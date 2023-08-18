Tricep Exercises for Women to Flaunt Toned Arms of Steel Naturally

You may come across numerous tricep workouts for women on the internet that will claim to help you achieve strong and well-developed triceps which might get confusing at times. Therefore, in this article, we will suggest triceps workouts especially tailored for women catering to beginners starting their fitness journey as well as seasoned enthusiasts looking to take their strength and definition to the next level. Moreover, combining these exercises with a balanced diet and regular cardiovascular activity will help you achieve your fitness aspirations of achieving sculpted triceps and becoming a stronger you.

The triceps are important muscle groups that help us in extending our arms from the shoulder joints and provide stability to our shoulders and arm movements. Incorporating these triceps exercises into your routine can improve arm flexibility, and increase range of motion, therefore enhancing your overall upper body strength and boosting your confidence. Before diving in further, it is essential to remember, consistency is key to achieving and sustaining improved results.

What Are Triceps?

The triceps brachii muscle, located on the dorsal (back) part of the upper arm, is a large, thick muscle that has a horseshoe-like appearance. The key role that the triceps play in our body is the extension of the elbow joint. It is comprised of three distinct heads (tri = three, cep = head): the long head, lateral head, and medial head. Although different origins, these tendons combine distally to form one single tendon (1) .

Advertisement

The three parts of the triceps muscle are:

Long Head: The largest of the three heads, the long head of the triceps originates from the scapula (shoulder blade) at the infra glenoid tubercle. It extends down the back of the arm and attaches to the olecranon process of the ulna, which is the bony prominence at the back of the elbow. It functions in elbow extension and other small actions such as preventing humeral displacement by stabilizing the head of the humerus in the glenoid cavity on the glenohumeral joint. It also assists with the extension and adduction of the arm at the shoulder joint. Lateral Head: The strongest head of the three, lateral head originates from the humerus (upper arm bone) along the posterior shaft. It runs along the outer side of the arm and also attaches to the olecranon process of the ulna. It plays a role in the extension of the forearm at the elbow joint as it is active during the supination or pronation of the forearm. Medial Head: The medial head, as the name suggests, is located on the inner side of the arm. It originates from the humerus, just below the area where the long head originates, and also attaches to the olecranon process of the ulna. This head also gets activated during the supination or pronation of the forearm.

These three heads of the triceps work together to perform actions like extending the forearm (straightening the elbow) and assisting in stabilizing the shoulder joint. To achieve well-rounded tricep development, it's important to incorporate exercises that target all three heads, ensuring balanced strength in the upper arm.

Tips for a Tricep Workout:

Some effective exercise tips and tricks to be rightly on the path of achieving stronger, more defined triceps while minimizing the risk of injury and optimizing your overall workout experience are as follows:

Warm-Up : Prior to beginning your tricep workout, engage in a dynamic warm-up that includes light cardio and dynamic stretches to increase blood flow to your muscles and prepare your joints for the exercises (2) .

: Prior to beginning your tricep workout, engage in a dynamic warm-up that includes light cardio and dynamic stretches to increase blood flow to your muscles and prepare your joints for the exercises . Proper Form: Focus on maintaining proper form throughout each exercise. This not only prevents injuries but also ensures that you're effectively targeting your triceps. Avoid using momentum or swinging to lift weights. Also, remember to perform each exercise through its full range of motion. This ensures that you engage the entire muscle and avoid imbalances.

Focus on maintaining proper form throughout each exercise. This not only prevents injuries but also ensures that you're effectively targeting your triceps. Avoid using momentum or swinging to lift weights. Also, remember to perform each exercise through its full range of motion. This ensures that you engage the entire muscle and avoid imbalances. Progressive Overload: Gradually increase the resistance or lift heavier weights as you get stronger. Progressive overload is essential for muscle growth and development.

Gradually increase the resistance or lift heavier weights as you get stronger. Progressive overload is essential for muscle growth and development. Variation : Rotate between different tricep exercises to prevent plateaus and keep your muscles challenged. This also helps target all three tricep heads effectively (3) .

: Rotate between different tricep exercises to prevent plateaus and keep your muscles challenged. This also helps target all three tricep heads effectively . Breathing: Breathe naturally throughout each repetition. Exhale during the concentric (lifting) phase and inhale during the eccentric (lowering) phase (4) .

Breathe naturally throughout each repetition. Exhale during the concentric (lifting) phase and inhale during the eccentric (lowering) phase . Rest Between Sets: Allow adequate rest between sets to recover and perform at your best. The duration of rest can vary based on your goals – shorter rest for hypertrophy (muscle growth) and slightly longer rest for strength.

Allow adequate rest between sets to recover and perform at your best. The duration of rest can vary based on your goals – shorter rest for hypertrophy (muscle growth) and slightly longer rest for strength. Nutrition: Fuel your body with a balanced diet that includes sufficient protein to support muscle repair and growth. Stay hydrated before, during, and after your workout (4) .

Fuel your body with a balanced diet that includes sufficient protein to support muscle repair and growth. Stay hydrated before, during, and after your workout . Recovery: Give your triceps time to recover between workouts. Aim to work your triceps 2-3 times per week, allowing at least 48 hours of rest between sessions (4) .

Give your triceps time to recover between workouts. Aim to work your triceps 2-3 times per week, allowing at least 48 hours of rest between sessions . Stretching: After your workout, perform static stretches to promote flexibility and aid in muscle recovery (4) .

