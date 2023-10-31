How to Practice Viparita Karani for a Calm Mind And Relaxed Body

When the weight of the day is bearing down on you, and you seek a quick, efficient way to rejuvenate, it's time to step into the calming embrace of Viparita Karani. Known in English as the "Legs Up the Wall Pose", this ancient yoga technique is not merely about stretching those limbs. It's an art form that addresses several of the discomforts accompanying our fast-paced lives.

Viparita Karani pose offers more than just relaxation; it aids in better digestion, making it an excellent choice for those battling acid reflux.

Besides relieving this specific condition, this pose is a sanctuary for those wanting to alleviate symptoms like anxiety, headaches, and insomnia. As you lay down, legs propped up, gravity aids in circulation, leading to a refreshed body and a tranquil mind ( 1 ). Whether you're a yoga novice or a seasoned practitioner, incorporating Legs Up the Wall into your routine promises a journey toward better health and peace.

How to Perform Viparita Karani

The Viparita Karani, commonly known as the Legs Up the Wall pose in Sanskrit, stands out as a refreshing yet restorative posture. This simple yet powerful pose offers an instant mood lift and provides the practitioner with both inversion and relaxation benefits ( 1 ). Here is a breakdown of the steps you should know before you include your feet up against the wall posture in your fitness routine.

Start by sitting on the floor, facing a wall. Ensure you are close enough to transition your legs onto the wall comfortably. After you are seated, gently lower your shoulders and head to the floor while lying on your side. Slowly roll onto your back and extend your legs upwards against the wall. Position your feet hip-distance apart or at a distance that feels comfortable to you. Adjust your body by moving your tailbone towards the wall. It doesn't necessarily need to touch the wall, but it should be close. Rest your arms on either side of your body, palms facing upwards. Relax your arms and shoulders, and let go of any tension. Allow your legs to relax against the wall. Feel the weight of the femurs sinking into the hip sockets and the spine lengthening. Settle into the pose, taking deep, relaxing breaths. Remain in this position for at least 10 minutes for maximum benefits. To release from the pose, gently bend your knees and roll to one side. Pause for a moment, taking a few breaths. Then, with the strength of your arms, push yourself back to a seated position.

Preparatory Poses

Before diving into Viparita Karani, it's beneficial to prepare the body with certain poses:

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

Uttanasana stretches the hamstrings and calves, preparing the legs for Viparita Karani.

Virasana (Hero Pose)

Hero pose provides a gentle stretch to the ankles, thighs, and knees, ensuring better blood flow.



Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

Supta Baddha Konasana opens the hips and groins.



Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose)

The bridge pose strengthens the back muscles and stretches the spine.

Follow-Up Poses

After completing the Viparita Karani, these follow-up poses can help in further relaxation:



Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

Corpse Pose is a complete relaxation pose that aids in integrating the benefits of the previous poses.

Sitting Pranayama (Seated Breath Control)

Seated Breath Control deepens the relaxation by focusing on controlled, mindful breathing.

Incorporating the legs up position into your regular exercise or yoga routine can be a game-changer. Its rejuvenating qualities make it an excellent choice after a long, tiring day, especially for those who spend significant time on their feet.



By investing just a few minutes in this pose, you'll be amazed at how refreshed and energized you feel. As with any yoga pose, regular practice will help reap its full benefits, ensuring a relaxed and restored mind, body, and spirit.

7 Key Benefits of Viparita Karani Pose

People are adopting ancient yoga practices for balance, relaxation, and holistic wellness. One such yoga pose that offers endless benefits is the Viparita Karani, popular as the Legs Up the Wall pose. This simple posture can be transformative in its impact on both physical and mental well-being.

