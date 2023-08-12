Health Benefits of Corn Silk Tea That Make it a Nutritious Delight

Corn may be everyone’s favorite wholesome snack. However, the magic yellow strands of corn plants impart to make corn silk tea might not be explored enough. The benefits of corn silk tea are numerous — from easy availability to its lovely taste and toasty flavor, etc. Featuring a lovely yellowish color, corn silk tea is a nutritive delight to include in your list of favorite herbal teas.

Easy to make, you can enjoy corn silk tea hot or cold, in the morning or before going to bed. You can also add a generous spoonful of honey or ginger to enhance its healthiness. The added perk is that it comes from female corn flowers or ears of corn that generate silk and is formulated without any toxic elements. So, you can have it without worrying about any potential side effects. Let’s explore this golden blend of dried corn silk tea to get you another favorite tea for all the right reasons.

What Is Corn Silk Tea?

Corn silk tea is made from the yellow stigmas of the ear of corn flowers. Recognized as a traditional Chinese medicine, corn silk (Stigma maydis) infuses medicinal value in corn silk tea ( 1 ). On another note, corn silk is regarded as the eco-friendly by-product of the corn processing industry. It is enriched with vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, proteins, mucilage, etc ( 2 ). So, by having a cup of corn silk tea, you’re providing your body ample nourishment. You can indulge in a relaxing tea time experience and munch on your favorite snacks while having a delightful sip of this nutrient-rich beauty.

Nutritional Value of Corn Silk Tea

Fresh corn silk tea is packed with essential nutrients and nourishing agents. Some of them are ( 2 ):

Vitamins

Minerals

Carbohydrates

Proteins

Resins

Mucilage

Fiber

Magnesium

Calcium

Volatile oils

Steroids

Polyphenols

Flavonoids

Formic acid

Palmitic acid

Succinic acid

Linoleic acid

Lactic acid

Stearic acid

Health Benefits of Corn Silk Tea

Owing to the enriched composition of corn silk, corn tea benefits are quite a lot in number. Some of them are:

1. May Help Treat Hypertension

As compared to taking medicines and remedies available for hypertension alone, corn silk tea along with antihypertensive medicines has proven to be more effective than other antihypertensive drugs for lowering blood pressure as it’s easily accessible ( 1 ).

Studies indicate that corn silk tea infused with lemon has powerful antihypertensive properties so you can add lemon to your corn silk tea to manage your blood pressure with a savory sip of this tea ( 3 ).

2. Antioxidant Activity

Diabetes is a metabolic disease that leads to glucose intolerance and defects in insulin action that may harm other organs too. Corn silk tea is made of dried corn silk that demonstrates anti-oxidant properties effective for protecting you from diseases caused by free radicals (like Cancer, atherosclerosis, etc) ( 4 ). The addition of phenolics and flavonoids also makes it super effective for managing diabetic mellitus and diabetic neuropathy ( 5 ).

3. May Help Relieve Urinary Problems

Owing to the presence of diuretic properties, corn silk has been used as an oral medication to treat urinary inflammations, infections, irritable bladder, and other urinary-related problems ( 6 ).

4. Maintains Blood Sugar Concentration

Excess concentrations of sugar may cause damage to the cells. Corn silk is enriched with many bioactive compounds like alkaloids, and steroids that help in managing the concentration of blood sugar levels ( 6 ).

5. Detoxifies Kidneys

Corn silk is anti-inflammatory in nature and because of this property, it also helps in the detoxification of the kidneys as well as in eliminating kidney stones ( 6 ).

6. Supports Weight Loss

Corn silk has proven to ease weight management and have an anti-obese effect on individuals, especially those who have a high-fat diet ( 6 ). So, you may as well include this tea in your routine if you’re working on easing your weight management.

7. Antidepressant Activity

Depression may affect your overall well-being and make you feel low and drained. Corn silk extracts contain polysaccharides that have proven to enhance your spirits and uplift your mood ( 7 ). So, you may have a dose of euphoria with this tea and ease your mood gently.

