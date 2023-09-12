15 Simple Yoga Exercises for Slimming Your Face at No Cost

Our busy lives and pollution can bring wrinkles and fat to our faces even in our thirties. But the good news is, yoga exercises for slimming your face can help with it. They strengthen your skin's muscles, boost lymph flow, and relax lines from stress. Thanks to social media influencers, it's gaining popularity now and is becoming a part of the skincare routine. Even celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle are fans of facial yoga exercises. So, here are some simple face-slimming exercises to sculpt your face and keep aging signs at bay.

Is Face Yoga Effective?

Face yoga is like a workout for your face. It involves massages and exercises that wake up your facial muscles, skin, and even your lymphatic system. Our face muscles lose their strength and volume as we age, but face yoga can help sculpt, firm, and plump them up, just like regular exercises do for your body.

Not only does face yoga help improve how your face looks, but it can also relax your facial muscles, easing away tension, stress, and worry. Some studies even suggest that doing these exercises regularly can make your face appear fuller and more youthful. It's like a natural facelift. In a scientific study, 16 women between 40 and 65 did 30 minutes of exercise to lose face fat, every day for 8 weeks. After that, they kept doing the exercises 3 to 4 times a week for another 12 weeks. This resulted in a sculpted face, especially around the mid-face and lower face ( 1 ).

And here's a bonus - If you have a thick scar, facial yoga can help too. It stretches your skin and can make that stubborn scar softer and less noticeable ( 2 ). So, if you want to boost your facial appearance and feel more relaxed, you can try face yoga without any doubt.

How Does Face Yoga Work?

Practicing yoga poses is known to have its perks, and the same curiosity goes for face yoga. However, there isn't a lot of solid scientific evidence to prove it ( 3 ). Still, it's getting popular on social media in recent times. People claim it can reshape your face, reduce wrinkles, and give you that youthful glow. The #faceyoga has over 1.7 billion views on TikTok. But the big question is, does it really work?

Face yoga targets different facial muscles one at a time. When you do these exercises regularly, you might notice your skin getting tighter and your muscles toning up.

It works in 3 ways:

First, by making your muscles stronger and tighter.

Second, it boosts blood flow, which is good for your skin.

Third, it helps relax muscles that get tense when you're stressed.

There are many types of face yoga, but they all have one thing in common: don't scrunch up your face while doing them. Instead, focus on lifting and expanding your facial muscles. But remember, you'll need to do these exercises for at least 20 minutes every day for 6 to 8 weeks to see real changes. So, consistency is the key to seeing its effectiveness.

15 Face-slimming Yoga Exercises

Face yoga is more than just about looking good; it's about feeling great too. It firms up muscles under your skin and smoothes out fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, massages increase blood circulation, drain away toxins, and ease tension. While it might not give you instant results like some surgical procedures, it's natural, painless, and long-lasting. So, give these exercises a shot for at least three months to start seeing the benefits.

1. Simha Mudra (Lion’s Breath)

Simha Mudra, or the Lion's pose, is like a yoga trick that's great for calming stress and giving your face a relaxing stretch. It's like a workout for all those face muscles and even the thyroid glands in your neck.

Steps to Follow

Sit down and lean a bit forward, putting your hands on your knees or the floor.

Take a big breath in through your nose.

Now, open your mouth wide, stick your tongue out, and reach it towards your chin.

Push out the air forcefully from the base of your tongue while saying "ha" loudly. Then breathe normally.

Do this up to 7 times, and you can keep taking deep breaths for 1 to 3 minutes.

2. Mouthwash Technique

A simple daily mouthwash routine could help tone down your double chin.

Steps to Follow:

First, fill about half of your mouth with air.

Now, gently move that air from one cheek to the other, like you're swishing mouthwash.

Keep it up for a few minutes, take a breather, and then do it again a couple of times.

Your cheeks might feel a bit tired afterward, so here's a trick - Finish off with a face-slimming massage. Grab some facial oil or gel, and give your cheeks a nice massage in an upward motion. You can use your fingers or a face-slimming roller for this. It's like a little workout for your face.

