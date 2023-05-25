Charting the Benefits of Chickpeas That You Must Know!

Chickpeas are a type of legume that belongs to the Fabaceae family. Chickpeas have found their way into many cuisines, and are a rich source of plant-based protein ( 1 ). The benefits of chickpeas are due their rich nutritional content with a healthy amount of dietary fiber, and several essential nutrients like iron, folate, phosphorus, and manganese ( 1 ). Beyond the chickpeas’ nutritional profile, they are flexible in their culinary application. Snack on them, make salads or use them as a base for condiments, spreads, or dips, the options are endless for you! So let’s dig deep into the world of chickpeas.

Nutritional Value of Chickpeas

Here’s the breakdown of chickpea nutrition. Based on USDA data, the nutritional content of 100 gms chickpeas is as below ( 2 ):

Calories - 364

Total Fat - 6 g

Saturated fat - 0.6 g

Cholesterol - 0 mg

Sodium 24 - mg

Potassium - 875 mg

Total Carbohydrate - 61g

Dietary fiber - 17 g

Sugar - 11 g

Protein - 19 g

Vitamin C - 4 mg

Calcium 57 - mg

Iron - 4.31 mg

Vitamin B6 - 0.35 mg

Magnesium - 79 mg

Health Benefits of Chickpeas:

Here are several health benefits of chickpeas supported by scientific research:

Rich in nutrients

Chickpeas are packed with essential nutrients. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, containing about 19 grams per 100 grams. The legumes have been known to provide dietary fiber; vitamins such as vitamin B6, and folate; minerals like iron, phosphorus, magnesium, and manganese ( 1 ).

Promotes heart health

Chickpeas have been associated with several heart-protective effects ( 3 ). Their high fiber content can help lower cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants, such as polyphenols and flavonoids are present in chickpeas and may also contribute to their cardioprotective properties ( 4 ).

Regulates blood sugar levels

The fiber and protein content in chickpeas can help regulate blood sugar levels ( 1 ). The low glycemic index of these may cause a slow and steady rise in blood sugar levels ( 5 ). This makes chickpeas a suitable food choice for individuals with diabetes or those aiming to manage blood sugar levels.

Aids in weight management

Incorporating chickpeas into a balanced diet may support your weight management efforts. The high fiber and protein content in chickpeas contributes to increased satiety, helping to reduce calorie intake. Additionally, their low energy density can help control appetite and promote a healthy weight.

Improved digestive health

The fiber content in chickpeas is known to support digestive health. You may know that dietary fibers tend to promote regular bowel movements while preventing constipation and aiding in maintaining your gut’s healthy microbiota. This can contribute to overall digestive well-being.

Potential cancer protection

Some studies suggest that chickpeas may offer protective effects against certain types of cancer. Bioactive compounds like saponins and phytic acid are present in chickpeas ( 6 ). They have been associated with anticancer properties and may help inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

Anti-inflammatory properties

hickpeas contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help in body inflammation reduction ( 4 ). Chronic inflammation is associated with various diseases. They include heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancers.

Nevertheless, always consult a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized dietary advice.

Simple And Healthy Chickpeas Recipes

Here are a few healthy and simple chickpea recipes that you can consider:

Roasted Chickpeas

Ingredients:

Chickpeas

Olive oil

Salt

Spices like paprika, cumin, or chili powder.

Method:

Start by preheating your oven to 400°F (200°C). Rinse and drain a can of chickpeas, then pat them dry. Toss the chickpeas with some olive oil, salt, and spices like paprika, cumin, or chili powder. After that spread the chickpeas on a baking sheet. Bake for about 20-25 minutes until they are crispy.

Enjoy them as a crunchy snack or use them as a topping for salads and soups.

Chickpea Salad

Ingredients:

Chickpeas

Diced cucumber

Cherry tomatoes

Finely chopped red onion

Fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro

Method:

In a bowl, combine the cooked chickpeas, diced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, finely chopped red onion, and fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro. Drizzle them a bit with olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt, pepper, and any additional spices or herbs you prefer. Mix them until well combined, and serve as a refreshing salad.

Chickpea Curry

Ingredients:

Chickpeas

Tomatoes

Onions

Ginger and garlic

Curry powder

Optional - vegetable broth or coconut milk.

Method:

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat and sauté the chopped onions, minced garlic, and diced ginger until softened. Add curry powder and cook for a minute. Wait for them to release flavor. Stir in the diced tomatoes and cook until they break down. Add the cooked chickpeas, along with either vegetable broth or coconut milk for a creamy texture. Simmer the mixture for 10-15 minutes to allow the flavors to blend.

Serve the chickpea curry with steamed rice or naan bread.

Hummus

Ingredients:

Chickpeas

Tahini (sesame seed paste)

Minced garlic

Lemon juice

Olive oil.

Method:

In a blender, combine cooked chickpeas along with the other ingredients. Blend them until they are smooth and creamy in texture. You may add a little water if needed to achieve the desired consistency. Season it with salt and pepper to taste.

You may serve the hummus as a dip with fresh vegetables, and whole-grain crackers, or use it as a spread in sandwiches or wraps.