8. May Reduce Fatigue

Studies indicate that corn silk tea enhances the tolerance of your body for exercise and makes your body less tired and exhausted afterward ( 7 ). So, you can have a cup of corn silk tea before or after starting your exercise routine without feeling too exhausted.

9. May Prevent Cardiovascular Diseases

Being rich in flavonoids, corn silk tea has displayed cardioprotective benefits and is effective in reducing the chances of cardiovascular diseases ( 8 ). With a cup of corn silk tea, you can ensure you’re taking care of your heart and preventing heart disease.

10. May Help Treat Gout

Gout and cystitis are quite painful to have. Corn silk has proven to have a massive medicinal value and can treat cystitis and gout without triggering any allergies or side effects ( 6 ). While relishing the goodness of this tea, you’re also relieving your body of discomfort.

11. Reduces Prostate Inflammation

Prostate inflammation may cause pelvic pain, infection, and swelling. Corn silk tea has been recognized as an anti-inflammatory drink and can effectively ease prostate inflammation ( 6 ).

12. Antibacterial Effects

Corn silk demonstrates antibacterial properties that can cleanse and detoxify your body naturally ( 6 ). A cup of corn silk tea, as such, may be the best detox to ensure your body is free of toxins.

How to Make Corn Silk Tea?

Corn silk tea is super easy to make. You don’t need a lot of ingredients or elaborate recipes to enjoy a delectable tea experience.

Ingredients:

Freshly dried corn silk

Filtered water

Honey/ginger/lemon (optional)

Prep Time:

10 -15 minutes

Steps to Follow:

Separate corn silk from corn husk properly.

If you want to dry the corn silk, you may spread it on a tray or cloth to dry it properly. You can expose it to sunlight for 4-5 minutes.

Take water in a container and bring it to a proper boil. You can adjust the quantity of water depending on the cups of corn silk tea you want.

You can also add chopped ginger to the water to get a gingery taste.

Either place the dried corn silk in your mug and pour hot water on it or use a pot/kettle to make the tea.

Allow it to steep for 5-10 minutes.

The more you let it be, the stronger the flavor would be.

Strain for a delightful tea-time experience.

You may add a spoonful of honey or 2 teaspoons of lemon to give it a lovely sweetness or savory edge.

If you want to have it cold, you may add 1-2 ice cubes to it before having it.

How to Take Corn Silk Tea?

You can have hot or chilled corn tea depending on your mood and requirements. Seasonal and weather shifts may also define how you may enjoy it the best.

Chilled Corn Silk Tea:

Once you prepare the corn silk tea, you can either let it cool down for some time or add 2-3 ice cubes to get a soothing sensation.

You can also add some syrup or honey to it to get a more tasty flavor.

Grab some crispies and your summer cravings are satiated.

Hot Corn Silk Tea:

While boiling the water for corn silk tea, you can add cinnamon or ginger to it.

After adding the dried corn silk and straining the mixture after properly brewing it for 5-10 minutes, you can have it hot.

You can have hot or warm corn silk tea on cool winter mornings or evenings and let yourself feel warm and relaxed.

Side Effects of Corn Silk Tea

While a normal dosage of corn silk tea doesn’t harm your body. However, if you’re dealing with certain health conditions, corn silk tea may have certain adverse effects such as:

1. Congestion

Consuming corn silk tea in exceedingly high doses can trigger nephrotoxicity in your body like cell swelling, and congestion ( 7 ).

2. May Increase Kidney Weight

High doses of corn silk tea may increase the absorption of diuretics contained in it which may cause a substantial gain in kidney weight ( 8 ).

Conclusion

Having a cup of tea can be so much more thoughtful and intentional when you know it’s not just about satisfying your craving or a way of unwinding after a long day. However, finding a tea that suits your taste as well as nourishes your health can be tricky. That’s where corn silk tea won’t disappoint you. By exploring the benefits of corn silk tea, you can indulge in enjoyable tea-time moments without worrying about the negative impacts it can lead to. The yellow beauty will serve your taste, flavor, and ample nutrition, as and when you want within minutes. Happy indulging!

