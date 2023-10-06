15 Peaceful Yoga Poses for Anxiety Relief And Their Benefits

Experiencing panic attacks and anxiety is common and can be incredibly unsettling. Even without real danger, your body initiates stress responses like fight or flight signals, creating a challenging experience, especially for first-timers. Here's where yoga poses for anxiety step in. Yoga offers more than just physical fitness; it integrates exercise with meditation and controlled breathing practices. This unique combination makes yoga a powerful tool to alleviate anxiety, stress, and depression which is backed by science. Below, discover 15 calming yoga poses for anxiety, specifically designed to ease stress.

How Does Yoga Help with Anxiety?

Yoga, a practice rooted in ancient traditions, has recently become a global phenomenon, with yoga studios popping up everywhere. Its popularity isn't just a trend; there are solid reasons behind it.

A study showed that a single Hatha yoga session can significantly decrease stress, making it particularly helpful for people with anxiety or those who are prone to panic attacks ( 1 ). Moreover, regular yoga practice boosts mood and energy, creating a positive mental space ( 2 ).

They also offer relief from depression, especially for individuals dealing with chronic pain, pregnancy, or substance use disorder ( 3 ). By connecting mind, body, and environment, yoga teaches you to control negative thoughts and reduce stress, allowing for a calmer, more relaxed state of mind.

15 Easy Yoga Poses for Anxiety

Yoga is not about perfection. It often guides you to focus on breath and presence. A few minutes of yoga daily can create a profound impact on your life. Here, we've gathered some simple yoga poses for stress and anxiety. Most of these don’t require fancy studios or yoga instructors.

1. Nadi Shodhana Pranayama or Channel-Cleaning Breath

This simple alternate nostril breathing technique is more like prep work that engages your brain, enhancing focus and calming your mind. It rejuvenates the nervous system.

Steps to Do This

Sit in a chair or cross-legged on the floor.

Relax and take a few deep breaths in through your nose.

Close your right nostril with your right thumb. Inhale through your left nostril.

Now, open your right nostril and close your left one using your ring finger. Exhale through your right nostril, then inhale.

Alternate sides and continue this pattern for several breaths, as you feel the calmness seeping in.

2. Standing or Tree Pose

This basic standing posture may encourage concentration and calm your racing thoughts.

Muscles Worked: Psoas muscles (lower lumbar region), abdominal muscles, quadriceps and tibialis anterior

Steps to do this:

Stand, bearing weight on your right foot, and slowly lift your left foot off the ground.

Turn the sole of your left foot inside your right leg, placing it on your ankle, calf, or thigh.

Avoid pressing your foot into your knee.

Find a comfortable hand position (prayer in front of your heart or alongside your body).

Hold for up to 2 minutes.

Repeat on the opposite side.

3. Seated or Hero Pose

The stillness in this simple seated position can bring calmness to your mind.

Muscles Worked: Quadriceps, knee muscles, ankle muscles and erector spinae

Steps to do this:

Begin in a kneeling position with knees together and feet slightly wider than hips.

Keep the tops of your feet flat on the floor.

Sit back between your feet; if your bottom doesn't reach the floor, use a book or yoga block.

Place hands on your thighs, sit upright, open your chest, and lengthen your spine.

Hold for up to 5 minutes.

4. Bridge Pose (Setubandha)

By arching upwards, this pose opens your lungs and calms your brain. It strengthens the back muscles and at the same time stretches the spine, chest, and neck.

Muscles Worked: This pose targets your back muscles, glutes, and hamstrings.

Steps to Do This:

Lie on your back with knees bent and heels hip-width apart.

Place heels under your knees and arms beside you, palms on the floor. If needed, use a folded towel for neck and shoulder support.

Exhale, press through heels and lift hips toward the ceiling. Clasp your hands beneath your pelvis as you extend your arms.

Raise your chin away from the chest, pushing your sternum toward the ceiling.

Hold for up to 1 minute, then exhale and gently roll your spine back to the floor.

5. Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

Bow Pose is an intermediate yoga posture that not only stretches your back and front body but also enhances your overall balance and strength.

Muscles Worked: It stretches the abdomen, chest, shoulders, and hip flexors while strengthening the back muscles, thighs, and glutes.

Steps to do this:

Begin by lying facedown with arms alongside your body. Keep your knees hip-width apart.

Inhale as you lift your thighs, heels, head, and sternum off the floor. Simultaneously, reach back and grasp your ankles with your hands.

Pull your shoulders away from your ears and keep your shoulder blades against your back.

Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, remembering to breathe steadily throughout.

6. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

This can slow rapid breathing, open up your lungs, and thus relax your mind.

Muscles Worked: Rotator muscles, gluteus maximus, hamstrings and spinal extensors

Steps to do this:

Start in a kneeling position, sinking back onto your heels.

Fold forward, extending your arms out or resting them alongside your body.

Let your torso rest on your thighs, and your forehead touch the floor.

Hold for up to 5 minutes to relax and de-stress.

7. Cat-Cow Pose (Bitilasana Marjaryasana)

This combination yoga transitions between cow pose while you inhale and cat pose while you exhale. It harmonizes your body and breath, serving as an excellent warm-up pose.

Muscles Worked: Lower back, middle back, upper back, core muscles, hips, and pelvis. Also, strengthens important joints like hips and knees.

Steps to do this:

Kneel on the floor in a tabletop position with a neutral spine.

Keep hands shoulder-width apart and knees directly below hips.

Inhale deeply, arch your lower back, raise your head, and tilt your pelvis up like a "cow." Hold for 2-3 seconds.

