Get Relief: 15 Easy-to-Do Lower Back Pain Exercises at Home

Lower back pain affects almost 80% of people globally ( 1 ). Although, origins of lower back pain may vary in people, the exercises are similar. The tightness in the hamstrings and hip flexors muscles may lead to lower back pain including some changes in the lumbar, or poor body structure ( 2 ). Little back pain should not be worrying you. However, if the pain is persistent (more than 3 months) and is causing you to limit doing daily activities with ease then it might be a sign that you now need to start with your lower back pain exercises at home.

At this point you might feel it is best to relax but trust us, moving is what you need. Exercise for lower back pain such as Squats, Glute Bridge, and Knee-to-Chest aims to strengthen your back muscles, core, and leg. In either case, moving, stretching, and staying active is the key to a happier lower back.

We have compiled for you the most effective exercises for your lower back.

15 Lower Back Pain Exercises at Home

1. Cat-Cow Pose

One of the easiest exercises to start with at home is the Cat-Cow pose.The pose involves flexing and extending the spine, which can assist to improve spinal mobility and lessen lower back pressure. Additionally, it is believed that the pose increases circulation and decreases stress ( 3 ).

Come down on a table top position with wrists in line with shoulders and your knees directly under your hips.

When you inhale, raise your head and tailbone toward the ceiling while arching your back and letting your belly fall toward the ground. The "cow" pose is this.

Exhale, then curve your spine, bury your chin into your chest, and bring your tailbone to your knees. The "cat" pose is this.

For many breaths, repeat these motions while gliding between the two postures.

Make sure you are moving slowly and deliberately, ensuring you are not putting your body in a painful position.

Maintain a smooth transition avoiding any sudden jerks.

Remember to pay attention to your breathing through the pose, taking a deep breath in as you assume the cow position and exhale out as you assume the cat position.

2. Child’s Pose

A simple yet effective yoga pose which provides relief for your lower back pain.

Child pose slows down your parasympathetic nervous system. It involves muscles like the glutes, Obliques Latissimus dorsi, and trapezius which also helps to release tension from the spine, hips, and pelvis ( 4 ).

Comedown on a tabletop position on a flat surface with your hands shoulder width apart and keens under your hips.

Slowly extend your forearms in the forward direction, noticing a gentle pressure on your lower back.

Drop your head and tuck it between your hands in such a manner that you could see your belly button.

Your chin should touch your chest and your back should be internally pushed backwards.

Hold this pose for the maximum you can.

If the pressure is too much, put a pillow under your tummy to release the strain.

In case of starting to feel head tension building up you must lift your head slightly to relieve the stress.

Not to attempt the pose post-meal or suffer through diarrhea or vomiting.

To get better results it is advisable to hold this position for at least 20 and maybe 30 seconds while repeating it 5 times in a row.

3. Planks

Planks help to strengthen your core muscles. It is a great workout to improve your posture and reduce the lower back pain that has been affecting you..

Including plank in daily routine can help you reach your health objectives, whether you want to strengthen your core, increase your balance, or reduce stress.

The starting position resembles the push-up form. The toes are touching the floor and the arms are under your shoulder..

Keep shoulders away from your ears, your abs should be contracted, and your body should be in a straight line from head to heels.

Aim for at least 30 seconds while maintaining this position.

Make sure your core is engaged during the time.

In case your back is hurting; you are not in the right posture.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Avoid performing this exercise during pregnancy.

4. Cobra Pose

Also known as Bhujangasana, is a yoga posture known for being one the best exercises for lumbar strain.

By enhancing spinal flexibility and enhancing back muscle strength, regular practice of the cobra pose can help relieve lower back discomfort.

To perform the cobra pose, lie on your stomach with your hands beneath your shoulders.

Inhale and lift your chest off the ground, using your arms to support you.

Shoulders need to be relaxed while elbows stay closer to the body.

You should stay for 15-30 seconds. Exhale as you gently lower your chest back to the ground.

It's crucial to pay attention to your body and not push yourself too far when performing cobra pose.

Start with a light stretch and progressively up the resistance as you go.

By placing the entire forearms on the floor, you can exert greater control over the stretch. This will also help you to exert better control over your spine.

