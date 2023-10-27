Yoga for Digestion: 10 Poses to Practice for a Happy Gut

Every one of us has faced that uneasy feeling, be it from a mouth-watering dessert, a midnight snack, or a festive feast — the unsavory discomfort of indigestion. Regularly practicing yoga for digestion is the best way to mitigate the effects and build a strong gut.

When occasional gastric discomfort turns chronic, it may raise serious health concerns such as inflammatory bowel syndrome ( 1 ). A vibrant digestive system isn't just about the food we consume; it mirrors our overall well-being and dictates the quality of our lives.



While a nutritious diet, depending on unique bodily needs, lays the foundation, practices like yoga amplify its effects. Not only does yoga invigorate the digestive tract, but it also envelops the mind in tranquility. Ahead, we will dig into the process of digestion, symptoms of indigestion, and the best 10 yoga poses good for digestion to reinforce digestive health and mitigate issues like acid reflux.

What Is Digestion?

Digestion is our body's mechanism of converting food into absorbable nutrients that fuel various functions ( 2 ). Starting in the mouth, chewing couples with salivary enzymes to initiate the breakdown. As this mix reaches the stomach and, subsequently, the small intestine, a number of enzymes and bile take over, further decomposing the food. The nutrients are then absorbed through the intestinal walls into our bloodstream ( 2 ). Residual matter progresses to the large intestine or bowel, with water being the primary extract before excretion.

What Are Some Symptoms of Digestive Problems?

A well-functioning digestive system is crucial for overall health. However, many people face challenges related to it. Recognizing the symptoms of digestive problems is the first step before you move further with treatment.

Here are the symptoms of indigestion that you should look out for ( 3 ):

Nausea

Pain

Bloating

Heartburn

Indigestion

Constipation

Diarrhea

Low energy or fatigue

Weight management issues

Digestive problems encompass a range of symptoms that can have a significant impact on an individual's quality of life. Consult with a healthcare professional in case you are facing these issues regularly. Immediately changing your regular diet, improving water intake, and regularly engaging in physical exercise may help reduce or alleviate these symptoms.

How Yoga May Help Digestion?

Digestive issues are common ailments that can be both uncomfortable and disruptive to daily life. From minor indigestion problems to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), yoga has a solution for all. This ancient discipline focuses on the connection between the mind and body.

Here’s a breakdown of how yoga can enhance your digestion:

May stimulate the digestive organs: Certain yoga poses add compression to the digestive organs, while others stretch them. This alternation in pressure increases circulation to the organs, thereby improving their functionality ( 4 ). Yoga may aid in moving food more efficiently through the digestive tract, especially through twisting poses that help ease constipation ( 4 ).



Certain yoga poses add compression to the digestive organs, while others stretch them. This alternation in pressure increases circulation to the organs, thereby improving their functionality ( ). Yoga may aid in moving food more efficiently through the digestive tract, especially through twisting poses that help ease constipation ( ). May improve gut health: Inversion yoga postures may promote gut health. Practicing inversion poses may facilitate the smoother movement of waste products along the tract. Exercises like the Headstand and Shoulderstand may help in improving gut health.



Inversion yoga postures may promote gut health. Practicing inversion poses may facilitate the smoother movement of waste products along the tract. Exercises like the Headstand and Shoulderstand may help in improving gut health. May reduce Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): Through yoga poses for digestion, individuals become more attuned to their body's signals. This heightened awareness can aid in identifying triggers that exacerbate IBS symptoms ( 4 ). Gentle pulses sent to sensory receptors in the digestive tract during a yoga session can soothe IBS symptoms ( 5 ).



Through yoga poses for digestion, individuals become more attuned to their body's signals. This heightened awareness can aid in identifying triggers that exacerbate IBS symptoms ( ). Gentle pulses sent to sensory receptors in the digestive tract during a yoga session can soothe IBS symptoms ( ). May soothe the nervous system: The link between the nervous system and digestion is evident. The parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for "rest and digest" functions, is important for optimal digestion ( 6 ). It facilitates processes such as reducing heart rate and promoting digestive functions ( 6 ). Regular yoga practice can counteract this by activating the parasympathetic nervous system.



The link between the nervous system and digestion is evident. The parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for "rest and digest" functions, is important for optimal digestion ( ). It facilitates processes such as reducing heart rate and promoting digestive functions ( ). Regular yoga practice can counteract this by activating the parasympathetic nervous system. May promote healthier habits: Yoga poses for indigestion can help in developing good health ( 7 ). Yoga is an ancient practice that focuses on balanced living and gives way to inefficient digestion as a root cause of many health issues ( 7 ).

Yoga is undoubtedly a powerful practice. However, it is important to consult with healthcare professionals when addressing severe digestive disorders. Nevertheless, integrating yoga into your daily routine can improve digestion and overall well-being.

10 Best Yoga Poses for Digestion

Adding a few specific yoga poses into your daily routine can facilitate digestion, alleviate bloating, and ensure optimal gut health.

Here are the 10 best yoga poses for good digestion, complete with a how-to-do guide.

1. Frog Pose (Mandukasana)

Frog Pose, or Mandukasana, effectively utilizes compression to stimulate the digestive system. This pose targets the abdomen area, aiding in the digestion process.