These recipes are but some of the exhaustive culinary usage of chickpeas. Mold them based on your personal preferences. You may add additional vegetables, herbs, or spices. Enjoy exploring the versatility of chickpeas in your kitchen!

Selecting And Storing Chickpeas

When selecting chickpeas, keep these pointers in mind:

Choose dried or canned: Chickpeas are available in both dried and canned forms. Dried chickpeas offer a cost-effective and versatile option, and on the other hand, canned chickpeas provide convenience since they require neither soaking nor cooking.

Chickpeas are available in both dried and canned forms. Dried chickpeas offer a cost-effective and versatile option, and on the other hand, canned chickpeas provide convenience since they require neither soaking nor cooking. Look for quality: While opting for dried chickpeas, select ones that appear plump, uniformly shaped, and free from cracks or insect damage. Canned chickpeas should have intact, unbroken cans with no signs of bulging or rusting.

While opting for dried chickpeas, select ones that appear plump, uniformly shaped, and free from cracks or insect damage. Canned chickpeas should have intact, unbroken cans with no signs of bulging or rusting. Check the expiration date: Whether purchasing dried or canned chickpeas, check the expiration date to ensure freshness and quality.

If you want to ensure the optimal shelf life for your chickpeas, follow these pointers:

Dried chickpeas: It is important that you store dried chickpeas in an airtight container. Place it in a cool, dry place. The kitchen cupboard is suitable here.

It is important that you store dried chickpeas in an airtight container. Place it in a cool, dry place. The kitchen cupboard is suitable here. Canned chickpeas: If you plan on using canned chickpeas, store any unused portion in a covered container inside your refrigerator. Use them within a few days to maintain freshness.

If you plan on using canned chickpeas, store any unused portion in a covered container inside your refrigerator. Use them within a few days to maintain freshness. Avoid moisture exposure: Both dried and canned chickpeas should be protected from moisture to prevent spoilage and the growth of mold or bacteria.

Side Effects of Chickpeas:

Flatulence and digestive discomfort: Chickpeas contain a particular type of carbohydrate known as oligosaccharides, which may prove difficult for some people to digest ( 7 ). This may lead to issues such as gas formation, bloating, and abdominal discomfort. This may get accentuated if you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other digestive sensitivities. Soaking and cooking chickpeas thoroughly can help reduce these effects.

Chickpeas contain a particular type of carbohydrate known as oligosaccharides, which may prove difficult for some people to digest ( ). This may lead to issues such as gas formation, bloating, and abdominal discomfort. This may get accentuated if you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other digestive sensitivities. Soaking and cooking chickpeas thoroughly can help reduce these effects. Allergic reactions: While rare, some individuals may experience allergic reactions to chickpeas. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and may include itching, hives, swelling, difficulty breathing, or anaphylaxis. If you suspect an allergy to chickpeas, it is essential to seek medical attention and avoid consuming them.

While rare, some individuals may experience allergic reactions to chickpeas. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and may include itching, hives, swelling, difficulty breathing, or anaphylaxis. If you suspect an allergy to chickpeas, it is essential to seek medical attention and avoid consuming them. Interference with medications: Chickpeas contain compounds called phytates that can bind to certain minerals, such as iron and zinc, potentially reducing their absorption ( 8 ). While this is generally not a concern for most individuals, it may be relevant for those with specific dietary restrictions or individuals taking medications that require close mineral monitoring. Consulting a healthcare professional or registered dietitian can help address any potential concerns.

Chickpeas contain compounds called phytates that can bind to certain minerals, such as iron and zinc, potentially reducing their absorption ( ). While this is generally not a concern for most individuals, it may be relevant for those with specific dietary restrictions or individuals taking medications that require close mineral monitoring. Consulting a healthcare professional or registered dietitian can help address any potential concerns. Weight gain: Although chickpeas are generally considered a nutritious food, they do contain calories and carbohydrates. If you consume them in excessive amounts or high-calorie preparations, such as fried chickpea dishes, it may contribute to you gaining some unwanted weight. It is important that you incorporate chickpeas as part of a balanced diet and be mindful of portion sizes.

Although chickpeas are generally considered a nutritious food, they do contain calories and carbohydrates. If you consume them in excessive amounts or high-calorie preparations, such as fried chickpea dishes, it may contribute to you gaining some unwanted weight. It is important that you incorporate chickpeas as part of a balanced diet and be mindful of portion sizes. Gout flare-ups: Chickpeas contain purines, which can be broken down into uric acid ( 9 ). Excessive consumption of purine-rich foods like chickpeas may increase the risk of gout flare-ups in individuals who are susceptible to this condition. Be moderate in your consumption if you have had a history of gout.

You may note that most people enjoy chickpeas as part of a healthy diet without experiencing any side effects.

Conclusion:

The benefits of chickpeas are varied and they offer a plethora of nutritional profiles. Yes, chickpeas are good for you and offer brilliant value for money due to their expansive range of attributes. It is a versatile cooking ingredient and can be incorporated into myriad cuisines. It has found its way across cultures and is favored by everyday people as well as athletes. They help you in keeping a healthy weight and keep many diseases away. So munch on these wonder legumes for a healthy and happy you!