3. Jivha Bandha (Tongue Lock)

Jivha Bandha is actually a simple exercise that can help you get a more defined jawline and a firmer face.

Steps to Follow:

Find a comfy spot, sit in a lotus position, or just cross your legs and sit comfortably.

Place your hands gently on your lap.

Now, put the tip of your tongue on the roof of your mouth.

Push your tongue up against the roof gently until you start to feel the stretch in your neck.

Don't forget to breathe through your nose while you're doing this.

4. Fish Lips or Fish Face Exercise

It works on your cheek muscles, making them stronger and toning them up. This can give your face a more defined look and reduce any flabbiness in your cheeks.

Steps to Follow:

Suck your cheeks inwards, like you're trying to touch your teeth with your lips. This will give your mouth a fishy look.

Hold this pose for about 20 seconds. Feel those cheek muscles getting a good workout.

Relax your cheeks, then repeat the exercise.

Pro tip - This one's super simple, so you can sneak it into your daily routine. Do it a few times throughout the day, and you'll see those cheeks firming up in no time.

5. The Owl

This is a simple brow exercise that eases tension and wrinkles from your face.

Steps to Follow:

Form a big C shape with your thumb and index fingers.

Put your index fingers just above your eyebrows, running parallel to them, and position your thumbs on your cheeks.

Now, gently pull down with your index fingers while trying to raise your eyebrows and keep your eyes wide.

Hold this for about two seconds, then relax and do it again.

Repeat this process three more times.

Finally, hold that position for ten seconds.

6. Jalandhar Bandha (Throat Lock)

Jalandhar Bandha shapes your face and tones your jaw muscles. If you're dealing with a double chin due to weight gain, then this exercise could be your secret weapon.

Steps to Follow:

Find a comfy spot to sit cross-legged or in the lotus position.

Place your hands on your knees with your palms facing up.

Take a deep breath until your lungs are about two-thirds full, and then hold your breath.

Now, lower your chin down towards your chest, making a sort of double chin. At the same time, lift your chest towards your chin.

While your chin is tucked in, swallow with your breath held. This will activate the bandha.

Make sure your shoulders are relaxed away from your ears, and just hang out in this position.

Hold it for as long as it feels comfy, and then lift your chin back up and finish inhaling before you release your breath.

7. Chin Lift

A chin lift is great for giving your jaw, throat, and neck muscles a good stretch. You may get rid of your double chin with the help of this exercise, which will also keep the muscles in your neck and mouth flexible.

Steps to Follow:

Locate a comfortable area to sit or stand.

Now, tilt your head upward, like you're looking at the ceiling, and let your eyes follow suit.

Tighten your lips and move them a little forward as if you were trying to kiss the ceiling.

Hang on to that position for a couple of seconds, and then relax.

Go ahead and repeat this a few times.

8. Neck Massage

This move is like a mini-massage for your neck. It's great for getting rid of that tension and helping your lymphatic system work better. Plus, it can help tighten up loose skin around your neck and jaw.

Steps to Follow:

Tilt your head back just a little.

Put your fingers at the top of your neck.

Gently push down and slide your fingers down to your collarbone.

Hold your fingers on your collarbone for a few seconds.

Keep doing this for about 20-30 seconds; give a break and continue.

9. Swan Neck

Swan neck yoga is like a natural facelift for your jawline and neck, and it's super easy to do.

Steps to Follow:

Start by looking straight ahead with your chin level.

Slowly turn your head to the right so it's in line with your right shoulder, and then gently tilt your head backward.

Hold this position for about 6 to 8 seconds.

Now, bring your head back to the forward position with your chin level.

Next, turn your head to the left, making it even with your left shoulder.

Tilt your head back again and hold for 6 to 8 seconds.

You can repeat this up to three times.

10. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Cobra pose is not just good for your back; it can give your face a healthy glow. This pose helps improve blood flow to your face and makes you look radiant. Plus, it works on your neck and chest too.

Steps to Follow:

Start by lying flat on your belly.

Put your palms on the ground right under your shoulders.