Before performing the asana, it is best to speak with a healthcare provider if you have a history of back issues or injuries.

5. Side-Planks

Side planks are an effective yoga pose for strengthening the muscles of the back. Regular practice of side planks can help improve core strength and posture, which can alleviate back pain.

Apart from helping with lower back pain, side planks do wonders to tone your arm and shoulder muscles, improving balance, strengthening core muscles and increasing flexibility.

Start in a plank posture with your arms straight and your body in a straight line to complete a side plank.

From here turn the torso to one side. Placing one hand on the floor, keep the free foot over the one on the floor.

Keeping your body in a straight line, raise your hips upward.

After holding the posture for 15–30 seconds, go back to the plank and repeat on the opposite side.

It's crucial to maintain appropriate form and contract the core muscles to support the spine when performing side planks.

Start with a light hold and gradually increase your time

Before performing side planks, it is essential to speak with a healthcare provider if you have a history of back issues or injuries.

6. Knee to Chest

Are you looking at that sweet spot to relieve the month-long lower back pain? Knee-to-chest exercise for lower back pain does not relieve the tension there, it also helps strengthen the back muscles, improves flexibility and helps relieve stiffness.

Lie on your back on a flat surface, such as a yoga mat or a carpeted floor.

Slowly start bending your knees. Ensure that the feet are firmly planted flat.

Slowly bring one knee toward your chest, using both hands to gently pull the knee in as far as you comfortably can.

Breath deeply while holding the stretch for 15-30 secs.

Slowly release your leg back to the starting position.

Repeat the stretch with your other leg.

Do not push yourself beyond your limits.

Keep your head and shoulders relaxed on the ground.

During the stretch, avoid bouncing or jerking your leg.

On each leg, perform the stretch a couple of times.

7. Superman Hold

The Superman Hold enhances the erector spinae and other lower back muscles. It can also help to strengthen the shoulders and glute muscles.

Lie with your face down on a flat surface.

The arms should be straightened towards the front.

From here on start lifting your right foot off the ground. The knees should bent at a 90-degree angle.

Keep your body in this posture for 10 to 30 seconds, or whatever time you can comfortably hold it.

Return your arms, chest, and legs to the starting position gradually.

Repeat the exercise for 2-3 sets each of 10-15 secs hold.

Try to keep your neck straight to avoid excessive strain on it.

Your focus should not be only on bringing your arms up. try to focus on gently lifting your torso and your legs off the ground.

Avoid overarching your back, which can cause more strain and damage.

Avoid any jerks; instead, keep your movements steady and controlled.

Stop the moment you start feeling uncomfortable or painful sensations.

8. Glute Bridge

One of the best exercises to alleviate your lower back pain. The gluteus maximus, muscles that form the majority of your hips, get strengthened as you regularly perform this exercise.

Lie on a yoga mat with knees bent and shoulder width apart.

Place your hands by your sides, palms facing down trying to touch your heel.

Engage your core and glutes, and slowly lift your hips off the floor until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

Gently start lowering your hips to the floor.

Repeat for 10-12 repetitions.

Keep your shoulders apart and your feet flat on the ground.

Avoid collapsing inward and make sure your knees are pointed straight forward.

Stress on your core muscles while you keep your spine straight.

As you elevate your hips, avoid overextending your back.

Throughout the workout, take deep breaths.

9. Glute Bridge March

The "Glute Bridge March" exercise is an excellent variation of the traditional glute bridge exercise. This exercise targets the same muscles as the glute bridge, with the added benefit of engaging your hip flexors and improving your overall stability.

Lie on a yoga mat with knees bent and shoulder width apart.

Place your hands by your sides, palms facing down.

Engage your core and glutes, and slowly lift your hips off the floor until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

Lift your right foot off the ground, keeping your knee bent at a 90-degree angle.

Hold this position and bring your right knee toward your chest.

Pause briefly and then lower your right foot back down to the floor.

Repeat the same on the other foot.

Keep your shoulders apart and your feet flat on the ground.

Avoid collapsing inward and make sure your knees are pointed straight forward.

Stabilize your spine by contracting your core muscles.

As you elevate your hips, avoid overextending your back.

Throughout the workout, take deep breaths.

