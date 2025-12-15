Hair Fall and Tiredness Explained: The Link to Low Iron Levels and How New Livogen Iron Gummies Can Help

Persistent tiredness, unexpected hair falls and a constant sense of dragging through the day may be early indicators of an underlying deficiency rather than just stress or a hectic lifestyle. Many Indian women deal with low iron levels without even realizing it, and it quietly may affect everything from your energy, your hair, to your skin, and even your mood. And honestly, with hectic routines, skipped meals, and the hassle of popping tablets, getting enough iron every day can be tough.

How Livogen Iron Gummies Can Help

That’s where Livogen, India’s #11 doctor-recommended iron supplement brand from Procter & Gamble (P&G) Health Limited steps in with something a lot more yummy, easy-to-consume and gentle on the stomach - the new Livogen Iron Gummies.

These strawberry-flavored gummies make taking iron feel super simple. If you struggle to swallow tablets because of their metallic taste, these gummies could be a game-changer. They are gentle on the stomach, provide 3x the iron absorption vs conventional iron salts2, don't stain teeth like other gummies/iron syrups, and make it easier to stay consistent with your iron intake. Just two Livogen Iron Gummies give you as much iron as two bowls of spinach 3.

The brand’s message, “Iron Everyday, Tiredness 4and Hair Fall 5Out of Your Way!”, emphasizes that small daily habits can help reduce tiredness6, support your immune health, hair, nails, skin and overall energy.

Iron Deficiency – A Silent Epidemic

Livogen has continued to focus on blood health for over 50 years, and these gummies are their latest effort to tackle iron deficiency7. With more people choosing preventive health, a tasty, easy supplement like this really helps. You can stay on top of your iron levels without any fuss.

And the need is real as The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India has revealed that one in two Indian women has iron deficiency anemia8. That’s half of all women. Even though it’s so common, many still don’t realize the importance of daily iron intake

Why Iron Matters

Iron plays a huge role in keeping your haemoglobin levels stable and your energy up. When iron dips, the symptoms that may sneak up on you are tiredness, hair fall, brittle nails, low stamina, etc. Most of us just brush these off, but many times the root cause is low iron. Home remedies can help a bit, but they don’t always help, so daily iron becomes important.

Where to Find Livogen Iron Gummies

Livogen Iron Gummies are now available at leading pharmacies across India and online platforms. With a trusted formula, a great taste and the reputation of Livogen, these gummies make iron supplementation simple, consistent and pleasant.

1 MAT SMSRC Rx JUN25

2 Based on average iron absorption relative to Ferrous sulphate in an in-vitro study.

3 According to Indian Food Composition Tables (FCT) iron content of spinach

4 Caused due to low iron level

5 Low Iron is one of the known contributors to hair fall

6 Caused due to low iron level

7 Iron is known to help reduce tiredness and maintain healthy hair

8 The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)



DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified health provider. Any action you take based on this content is strictly at your own risk. To the fullest extent permitted by law, Pinkvilla disclaims any liability for such actions.

This is a paid collaboration with Procter & Gamble (P&G) Health Limited