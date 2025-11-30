Thanks A Dot: A simple step, a powerful message for every woman

If you ask most women about their daily routine, the answers are almost identical — work, family, household responsibilities, children, ageing parents, errands and somewhere at the very end lies their own wellbeing.

It’s not that women don’t care about their health; they simply place themselves last. And for illnesses requiring early attention, this delay can have serious consequences.

Breast Cancer Awareness: Importance of Early Detection

Breast cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer in India. Many women visit doctors only when symptoms are too obvious to ignore, often because conversations around breast health feel uncomfortable, private, or taboo. Medical evidence shows that early detection can boost survival rates to over 90%. One of the simplest ways to spot early changes is a monthly self-breast exam, a habit that takes just a few minutes but can be life-altering.

Normalise Conversations at Home

Awareness alone doesn’t always translate into routine. Women need comfort, confidence, and normalization of discussions around breast health. When conversations happen at home — mothers speaking to daughters, families encouraging regular checks — the silence breaks, and action follows.

SBI Life ‘Thanks A Dot’

Inspired by this insight, SBI Life Insurance launched the Thanks A Dot initiative in 2019. Its aim was simple: bring conversations about breast health out of whispered corners and into living rooms, making self-examination a natural monthly act of self-care. In 2023, Thanks A Dot introduced the ‘Hug of Life’ bag — the world’s first hot water bag designed with 3D lumps that mimic unusual tissue. The purpose behind this innovation was to turn a common household item into a practical tool for learning self-examination.

These efforts stem from a simple truth: when women feel supported, they are more comfortable opening up, sharing their concerns, and seeking the right help. Thanks A Dot embodies this belief and aligns with the company’s core philosophy, “Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye,” by empowering those who nurture their loved ones every day.

Mr. Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance said, “It’s a small innovation with a big purpose — to remind women that awareness can begin at home with just a few minutes of self-check every month.”

Driving Lasting Behavioural Change:

Thanks A Dot is more than innovation; it’s about creating sustainable behavioural change. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI Life Insurance: “We wanted to go beyond communication and drive a cultural shift. The Braille-inspired 3D imprint gives women a tactile memory to understand what an unusual lump might feel like. That simple thought evolved into the Hug of Life.”

Making a Visual Impact:

This year, Thanks A Dot created a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® for the largest mosaic using 1,191 ‘Hug of Life’ bags, spelling, “Take a Breast Self-Exam with Thanks-A-Dot.”

The event brought together women from all walks of life, including actress and breast cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry, who shared, “Consistency matters far more than perfection. Early attention, early conversations and early action make all the difference.”

Thanks A Dot is not just a campaign; it is an invitation:

Talk openly.

Check regularly.

Prioritise yourself without guilt.

Create spaces for safe conversations around health.

Early detection begins with awareness, and awareness begins at home.

Disclaimer: This is a Paid Collaboration with SBI Life Insurance