20 Interesting Ashwagandha Benefits for Men

The use of ayurvedic herbs has gone up in the past few years. People have started relying on the works of ancient Indian books to cure every disease and reduce their stress levels. Ashwagandha is one such herb and is largely in vogue. But, it is essential to know every detail about this root before you jump to buy it off the counter. While it benefits every gender, Ashwagandha benefits for men have been under discussion for a long time now. So, learn more about this miracle herb and its benefits for men in particular.

What Is Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is a popular herb that originated in India over 3,000 years ago. Other names, such as Indian ginseng or winter cherry, are also known. Ashwagandha falls under the classification of an adaptogenic herb. This traditional medicine helps the body adapt to various stress-causing elements and promotes overall well-being ( 1 ).

The herb is derived from the roots and berries of the Withania somnifera plant, a small shrub with yellow flowers. The roots of the plant are typically used in medicinal preparations and have a strong aroma often described as "horse-like," which is why the name "ashwagandha" translates to "smell of horse" in Sanskrit ( 1 ).

Many people ask “What is ashwagandha good for?”. An extract of Ashwagandha contains several bioactive compounds, including alkaloids, withanolides, and steroidal lactones, which are believed to contribute to its therapeutic effects ( 1 ). Studying these compounds has given this root a high standing in the Ayurvedic medicine segment.

Ashwagandha is a herbal supplement known for its wide range of benefits, including stress reduction and improved mental well-being. Men may also experience enhanced physical performance; some may see better immune functions ( 1 ). Studies show it could have anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties due to its high antioxidant levels. Many studies also say it contains anti-anxiety properties as well. Due to its diverse effects on the body, ashwagandha promotes overall health, vitality, and longevity ( 1 ).

Ashwagandha is available in various forms, including powder, capsules, extracts, and teas. It can be taken with food, as a dietary supplement, or used topically in preparations. It is important to note that ashwagandha supplements are not regulated like prescription medications, so you should consult a specialist regarding their dosage and consumption.

20 Beneficial Effects of Ashwagandha for Men

Many ayurvedic ingredients help healthy adults with their daily bodily functions. The primary cause of a faulty organ or gland is stress ( 1 ). As studies show, ashwagandha root extract targets particular health issues. Its use is becoming popular with time. Along with this, there are many other reasons why the study of this plant is ongoing. Read about over 20 ashwagandha benefits for men.

1. Stress And Anxiety Reduction

As per studies and clinical trials, ashwagandha may reduce chronic stress and anxiety levels by modulating the cortisol level in the human body ( 1 ). Ashwagandha has been traditionally used as a stress buster for many centuries. The main hormone in the body that causes stress is cortisol. It is released when the body works in the flight or fight situation for a long time ( 2 ). It is one of the popular Ashwagandha uses in Ayurvedic medicine.

2. Performance in Male Adult

Ashwagandha benefits for men include higher testosterone levels ( 3 ). A higher testosterone level results in a better sex drive and potentially enhances reproductive health. It improves your sexual performance bed. With overall enhanced testosterone production, the heart health of a man is also maintained ( 4 ).

3. Enhanced Sperm Quality and Fertility

Ashwagandha may improve sperm count, quality, and motility ( 5 ). With a higher count and motility, male fertility increases. It is especially helpful for men with low sperm counts or other sperm-related fertility issues.

4. Increased Muscle Mass and Strength

Men like to bulk up on the muscle, exercising can go to waste if they don't look after themselves from the inside. One of the best ways to ensure good muscle health is ashwagandha, which may help increase muscle mass and strength and promote muscle protein production ( 6 ). It also improves your athletic performance due to the increased muscle mass.

5. Reduced Inflammation

The benefits of ashwagandha include anti-inflammatory properties ( 7 ) and may help reduce inflammation. It is essential to have less inflammation in the body to live longer and have less pain. Ashwagandha may also cure chronic inflammation and increase cardiorespiratory endurance.

6. Improved Cardiovascular Health and Reduced Body Fat

Studies suggest that ashwagandha may positively influence cardiovascular health( 8 ). The herb's stress hormones and muscle development properties help improve heart health in the long run.

7. Enhanced Cognitive Function

Ashwagandha benefits for men include improvement of memory, learning, and cognitive function. However, more clinical studies are required to fully establish these effects ( 6 ).

8. Anti-cancer Properties

Some preliminary studies suggest that ashwagandha may possess anti-cancer properties due to its antioxidant and immunomodulatory effects ( 7 ). More extensive research is necessary to validate these potential benefits in humans.

9. Improved Sexual Health

Ashwagandha has been traditionally used as an aphrodisiac and may help improve sexual health by enhancing libido and addressing issues like erectile dysfunction ( 3 ). Research is still ongoing on the health benefits of ashwagandha, and more evidence for this is awaited.

10. Increased Energy and Vitality

Ashwagandha is believed to improve energy levels and overall vitality, potentially combating fatigue and enhancing physical performance ( 3 ).