10. Squats

Lower body muscles are strengthened by performing squats.

Your feet must be kept shoulder-width apart. The toes should be pointing forward.

Tighten your core as you bend down until in a chair seating position.

As you lower your body, keep your weight on your heels and maintain a neutral spine.

Push through your heels to lift yourself back to the starting position.

Do 10-12 repetitions to start with.

Do not allow your knees to fall inward or outward; keep them parallel to your toes.

Throughout the workout, keep your shoulders back and your chest up.

Focus on your core

Throughout the workout, take deep breaths.

11. Supine Twist with Leg Extension

A yoga-based exercise called the "Supine Twist with Leg Extension" helps lessen lower back discomfort and increase spinal mobility. The exercise engages the muscles from the hips, thighs, core, and back, inputting to increase strength and lower back pain.

Lie down on the floor keeping your arms extended towards the side and palms facing the ground.

Bring your right knee up near your chest while your left leg is still extended.

Slowly move the right leg towards the left side of your body surpassing the left leg while your face shifts towards the right.

You will feel a gentle pressure on your back. Hold the position for 15 seconds.

Repeat it with the opposite side.

Stick your shoulders and arms on the floor.

Slowly bend the leg out to the side.

Straighten your spine by focusing on your core.

Throughout the workout, take deep breaths.

12. Wall Sit

Wall sit is not the one that aims to reduce lower back pain instead, it focuses on the quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings. However, by strengthening these muscles it helps improve stability and posture.

Start by standing at least two-feet away from the wall. Your feet are kept shoulder-width apart.

Slide down the wall gradually until you reach a chair sitting position and your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.

Hold this posture while taking deep breaths for 30 to 1 minute.

Throughout the exercise, maintain a flat back against the wall.

Don't allow your knees to advance past your toes; instead, keep them in line with your ankles.

To support your lower back and preserve proper posture, contract your core muscles.

Throughout the workout, take deep breaths.

13. Press Up Back Extensions

Strengthening the muscles in your lower back with the press-up back extension exercise is a great approach to reduce lower back pain and enhance posture.

Lie on your stomach with your hands at shoulder height on the ground.

Lift your upper body off the floor as far as you can comfortably while slowly pushing up with your hands. Keep your hips and legs firmly planted on the ground.

After holding this posture for 5 to 10 seconds, progressively return to the beginning position.

10 to 12 repetitions should be done.

Be careful to maintain your hands squarely beneath your shoulders and your elbows tight to your torso.

Limit how high you raise your upper body and only go as high as is comfortable.

14. Seated Spinal Twist

The Seated Spinal Twist is a yoga-based exercise that can help alleviate lower back pain and improve spinal mobility. It also stretches, neck, chest, shoulder, and upper back muscles which helps improve the body posture.

Start extending your legs gently while you sit on the floor.

Put your foot on the outside of your left knee while bending your right knee.

Start by turning your body to the right. Look over your right shoulder. From here place your left elbow on the outside of your right knee.

After maintaining the position for 5–10 secs long, deep breaths, relax, and then switch sides.

Start slowly; begin with a small twist and gradually increase the pressure.

Avoid jerking or forcing the twist

Listen to your body; In any discomfort stop continuing the exercise.

Take deep breaths

15. Walking Lunges

Walking lunges is an excellent workout for reducing back pain while improving general fitness. Incorporating walking lunges into your routine may help you become healthier, and more flexible while lowering your risk of lower back problems.

Start by taking a straight position. Place your hands on your hips. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart.

Maintain your left leg straight behind you. Take a big step forward with your right leg. Bend your right knee until your thigh is parallel to the ground.

In order to stand back up, push through your right heel and place your left foot in front of you.

As you go, alternate between your right and left legs by performing the identical motion with your left leg.

Always make sure to have a proper form.

Initially try with smaller steps.

Have a straight stance.

To conclude, lower back pain is a problem that affects not only you but millions. However, there are exercises that may improve your pain and give you relief to a certain extent.

These exercises do not focus to lessen your lower back pain but instead, help strengthen the supporting muscles which in return reduces your pain. Cat-Cow, Squats, Wall press, Knee-to-Chest are some of the best lower back pain exercises at home.