How to do it:

Begin by kneeling and sitting back on your heels. Clench your fists and place them where the thighs meet the abdomen. Breathe in, expanding the chest. As you exhale, bend forward, resting your forehead on the ground. Ensure your knees remain bent and your ankles align with them. Turn your toes outward. Rest on your forearms with elbows beneath your shoulders. Palms can either be together or flat on the ground. Optionally, extend your hands forward, placing your chin or forehead on the mat.

2. Classical Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Bhujangasana doesn't just help with a flexible spine. It's a brilliant pose to bolster the digestive system by balancing the functions of the digestive organs. A proper cobra posture may enhance intestinal contractions and relieve your bowel issues.

How to do it:

Lie on your stomach, with toes flat and soles upwards. Keep your body flat, allowing the forehead to touch the ground. Legs should be together, with feet gently touching. Position hands on both sides of the shoulders. Palms should be under the shoulders, elbows close to the chest. Lift the upper body by pushing the palms, making sure the pubic bone remains in contact with the floor. Arch your back and gaze upwards.

3. Plough Pose (Halasana)

Halasana or the Plough Pose is another inversion known to stimulate the "rest and digest" function. This pose not only alleviates gravitational pressure on the colon but also massages the internal organs. The subsequent release floods the organs with fresh blood.

How to do it:

Place three blankets at the front of your mat, edges aligned. Lie back over the blankets for torso support. Ensure your shoulders are slightly over the blanket edge. Draw your knees to your chest and straighten them upwards. Lift your hips off the floor, using your hands for back support. Slowly lower your legs behind your head, so your toes touch the ground. Place your arms on the ground, palms facing down. Retain the pose for at least 5 breaths before gently releasing.

4. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimotthasana)

Paschimotthasana, with its squeeze-and-release action, promotes enhanced digestion. It's known to eliminate toxins and combat constipation.

How to do it:

Sit upright with legs extended. Using props for elevation, bend your knees slightly. Utilize a strap to hold your feet. Tilt your pelvis forward, maintaining spinal length. Engage your thigh muscles, rotating your thighs inwards to spread the sitting bones. Gently lean forward, keeping the back straight.

5. Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

Dhanurasana isn't just an exercise for the back; it also intensely works on the digestive organs. It puts some pressure on the abdomen and stimulates the entire digestive system.

How to do it:

Lie face-down. Bend your knees, grabbing your ankles. Lift your chest and thighs by pressing the ankles into your hands. Keep your shoulder blades drawn down and together. Hold for a few breaths before releasing.

6. Corpse Pose (Shavasana)

Shavasana, primarily known for relaxation, has a unique benefit for digestion. By easing the nervous system, it aids the digestive process, ensuring a healthier gut.

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back. Stretch arms and legs away from the body. Close your eyes and breathe evenly. Focus on relaxation and calming your mind.

7. Half Spinal Twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

The Half Spinal Twist is not merely a pose for enhancing spinal flexibility. Practicing this posture every day may enhance digestive health.

How to do it:

Sit with legs extended. Bend the left leg, placing the left foot beside the right hip. Cross the right leg over the left knee. Place the left hand on the right knee and the right hand behind you. Turn to your right, looking over your right shoulder. Maintain an erect spine. Hold the pose with deep breaths. Slowly revert to the starting position and rest.

8. Cat-Cow (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

These poses stretch the back and belly muscles while improving circulation and promoting gut health.

How to do it:

Start on your hands and knees with a neutral spine. For Cow Pose, tilt your pelvis, engage your core, roll your shoulders back, and look upward. Hold for 4–5 breaths. Return to a neutral position. For Cat Pose, tuck your tailbone, draw the belly in, roll your shoulders forward, and lower your head. Hold for 4–5 breaths. Repeat 2–3 times.

9. Knees to Chest Pose (Apanasana)

Apanasana is a gentle pose that massages the large intestine to promote bowel movements.

How to do it:

Lay on your back with extended legs and arms alongside the body. Exhale, hug the knees into the chest, and clasp hands around them. Tuck the chin, keep the head and back flat, and broaden the collar bones. Optionally, rock gently back and forth or side-to-side. Exhale, extend your legs, and rest your arms alongside the body to release.

10. Headstand (Shirshasana)

The Headstand or Shirshasana is more than just an impressive inversion. When comfortably held, it taps into the parasympathetic “rest and digest” mode. This is vital for enhancing digestion, hormonal balance, and releasing gravitational pressure on the colon.

How to do it:

Begin seated in Thunderbolt Pose — kneel and sit back on your legs to carry the weight off the knees. Measure your elbow width by placing opposite hands on the inside base of your upper arms. Retain this width as you place your elbows on the mat. Join your hands, forming a triangle with your forearms. Interlock your fingers, but keep the palms and thumbs open. Let the tips of your pinky fingers touch, creating a stable hand base. Rest your head's crown on the mat inside the hands. Elevate your hips and straighten your legs. Walk feet towards the head, aligning hips over shoulders. Slowly draw your knees into the chest. Maintain this for 5 seconds. Gradually extend your legs upwards.

Conclusion

The journey to optimal gut health is a blend of conscious dietary choices and holistic practices. Yoga, with its harmonizing poses, offers a bridge to connect with one's body and alleviate digestive distress. As we've unveiled, yoga for digestion goes beyond just being a wellness trend. This ancient wisdom connects with your body, mind, and gut. As you incorporate these poses into your routine, you're nurturing your digestive system and paving the way for a more balanced and vibrant life.