Now exhale deeply, bring your abdomen in, arch your spine upwards, and lower your head like a "cat." Hold for 2-3 seconds.

Repeat the sequence several times to stretch and relax your back.

8. Camel Pose or Utrasana

It is an energy booster pose that improves flexibility. But ensure to go slow to prevent injuries.

Muscles Worked: Strengthens back muscles, thighs, and buttocks (glutes). Stretches abdomen, chest, shoulders, hip flexors, and quadriceps.

Steps to do this:

Kneel with hips width apart. Flex glutes gently, pressing feet and shins down.

Place hands on hips and press the pelvis forward, keeping the thighs back to avoid lower back strain.

Inhale as you lift your sternum, and roll your shoulders back.

Keep head up, chin near the chest. Support the lower back with your hands or touch your feet for a deeper stretch.

Hold for 30-60 seconds.

9. Extended Puppy Pose or Uttana Shishosana

By gradually sliding the upper body downwards and lower body upward while keeping controlled breathing, the muscles surrounding the entire spine and the hips are calmed and relaxed.

Muscles Worked: Deltoids, trapezius, erector spinae, and triceps

Steps to do this:

Start in a tabletop position.

Extend hands forward, sinking buttocks toward heels.

Press into hands, keeping elbows lifted.

Rest your forehead on the floor.

Allow the chest to open and soften.

Hold for up to a minute or two.

10. Fish Pose (Matsyasana)

This pose is a soothing backbend asana that eases tightness in your chest and back. With deep breathing and gentle stretching, it calms the mind and body, easing tension.

Muscles Worked: Intercostals, hip flexors, trapezius, abdominals

Steps to do this:

Sit with legs stretched out.

Place hands under buttocks, palms down.

Squeeze elbows together, and expand chest.

Lean back on forearms and elbows, lifting the chest.

Hold for up to one minute.

11. Extended Triangle Pose

The Extended Triangle Pose is a powerful full-body stretch, that relieves stress and anxiety by releasing tension in the hips and lower back.

Muscles Worked: Hamstrings, quads, groins, glutes, hips, and ankles.

Steps to do this:

Stand with feet 3 to 4 feet apart. Point your left foot forward and right toes to the side, creating a 90-degree angle.

Place your arms to the sides, parallel to the floor, with palms facing down. Also, keep your shoulder blades wide.

Exhale as you fold at the hip joint toward your right leg.

Now, rotate your torso to the left, and with straight arms, use your right hand to touch your ankle or the floor. Simultaneously, raise your left arm toward the ceiling.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds. Then, repeat the sequence on the other side for a balanced stretch.

12. Bound Angle Pose

Supta Baddha Konasana or reclining bound angle pose, is excellent for relieving mild anxieties, and tensions. It also improves blood flow and heart rate, thereby promoting mental peace and relaxation.

Muscles Worked: It targets the pelvic region, inner thighs, and knees.

Steps to do this:

Sit on a yoga mat with your legs extended to the sides.

Exhale as you bring the bottoms of your feet together, pulling them toward your pelvis.

Allow your knees to drop to the sides while pressing your heels together.

Take several deep breaths, continuing to press your heels together, feeling the gentle stretch in your inner thighs and pelvic area.

13. Legs-up-the-wall Pose

This restorative pose works on the parasympathetic nervous system and gives a complete relaxation of your body and mind.

Muscles Worked: Pelvic muscles, hamstrings, back neck, lower back, and front torso.

Steps to do this:

Sit with your right side against a wall.

Swing your legs up along the wall, ensuring your buttocks are as close to the wall as comfortable.

It can be right against the wall or a few inches away.

Now, soften your back, chest, and neck, feeling completely relaxed.

Hold this pose for up to 10 minutes, embracing the calming effects.

14. Head-to-Knee Forward Bend

This Janu Sirsasana or forward bend pose may help soothe your nervous system and bring a sense of calmness.

Muscles worked: Hamstrings, spinal extensors, groin, and gastrocnemius

Steps to do this:

Sit on the edge of a folded blanket or cushion, extending your left leg.

Press the sole of your right foot into your left thigh for support.

Optionally, place a cushion under either knee.

Inhale, extending your arms overhead.

Exhale, hinging at the hips, lengthening your spine forward.

Rest your hands on your body or the floor.

Hold the pose for up to 5 minutes.

Repeat on the opposite side for balance and flexibility.

15. Seated And Standing Forward Pose

This pose can soothe the mind and reduce anxiety. It is a great asana if you feel that your thoughts have been wandering throughout your practice.

Muscles Worked: Spinal muscles, pelvic region, hamstrings. glutes, gastrocnemius, and gracilis.

Steps to do this:

For paschimottanasana or seated bend, sit on the edge of a folded blanket or cushion with legs straight in front.

Keep a slight bend in your knees for comfort.

Inhale, lifting your arms.

Slowly hinge at your hips, reaching forward, hands-on body or floor.

Hold the pose for 3 to 5 minutes.

Likewise for standing bend or uttanasana, stand with feet hip-width apart, hands on hips.

Exhale, hinge at hips, keeping a slight knee bend.

Drop hands to the floor and release lower back tension.

Hold up for a minute or two.

Conclusion

These yoga poses for anxiety disorders aren't just physical workouts; it's a mental journey as well. Finding your favorite and comfortable asanas might take time, but with patience and consistent practice, it all falls into place. Sometimes, it can stir deep emotions, so choose a safe, comfortable space. If it doesn't feel right and adds to your anxiety, it's okay to step back. Furthermore, while recent studies highlight yoga for anxiety relief, it's crucial to consult your doctor before diving in. Thus possible risks are identified and rectified.