May help control blood pressure: Viparita Karani may stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system giving way to the body's relaxation response. Practicing this pose may help in calming the nerves, releasing stress and tension, and maintaining a balanced state of mind ( 2 ). May support better blood circulation: By counteracting the effects of gravity, this inversion pose may enhance venous drainage and improve the movement of lymphatic fluid. Individuals with low blood pressure may find it beneficial ( 3 ). May relieve tension in hamstrings and lower back: Through this posture, you can take good care of your hamstrings, glutes, hips, and spine. This Legs Up the Wall pose may alleviate stiffness in the lumbar region, and improve back pain and flexibility with regular practice ( 4 ). May mitigate muscle cramps: This pose can be a therapeutic remedy for easing tension and soothing cramps in the legs and feet ( 3 ). May reduce headaches: Tension is often a significant contributor to migraines and other headaches. The Viparita Karani pose may promote better blood circulation to the head and help relax the neck and back muscles, which can lessen headache symptoms ( 5 ). May enhance sleep quality: Combining the Viparita Karani pose with deep breathing can lead to a slower heart rate, promoting relaxation and decreasing stress, tension, anxiety, and insomnia. Individuals struggling with sleep can incorporate this pose into their bedtime routines for improved sleep quality ( 6 ). May promote better digestion: By activating the body's parasympathetic response, the pose aids in facilitating more efficient digestion ( 7 ).

Other Therapeutic Benefits of Viparita Karani

This rejuvenating asana offers therapeutic advantages for various conditions, including:

Anxiety

Arthritis

Diabetes

Digestive problems

Headaches

Both high and low blood pressure

Insomnia

Migraines

Mild depression

Respiratory issues

Urinary disorders

Varicose veins

Menstrual cramps

Premenstrual syndrome

Menopause

Moreover, by stimulating the thyroid glands, Viparita Karani may assist in managing hyperthyroidism ( 8 ).

The Legs up the Wall pose is a treasure trove of benefits from physical relaxation and improved circulation to mental tranquility and therapeutic advantages. However, it's essential to approach this pose cautiously, especially if one has conditions like glaucoma, hernia, or is experiencing heavy menstrual flow.

As with any practice, consulting with a yoga expert or medical professional is advisable before integrating it into one's routine. The profound impact of just a few minutes in this posture showcases the incredible potential of yoga to transform and heal.

Precautions And Contraindications to Consider While Performing Viparita Karani



The practice of yoga, while inherently beneficial, demands a sense of awareness and mindfulness, especially when performing specific asanas or postures. Viparita Karani is no exception. Ensuring safety and gaining the maximum benefits from this pose requires a clear understanding of its precautions and contraindications.

Optimal Conditions for Practice

Other than talking to a yoga instructor, it's essential to ensure that the stomach and bowels are empty before you start. Start after at least four to six hours of having a meal. Allow to digest food and ensure you have the necessary energy for the practice. Early morning is an ideal time for yoga. You can also go for the evening sessions, as per your convenience.

Medical Considerations

Certain medical conditions necessitate extra caution before performing Viparita Karani mudra:

Those with high blood pressure, heart-related concerns, or hypertension should abstain from this asana.

As Viparita Karani is a mild inversion, practicing it during menstruation is not recommended.

Individuals with severe eye conditions, especially glaucoma, should avoid this pose.

For those grappling with significant back and neck issues, the guidance of a certified yoga instructor is indispensable while practicing this asana.

If at any point during the pose there's a sensation of tingling in the feet, it's a signal to modify the pose. Just bend the knees, touch the soles together, and draw the heels close to the pelvis.

While the benefits of poses like Viparita Karani are numerous, it's important to follow certain caution and awareness. By paying heed to the precautions and contraindications associated with this asana, practitioners can ensure a safe, enriching, and revitalizing experience.

When it comes to yoga, few poses offer the range of benefits and sheer relaxation as effortlessly as this one. Viparita Karani is not just an exercise; it's a gentle invitation to unwind, to gift yourself a few moments of serenity in our bustling lives. It's this pose's simplicity and effectiveness that has made it a favorite for many. As we weave our way through the complexities of daily life, taking a brief pause with the Legs Up the Wall pose can be a game-changer. It reminds us of the importance of self-care, of grounding ourselves, and of the magic that can happen when we pause and breathe. The legs against wall stretch is not just a pose, but a philosophy, a gentle reminder to always find balance amidst chaos.