After your workout, perform static stretches to promote flexibility and aid in muscle recovery . Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to your body's signals. If you feel pain or discomfort, stop the exercise and assess your form. Push yourself, but don't push through the pain.

Pay attention to your body's signals. If you feel pain or discomfort, stop the exercise and assess your form. Push yourself, but don't push through the pain. Consult a Professional: If you're new to exercise or have any pre-existing conditions, consider working with a fitness professional or personal trainer to design a safe and effective tricep workout plan.

Best Tricep Exercises for Women:

Women tend to store more fat around the limbs compared to men due to hormonal differences. Furthermore, losing fat is a much more tasking procedure for women due to the lower testosterone count, which means slower muscular development (5) . However, it is not impossible, it will only take more time, energy, and patience to work those tricep muscles to say goodbye to flabby arms.

Advertisement

Our list of effective tricep workouts combines a good blend of compound exercises like close-grip bench presses or dips and isolation exercises like tricep kickbacks or rope attachments pushdowns. It is essential to add them both to your workout routines because while compound movements engage multiple muscle groups, promoting overall strength development, isolated exercises target the triceps more directly and help in toning muscles.

Here are several tricep workouts for women that can be easily performed both as beginners and an expert:

1. Tricep Dips:

Position yourself on parallel bars or the edge of a sturdy chair/bench with your hands gripping the surface behind you. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Push through your palms to lift your body back up to the starting position.

The various benefits of performing this exercise are:

It targets all three tricep heads.

It helps build overall tricep strength.

It can be modified for different fitness levels.

2. Pushups:

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body towards the ground by bending your elbows. Push through your palms to return to the starting position.

The various benefits of performing this exercise are:

It is one of the most popular bodyweight exercises that engage the triceps along with the chest and core muscles.

It builds upper body strength and stability.

It can be easily adjusted for different levels of difficulty.

3. Tricep Kickbacks:

Hold a dumbbell in one hand and hinge at the hips, keeping your back flat. Bend your elbow at a 90-degree angle and extend your forearm backward. Slowly return to the starting position.

The various benefits of performing this exercise are:

It isolates the tricep muscles effectively.

It helps tone and define the back of the arms.

It can be performed with minimal equipment.

4. Close-grip Bench Press:

Lie on a bench and grip the barbell with hands closer than shoulder-width apart. Lower the barbell to your chest, keeping your elbows close to your body. Push the barbell back up to the starting position.

The various benefits of performing this exercise are:

Advertisement

It emphasizes the triceps while also engaging the chest and shoulders.

It promotes overall upper body strength.

5. Overhead Tricep Extension:

Hold a dumbbell or barbell with both hands overhead. Lower the weight behind your head by bending your elbows. Extend your arms to lift the weight back up.

The various benefits of performing this exercise are:

It focuses on the long head of the triceps.

It helps increase tricep muscle mass and strength.

6. Skull Crushers:

Lie on a bench and hold a barbell or dumbbell above your chest. Lower the weight towards your forehead by bending your elbows. Extend your arms to return to the starting position.

The various benefits of performing this exercise are:

It targets the long head of the triceps.

It enhances overall tricep definition and strength.

6. Diamond Push-ups:

Start in a push-up position with your hands close together, forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers. Lower your body while keeping your elbows close to your sides. Push back up to the starting position.

The various benefits of performing this exercise are:

It focuses on the inner triceps.

It provides a challenging variation of the traditional push-up.

7. Tricep Rope Pushdowns:

Attach a rope handle to a cable machine and grasp the rope with an overhand grip. Keep your upper arms stationary and push the rope downward until your arms are fully extended. Slowly allow the rope to return to the starting position.

The various benefits of performing this exercise are:

It targets the lateral head of the triceps.

It isolates the triceps effectively for muscle definition.

8. Bench Dips:

Sit on the edge of a bench or chair and place your hands beside your hips. Slide your hips off the bench and lower your body by bending your elbows. Push through your palms to lift your body back up.

The various benefits of performing this exercise are:

Advertisement

It engages all three tricep heads.

It requires minimal equipment and can be done almost anywhere.

9. Overhead Triceps Extensions:

Attach a straight bar to a cable machine and grasp it with an overhand grip. Extend your arms downward, keeping your upper arms stationary. Slowly return the bar to the starting position.

The various benefits of performing this exercise are:

It targets all three tricep heads.

It provides constant tension throughout the movement for muscle growth.

Remember to gradually increase the weight and intensity as your strength improves. Incorporating these exercises into your routine will help you achieve sculpted and strong triceps while enhancing your overall upper body strength.

Advertisement

Conclusion

The tricep workouts for women are specially curated to be easily incorporated into your routine to help you set yourself on a path toward realizing your fitness goals. Moreover, following the tips and guidelines provided will help you boost your self-confidence, and enjoy the rewards of a stronger, healthier you. As you challenge yourself and push your limits, remember to prioritize proper form and technique to prevent injuries. Listen to your body and provide ample time for recovery between workouts, allowing your triceps to heal and grow stronger. So now that you have all the scientifically backed information, you may take the first step and embrace the challenge without any hesitation and watch your triceps transform with pure hard work and determination.

ALSO READ: How to Make Yourself Sneeze: 10 Ways to Relieve a Stuffy Nose