All You Need to Know About the Health Benefits of Beetroot

Touted to be one of the healthiest vegetables, beetroot (also known as beta vulgaris) has been widely used for culinary, health, and medicinal purposes. Beetroot is also known as blood turnip owing to its deep red color. It is a root vegetable which has potent antioxidant activity due to the presence of elements like betalains, phenolic acids, saponins, alkaloids, steroids, catechins, and flavonoids ( 1 ). It is abundant in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients which may be helpful for your body and overall health. All these add up as important benefits of beetroot.

From regulating your blood pressure levels to fighting inflammation, beetroot benefits have multiple nutritional advantages. Ahead, we have put together the ultimate edit of everything you need to know about beets' benefits, how to prepare them, and also some nutritional facts.

Nutritional Facts About Beetroot

Before you consume beetroot, it is imperative to understand the nutrients in beets. According to research, one cup of beetroot (136 grams) has about 58 calories which makes this vegetable a low-calorie snack and a rich source of fiber ( 2 ). Here are the various vitamins, minerals, and other elements which may be found in beetroot.

1 milligram of iron 22 milligrams of calcium 31 milligrams of magnesium 442 milligrams of potassium 54 milligrams of phosphorus 47 milligrams of zinc 6 milligrams of vitamin C 44 milligrams of manganese 148 micrograms of folate 175 milligrams of betaine 45 IU of vitamin A

What are the Health Benefits of Beetroot?

The value of nutrients in beets helps in improving your health. Read on to find out how beets' nutritional value may have multiple positive advantages for your body and overall health.

It Might Help in Lowering Your Blood Pressure Levels

According to research, beetroots are abundant in nitrates which may be effective in regulating biological activity in your body (3). When these nitrates enter your system, the body automatically converts them into nitric oxide which might cause your blood vessels to expand and also prevent nitrative stress (3), (4). Hence, eating this vegetable might help in lowering your blood pressure levels which is considered to be one of the best benefits of beetroot.

Beetroot May Delay the Signs of Premature Aging

Studies suggest that beets are rich in vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, vitamin B, flavonoids, catechins, saponins, betalains, alkaloids, steroids and more which might possess antioxidant activity. Due to this presence of effective chemical compounds, beets may act defensive against oxidative damage which might be caused by ROS or the free radicals in your body cells (1). The consequence of this is healthy, glowing skin which is well protected against photoprotection and skin-aging (5).

May Be Effective in Making Skin Healthy

Here’s your answer to what is beetroot good for — consuming beetroots on a regular basis may have various advantages for your skin. Firstly, the ingestion of beets might be a useful means to prevent skin cancer (6). As this vegetable is high in vitamin A, this element might help in maintaining healthy mucous membranes and also be effective in improving your skin’s health. Further, vitamin A has proven to support the daily replacement of skin cells in your body which causes your skin to look healthy, new, and youthful constantly (1), (2), (7).

It Might Fight Inflammation

Beets have anti-inflammatory properties which may prove to be beneficial for your health (1). An Egyptian study suggests that consuming beetroot extract might be successful in treating inflammation in your kidneys (8).

Consuming Beets During Pregnancy May Be Beneficial for Mothers

According to research and anecdotal evidence, the presence of chemical compounds like nitrates in beetroots might be beneficial for pregnant women (1). Beets are also rich in folic acid, which may be a crucial element to include in the diets of soon-to-be mothers. Additionally, this folic acid might also help in avoiding neural tube defects in the baby (9).

Beets Might Boost Your Energy Levels

The benefit of beets may also impact your energy level and activity. Beetroot juice has been consumed globally and widely by the athletes to replenish their energy during games. Are you wondering how and what is beetroot contributing to this? Here’s what you need to know — beets are known to make the muscles more fuel-efficient and hence, may help in elevating your stamina. When your body receives nitrate in the form of beetroot juice, it may reduce the oxygen cost of exercising. As a result, blood flow to your limbs is enhanced which might assist in keeping you energetic throughout physical activity periods (10).

