide step to the side. To get back to the starting position, push against the leading leg, then repeat on the opposite side. You can also do these as inner thigh exercises with a band.

Benefits

Weighted step-side lunges primarily work the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and inner and outer thigh muscles. Weight resistance increases muscle activation and strength development in these areas. This exercise enhances lower body stability, balance, and overall leg strength while helping to tone and shape the thighs.

3. Curtsy Lunges

Method

Curtsy lunges can be executed by placing the left foot diagonally behind the right and bending both knees into a curtsy or bow-down-like position. You can also do these as inner thigh exercises with a band.

Benefits

This exercise primarily works the inner and outer thighs, glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings. They target the thighs, in particular, toning and shaping the lower body. Additionally, they improve balance, stability, and coordination. Curtsy lunges are an effective way to sculpt the thighs, improve lower body strength, and give your legs an overall workout.

4. Sumo Squats

Squatting is a core exercise that serves multiple purposes ( 4 )

Method

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointing outward. Maintaining your knees in alignment with your toes, squat down to the ground. These can also be done using a resistance band.

Benefits

Sumo squats strengthen and stabilize the entire legs by focusing on the muscles present in the inner thighs, glutes, and quadriceps.

5. Full Squat and Side Raise

Method

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees, and push your hips back into a squat to complete a full rep. This immediately should be followed by a side raise – stand straight, raise one leg laterally, lower it, and repeat starting from the squat.

Benefits

Exercises like the full squat and side raise give your lower body a well-rounded workout because they work the adductors, glutes, hamstrings, hip flexors, quads, and lower abs.

6. Fire Hydrants

Method

Start off on all fours with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and knees directly beneath your hips. Lift your right leg out to the side while keeping the left knee at a 90-degree angle. Repeat on the other side.

Benefits

Fire hydrants engage the inner and outer thigh muscles, glutes, and core, promoting stability and increasing hip mobility ( 5 ).

7. Plank Jacks

The usual plank exercise can be performed as a whole-body exercise, allowing you to burn a lot of calories and build muscle in a short amount of time ( 6 ). Here we will learn a modification of the plank that targets your lower limbs as well.

Method

Start in a plank position with your core engaged and your elbows aligned below your shoulders. Then, jump and spread your feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Jump once more and bring your feet back together.

Targeted Benefits

Plank jacks work the adductors, glutes, hamstrings, quads, abs, and shoulders. This dynamic exercise tests your core stability, improves cardiovascular endurance, and strengthens the lower body and shoulder muscles. It is an efficient method of increasing the variety and intensity of your workout routine.

8. Inner Thigh Presses

Method

Lie on your back, legs straight, and feet flat on the floor. Place a soft resistance ball or pillow between your inner thighs. Squeeze the ball or pillow with your inner thighs for 10-15 seconds, then release.

Benefits

Inner thigh squeezes target the adductor muscles, which help tone and strengthen the thighs ( 7 ).

9. Lying Single-Leg Circles

Method

To do this exercise, lie down on a mat with your hands by your sides and engage your core. Lift one leg off the floor and move it in a wide circle, keeping it straight up at a 90-degree angle. To complete one set, complete 10 circles. Repeat the same process with the other leg.

Benefits

This exercise is known to strengthen and tone the targeted muscles while also improving hip mobility and core stability. The lying single-leg circles work several muscle groups, including the adductors, abductors, hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes, and lower abs.

10. Side Lying Leg Lifts

Method

The method involves lying on your side with one leg stacked on top of the other. Lift your top leg as high as possible while keeping it straight, hold for a count of 0f 10-15, and then lower it back down. These can also be done as inner thigh exercises with a band

Targeted Benefits

Side-lying leg lifts are a great exercise for targeting and toning the inner and outer thighs. This exercise effectively engages the muscles of the inner thighs, outer thighs, and hips, helping to strengthen and tone these areas. By incorporating leg raises as inner thigh exercises into your workout routine, you can enhance the overall appearance and definition of your thighs while improving hip stability and balance ( 8 ).

11. Scissor Kicks

Method

Scissor kicks are performed by lying on your back with your legs extended and crossing one leg over the other in a scissor-like motion.

Benefits

This exercise focuses on the inner thighs, lower abs, and hip flexors. Scissor kicks strengthen and tone the inner thighs, increase core stability, increase hip flexibility, and help shape and define the lower body by working for these muscle groups. It is an exercise that can help you develop toned, powerful inner thighs while also strengthening your entire core.

12. Clamshells

Method

Lie down on your side, knees bent, feet together, and heels touching. Keeping your feet together, open your top knee as far as is comfortable, then close it again.

Benefits

Clamshells engage the glutes and inner thighs, improving hip mobility and lateral hip muscle strength.

13. Lying Leg Split Pulse

Method

Lie on your back with your legs extended upward to begin this exercise. Spread your legs as far apart as is comfortable, hold for a count of 10-15, and then slowly pulse them together and apart.

Targeted Benefits

The lying leg split pulse is a good inner thigh exercise because it targets and activates those muscles. It improves leg stability and muscle definition by toning and strengthening the adductor muscles in the inner thighs. Including the lying leg split pulse in your routine can improve balance, strengthen your inner thighs, and give your legs a more sculpted appearance.

14. Glute Bridge with Squeeze

Method

Begin on your back with your feet hip distance apart and your knees bent. Put a cushion between your knees, a sphere, or a toning ring. Raise a bridge – retain your hips and ribs in line. Squeeze the cushion slowly, hold it in place for a moment, and then let go. Lower your hips and bring your knees to your chest to round and unwind your back.

Benefits

This is one of the isolated inner thigh exercises for the glutes that cuts down on the thigh flab and tones it. It also strengthens your lower back, hips, and pelvis ( 9 ).

15. Butterfly Stretch

Method

Start by sitting on a mat, bending your knees, opening your legs, and bringing the soles of your feet together to perform this pose. As you hold your feet together, bring your hands up to your groin. For good posture, lift your chest, roll your shoulders back, and engage your core. Raise both knees off the ground, pause briefly, and then gently lower your knees to the mat.

Targeted Benefits

This is an isolated exercise for the adductor muscles. This pose stretches and strengthens them, promoting flexibility and toning in the inner thighs.

Conclusion

Going from chicken legs to tree trunks requires planning and dedication. With more than half a dozen muscles functioning in the leg, your leg days have to be focused and targeted. Inner thigh exercises are an indispensable part of this routine. The best part of the listed workouts is that they can be done at home, this saves you commute time and a few extra bucks at a gym. It is ideal to hold the stretches for 10-15 counts and gradually increase the time. Practice these target inner thigh exercises in sets of 5-10 reps regularly for the best results. If you are a beginner, it is best to seek help from a personal trainer who examines your strong and weak muscles before exerting them. It is preferable to rehabilitate your muscles before starting your workout regimen if you have recently suffered an injury or have experienced episodes of extreme muscle pain. Last, but not the least, remember to eat a diet high in protein to get the best results!