Bend your elbows and keep them close to your sides.

Look down at your mat, keeping your neck straight.

Push into the ground to lift your chest up as you breathe in.

Roll your shoulders back and keep your lower ribs down.

Don't lift your chin up too high; keep your gaze down at the floor.

11. Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

Chakrasana works on your jawline and is one of the best yogas for double chin. Plus, it also strengthens your back and improves spine flexibility.

Steps to Follow:

Start by lying on your back with your knees bent and your feet about hip-width apart.

Put your palms on the ground, right next to your shoulders.

Lift your body up, creating an arch with your back.

Let your head hang down gently.

Stay in this pose for a few seconds, then gently lower your body back down.

12. Ushtrasana (Camel Pose)

This 'Camel Pose' can help you reduce a double chin and work on your belly as well.

Steps to Follow:

Start by kneeling on a yoga mat, keeping your knees about hip-width apart.

Put your hands on your hips.

Straighten your back and slowly lean back until your palms touch your feet.

Hold this pose for a few seconds, then gently come back up.

13. Jaw Release

Jaw release exercise can help you get sharp and attractive cheekbones, a more defined jawline, and even reduce double chin. It works by stretching the muscles around your lips, jaws, and cheeks. Hence, practicing this exercise regularly may enhance your facial features.

Steps to Follow:

Find a comfortable place to sit.

Start by moving your jaw as if you're chewing food with your mouth closed.

While doing this, make sure to breathe normally.

Next, open your mouth as wide as you can, and position your tongue against your lower teeth.

Hold this wide-open position for a few seconds.

Repeat this exercise a couple of times in a row.

14. Lip Pull

Lip pull exercise can help tone your facial muscles, giving you a more defined jawline and higher cheekbones. Plus, it can make you look younger.

Steps to Follow:

Sit or stand comfortably with your head facing straight ahead.

Now, try to lift your lower lip as high as possible by pushing your lower jaw outward.

While doing this, you should feel a stretch in your chin muscles and along your jawline.

Hold this position for a few seconds, then relax and repeat.

15. Circle the Eyes

Here's a simple and effective eye massage technique that can help reduce eye wrinkles, boost circulation, and relax your eye muscles. Plus, it's great for getting rid of bags and puffiness under your eyes by clearing out toxins and getting more blood and oxygen flowing to the area.

Steps to Follow:

Get started by placing your middle fingers right at the beginning of your eyebrows.

Now, gently tap around your eyes, following the top of your eyebrow, and then continue under your eye along the top of your cheekbones.

Keep tapping a few times.

Next, reverse the direction and make those little tapping motions again.

After that, switch to your index fingers and very gently stroke just under your eyes, moving from your nose outwards.

Do this about four to five times to warm up and relax the area.

Possible benefits of doing facial exercises.

Controls and tones face muscles Corrects sagging Firms the neckline Improves nostril breathing Reduces dark undereye circles Makes the face more symmetrical Makes the face, less rounded Generates confidence

Possible Risks with Yoga Exercises for Slimming Face

Using face yoga poses as your main anti-aging strategy might not be the best idea. Some experts suggest that all those stretchy facial expressions could actually lead to more wrinkles.

Wrinkles like crow's feet, forehead wrinkles, and laugh lines often come from making the same facial movements a lot, like smiling or frowning ( 4 ). So, some believe that it might actually make wrinkles and lines worse.

Also, if you do it too hard or the wrong way, it could even speed up the aging process.

Plus, sweaty hands aren't great for your face. They can carry dirt, oil, and bacteria that might clog your pores and cause breakouts. So, make sure your hands are clean before you start touching your face.

Conclusion

These yoga exercises for slimming your face can improve your appearance by stretching and softening your face muscles. Also, face yoga exercises can be modified based on your goals and concerns. It is an amazing yet easy self-care technique to boost confidence. Besides, when you add positive affirmations to your face yoga routine, it helps you appreciate your face and skin more, boosting self-love. It's like a happiness and calmness booster. Remember, consistency is key. So, keep taking time for yourself and practicing regularly for the best results.