It Might Help in Treating Anemia

A deficiency of iron in your body might lead to a condition called anemia which may cause a drop in your hemoglobin levels (11). According to research, beetroots are rich in iron and this form of iron is also absorbed faster from the beetroot fiber (12). Hence, one of the most important benefits of beetroots is that it may help you in combating anemia.

Beetroot Extract May Lead to a Reduction in Bad Cholesterol Levels

Although in-depth research is required in this aspect, it is suggested that the nutrients in beets may have a good impact on your cholesterol. According to a detailed animal study, beet extracts have proven to cause a decrease in total cholesterol levels while simultaneously causing an increase in good cholesterol levels (13). Hence, consuming beetroot extract may be beneficial for your overall health and body.

It Might Help in Preventing Cancer

One of the most important and best beetroot benefits is that the extract of beetroots might help in preventing cancer, especially breast and prostate cancer (14). Here’s more: if you consume beetroot and carrot juice, its benefits might be even better. Studies state that beetroot-carrot juice may be an effective remedy to treat leukemia. This consequence has been attributed to the anti-cancer and chemo-preventative properties which are found in beetroots (15).

How Are Beetroots Prepared for Consumption?

Now that you know about the health benefits of beetroot, you may be wondering how to prepare them for consumption. Ahead, we have put together all you need to know about how to consume beetroots in multiple ways.

Beetroot Juice

One of the simplest and easiest ways to consume beetroot is by consuming its juice. All you need to do is cut the beetroot into pieces, you may include the green parts as well. Then, blend the pieces into a mixer or a blender to obtain a juice form. Anecdotal evidence suggests not straining the juice as the fiber may be beneficial for your body and overall health. When carrot is mixed into this beetroot juice, it might elevate the positive impact of beetroot juice as it may become a remedy to treat leukemia.

Grated Beetroot

In case you do not enjoy the taste of beetroot, here’s an easy way to incorporate it into your diet. You may grate a raw or boiled beetroot over salads or any other main dishes, to incorporate the vegetable in your daily meals. This way, you may be able to easily reap the beetroot benefits.

Boiled, Raw, or Roasted Beetroot

According to anecdotal evidence, consuming beetroots in raw form might be more beneficial for your health as the nutrients are maintained and not lost. If you do not enjoy raw beets, you may boil or roast them too. To elevate the taste, a pinch of salt might be sprinkled upon the pieces of the vegetable.

What Are the Side Effects of Eating Beetroot?

While beetroots may have its share of benefits, it might also have a downside. Here are some side effects that may be caused due to the consumption of beetroot.

It Might Lead to Unanticipated Drug Interactions

Studies state that beet greens are abundant in vitamin K, which might easily interact with warfarin (an anticoagulant medication). When this interaction occurs, it may lead to side effects in your body which might be harmful (16).

Beetroots May Cause Kidney Stones

Beetroots and beet greens are rich sources of oxalate. Consuming such sources of food which contain oxalate might reduce the absorption of calcium in your body. Hence, consuming beetroots or beet greens might become the cause of kidney stones (17), (18).

Skin Irritation Might Occur

According to anecdotal evidence, the consumption of beetroots may cause allergic reactions which might lead to skin irritation. It may often appear in the form of rashes, itchiness, or hives.

Conclusion

Beetroot might look like an ordinary vegetable, but the nutrients in beets have proven to be extremely beneficial for your skin, body, and overall health. This root veggie is high in multiple vitamins, minerals, and other chemical compounds which come together to offer ample advantages. From regulating your blood pressure levels, improving your skin health, and combating inflammation, to preventing cancer in your body — the benefits of beetroots are impressive.

You may consume its distinct forms such as beetroot juice, or grated beetroot, or you might also boil or roast them. However, anecdotal evidence suggests that it is best to consume beets in its raw form as it retains all its nutrients. Beets are rich in vitamins, minerals, and other compounds like betalains, phenolic acids, saponins, alkaloids, steroids, catechins, and flavonoids which may be helpful for your overall health ( 1 ). While consuming beetroot, it is imperative to ensure that you are not exceeding your consumption limit as it might also lead to some side effects like allergic reactions, drug interactions, or the formation of kidney stones. Hence, while eating beetroots may be beneficial for your body, it is imperative to make its use consciously.