11. Promotion of Thyroid Health

Some animal studies suggest that ashwagandha may positively impact thyroid function, which is potentially beneficial for individuals with hypothyroidism ( 9 ).

12. Improved Sleep Quality

Ashwagandha may possess sedative properties and potentially help improve sleep quality, aiding individuals with sleep disorders or insomnia ( 10 ). With reduced stress and tension, sleep quality automatically gets better.

13. Support for Adrenal Function

Ashwagandha has traditionally been used to support adrenal gland function, potentially benefiting individuals with adrenal fatigue or imbalances ( 11 ). It reduces pain and stress, thereby lowering the activity of this gland. With advanced research underway on ashwagandha, many more such miracles of the root are awaited.

14. Weight Management Support

Some studies suggest that ashwagandha may help manage body weight by regulating food intake, supporting fat loss, and reducing stress-related weight gain ( 9 ). Further research is necessary to understand the potential effects on humans.

15. Antioxidant Properties and Inflammatory Marker

Ashwagandha contains antioxidants that can help combat oxidative stress and reduce cellular damage caused by free radicals ( 7 ). With this damage in control, the body can relax faster and stay stress-free.

16. Support for Joint Health

Ashwagandha possesses anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation of the joints, potentially benefiting individuals with conditions like osteoarthritis ( 12 ). Studies show that it can reduce pain and be used for inflamed joints.

17. Enhanced Immune Function

Ashwagandha has immunomodulatory properties and may help enhance immune function, potentially benefiting individuals with weakened immune systems ( 11 ). Animal studies have shown some progress on the subject so far.

18. Anti-aging Effects

Ashwagandha benefits for men include its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which may contribute to its potential anti-aging effects, although more research is needed to confirm these benefits in humans ( 13 ). It works by targeting DNA repair in the body and helps to regulate many diseases ( 13 ).

19. Support for Glucose Metabolism

Ashwagandha may help regulate blood sugar levels and modulate insulin sensitivity. It is potentially beneficial for individuals with diabetes or metabolic syndrome ( 9 ). However, more human studies are required.

20. Hair Health Support

Some traditional uses of ashwagandha include promoting hair health and preventing hair loss ( 10 ). The standardized root extract of this plant supports reduced anxiety in adults resulting in hair-fall reduction.

20 Risks and Side Effects of Ashwagandha

While this plant has multiple benefits, too much of anything can be bad. Too much ashwagandha can cause damage and distress to several organs in the body ( 14 ). There is a risk in taking ayurvedic medicine as in any other kind. These herbs are powerful and need to be regulated based on lifestyle diseases and habits a person may have. When considering this herb, you must regularly consult with the doctor and ensure you only take it in small quantities. Some health risks that ashwagandha may pose include the following.

1. Thyroid Hormone Interaction

Ashwagandha may influence thyroid hormone levels, potentially affecting individuals with thyroid disorders. It often causes gland toxicity and may interrupt with medication ( 15 ). If you have a thyroid condition, monitoring your thyroid function regularly while using ashwagandha is important.

2. Gastrointestinal Distress

Some individuals may experience mild gastrointestinal issues such as stomach upset, diarrhea, or nausea when taking ashwagandha supplements ( 16 ).

3. Allergic Reactions

Although rare, some individuals may be allergic to ashwagandha. If you experience symptoms like rash, itching, swelling, or difficulty breathing, seek medical attention immediately ( 16 )

4. Interaction With Medications

Ashwagandha may interact with certain medications, including immunosuppressants, sedatives, thyroid medications, and medications for diabetes or high blood pressure ( 16 ). It may worsen your health condition if not taken with other medicines.

5. Sedative Effects

Ashwagandha has mild sedative properties and may cause drowsiness or sleepiness in some individuals. You need to be cautious when driving after taking this herb ( 16 ).

6. Blood Pressure Reduction

Ashwagandha may lower blood pressure. If you have low blood pressure or are taking medications to regulate blood pressure, monitor your blood pressure regularly when using ashwagandha ( 16 ).

7. Autoimmune Diseases

Ashwagandha could stimulate the immune system. While it helps to cure diseases, sometimes it may cause the immune system to go into overdrive. It often leads to several autoimmune diseases like lupus. Consult with a healthcare professional before using ashwagandha if you have an autoimmune condition ( 16 ).

8. Hormonal Effects

Ashwagandha may affect hormone levels, including testosterone and cortisol. Individuals with hormone-sensitive conditions or disorders should exercise caution ( 16 ). You must consult an expert on ashwagandha first.

9. Pregnancy and Breast-feeding

It's recommended to avoid ashwagandha during pregnancy. Breastfeeding mothers must also stay away from this herb unless specifically advised by a healthcare professional ( 16 ).

10. Surgery

Ashwagandha may have sedative effects and interact with anesthesia. It's advisable to discontinue ashwagandha use at least two weeks before any scheduled surgery ( 16 ).

11. Interactions With Certain Conditions

Individuals with diabetes, gastric ulcers, or autoimmune diseases should use ashwagandha cautiously and under medical supervision ( 16 ).

12. Bipolar Disorder

Ashwagandha may impact mood and should be used cautiously by individuals with bipolar or other mood disorders ( 16 ).

13. Excessive Dosage

Taking high doses of ashwagandha may increase the risk of side effects ( 16 ). Stick to recommended dosages and consult with a healthcare professional if unsure.

14. Male Fertility

While ashwagandha may have potential benefits for male fertility, excessive or prolonged use may have a negative impact on the levels of testosterone. Stick to recommended dosages and consult with a healthcare professional ( 16 ).

15. Interactions With Herbs and Supplements

Ashwagandha may interact with certain herbs or supplements, including sedatives or herbs with soothing properties. Exercise caution when combining different supplements. ( 16 )

16. Impact on Blood Sugar Levels

Ashwagandha may lower blood sugar levels. Individuals with diabetes or hypoglycemia should monitor their blood sugar levels carefully when using ashwagandha ( 16 ).

17. Children and Infants

There is no doubting Ashwadangha's benefits for men. But this herb has not been extensively studied in children or infants. It's advisable to avoid its use in these populations unless recommended by a healthcare professional. ( 16 )

18. Liver Toxicity

In rare cases, high doses of ashwagandha may cause liver toxicity ( 16 ). If anyone experiences symptoms of jaundice or dark urine, they should not continue taking it and see a doctor.

19. Male Hormone-related Conditions

Ashwagandha may increase testosterone levels. Individuals with conditions sensitive to androgens, such as prostate cancer or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), should consult with a healthcare professional before using ashwagandha. ( 16 )

20. Quality and Contamination

Ensure you are using a reputable brand of ashwagandha supplements to minimize the risk of contamination or adulteration with harmful substances. ( 16 )

Who Shouldn't Take Ashwagandha?

Every herb may not suit everyone, and hence you should only use it after a trial or test run. While ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is generally considered safe for most people, there are certain groups of individuals who should exercise caution or avoid its use. Here are some individuals who may need to avoid ashwagandha:

1. Pregnant Women

Limited research is available on the safety of ashwagandha during pregnancy. It's advisable to avoid ashwagandha use during pregnancy unless specifically recommended by a healthcare professional ( 17 ).

2. Breastfeeding Women

Limited research is available on the safety of ashwagandha while breastfeeding. It's recommended to avoid ashwagandha use during breastfeeding unless specifically advised by a healthcare professional. ( 17 )

3. Individuals with Thyroid Disorders

Ashwagandha may influence thyroid hormone levels, potentially affecting individuals with thyroid disorders. If you have a thyroid condition, it's important to monitor your thyroid function regularly while using ashwagandha and consult with a healthcare professional ( 17 ).

4. Individuals with Hormone-sensitive Conditions

Ashwagandha may affect hormone levels, including testosterone and cortisol. Individuals with hormone-sensitive conditions or disorders should take caution when using ( 17 ).

5. Children And Infants

Ashwagandha has not been extensively studied in children or infants. It's advisable to avoid its use in these populations unless specifically recommended by a healthcare professional ( 16 ).

6. Individuals with Autoimmune Diseases

Ashwagandha may stimulate the immune system, potentially exacerbating symptoms in individuals with autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis or lupus. Consult with a healthcare professional before using ashwagandha if you have an autoimmune condition ( 16 ).

7. Individuals with Low Blood Pressure

Ashwagandha and blood pressure share a love-hate relationship. If you have low blood pressure or are taking medications to regulate blood pressure, monitor your blood pressure regularly when using ashwagandha. ( 16 )

8. Individuals Scheduled for Surgery

Ashwagandha may have sedative effects and interact with anesthesia. It's advisable to discontinue ashwagandha use at least two weeks before any scheduled surgery ( 16 ).

9. Individuals with Mood-related Disorders

Ashwagandha could impact one's mood because of its anxiolytic effect. So, it should be used cautiously. Individuals with mood disorders need to talk to a doctor first ( 16 ).

10. Individuals with Known Allergies to Ashwagandha

Although rare, some individuals may be allergic to ashwagandha. If you have a known allergy to ashwagandha or its components, avoid its use. ( 16 )

Conclusion

Ashwagandha is a powerful herb, and there is continuous research to bring out its useful elements. It can help with everyday problems of stress and strain. Ashwadha benefits for men are uncountable and aid weight loss as well. Ashwagandha not only has properties to cure internal organs but it can also be used in beauty products for its oxidative protein, which works as an anti-aging serum ( 18 ). Ensure you take a thorough consultation prior to starting this herb and rule out any side effects you may face. Buy yourself some Ashwagandha and explore the wonders of Indian Ayurveda.

