Benefits of Fig, its Uses, and Recipes: The Mighty Fruit

The health benefits of fig are innumerable. Figs are found in the Middle East and Mediterranean region, and they have been cultivated for thousands of years ( 1 ). Well they not only have a unique flavor to them but are also very popular in cooking some delicious recipes, they are used in many dishes, and desserts ( 1 ). They have high antioxidant properties which help to protect the body against damage from free radicals and oxidative stress ( 1 ). These figs have bioactive compounds and are also a great source of fiber, minerals, vitamins, and various other nutrients, the fig fruit extract also maintains blood sugar levels, in traditional medicine for digestive health.

The fig leaf and fruit have potential health benefits for weight loss, an excellent source of natural sweetness, cardiovascular disease, natural latex, and anti-inflammatory properties. There are more than 30 types of figs readily available in the world. Each fig brings its own unique flavor and texture. Some of the most common varieties are Black Mission, Brown Turkey, and Kadota. They are also often used in savory dishes. Due to their versatility figs can be enjoyed in many different ways. Since figs have so much versatility they are an obvious choice to snack on! So let's read about the benefits of figs.

What Are Fig Fruits?

Fig fruits come from the ancient fig tree, which is scientifically known as Ficus carica. Figs fruits are known for their unique shape, which is a pear-like structure with a small opening at the top, called an ostiole. Figs can be eaten fresh or dried, and they have a sweet and slightly chewy texture. Usually, you will find fresh figs will taste a bit sweeter, they are also juicier than dry ones. Figs can be grilled or poached which enhances their unique flavor. Fig juice benefits the overall body. Eating figs daily can help overall well-being.

Exploring the Various Types Of Figs

There are more than 30 types of figs in the world. However, we enumerate a few in this article. Here are some of the most common varieties you might come across such as the:

Black Mission: With dark purplish-black skin and a sweet, rich flavor, the Black Mission fig is a classic favorite, often enjoyed fresh or dried, adding a delightful sweetness to salads and desserts.

With dark purplish-black skin and a sweet, rich flavor, the Black Mission fig is a classic favorite, often enjoyed fresh or dried, adding a delightful sweetness to salads and desserts. Brown Turkey: The Brown Turkey fig features a brownish-purple skin and a mildly sweet taste.

The Brown Turkey fig features a brownish-purple skin and a mildly sweet taste. Kadota: Known for its light green skin and sweet amber flesh, the Kadota fig offers a milder flavor profile.

Known for its light green skin and sweet amber flesh, the Kadota fig offers a milder flavor profile. Calimyrna: Characterized by its pale yellow skin and nutty, honey-like taste, the Calimyrna fig is often enjoyed dried.

Characterized by its pale yellow skin and nutty, honey-like taste, the Calimyrna fig is often enjoyed dried. Adriatic: The Adriatic fig boasts a pale green skin and a delicate, honey-sweet flavor.

The Adriatic fig boasts a pale green skin and a delicate, honey-sweet flavor. Brunswick: With a purplish-brown skin and a lusciously sweet interior, the Brunswick fig is commonly consumed fresh or used in baking.

With a purplish-brown skin and a lusciously sweet interior, the Brunswick fig is commonly consumed fresh or used in baking. Conadria: Featuring a greenish-yellow skin and a pleasantly sweet taste, the Conadria fig is perfect for enjoying fresh.

Each fig has its unique texture and taste and also looks very different from the others.

Advertisement

Conadria figs are ideal to use in dishes and salads. There you have it! Due to their unique taste and texture, figs are essentially used in many varieties of dishes and desserts Each fig has a unique flavor and a different texture to it. So don't be afraid to try them all and experiment in the kitchen. The benefits of eating figs are multiple.

Fig Nutrition

Let's talk about the benefits of figs and their nutrition. Figs are loaded with essential nutrients that are crucial for our well-being.

The nutritional value per 100 grams of fresh fig fruits is ( 1 ):

Nutritional Values

Energy – 74 Kcal

Carbohydrates – 19.18 g

Protein – 0.75 g

Total Fat – 0.30 g

Dietary Fibre – 2.9 g

Folates – 6 µg

Niacin – 0.400 mg

Pantothenic acid – 0.300 mg

Pyridoxine – 0.113 mg

Riboflavin – 0.050 mg

Thiamin – 0.060

Minerals:

Sodium – 1 mg

Potassium – 232 mg

Calcium – 35 mg

Copper – 0.070 mg

Iron – 0.37 mg

Magnesium – 17 mg

Manganese – 0.128 mg

Selenium – 0.2 µg

Zinc – 0.15 mg



Firstly figs have high fiber content which may help to reduce the chances of heart disease and diabetes. It can also help with digestive issues ( 2 ). And that's not all! Figs are excellent in regulating blood pressure, keeping our hearts strong, and increasing longevity. Figs are a great source of calcium, which means they are also excellent for keeping our bones and the vitality of teeth strong. Plus, they're rich in iron, which is vital for maintaining healthy blood and preventing anemia ( 3 ). Keep in mind that dried figs are more concentrated in nutrients than fresh figs since the drying process removes water content while keeping the nutrients intact. Well, it's best to consume dried figs in moderation as they have a high-calorie value compared to wet ones. So, whether you prefer them fresh or dried, incorporating figs into your diet can offer a host of health benefits and help you maintain a well-rounded diet ( 3 ).

Advertisement

Health Benefits of Figs

Figs are an amazing fruit that packs a punch of health benefits. Let us talk about how figs can help you stay healthy:

The Nutrient Powerhouse: Figs are a great source of fiber, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. They also have vitamins like vitamin K and vitamin B6. And that's why we love figs! They are also good for maintaining blood pressure ( 3 ).

). Gut-Friendly: Thanks to their high fiber content, figs are excellent for promoting healthy digestion and preventing constipation. Eating figs regularly can keep your digestive system in tip-top shape ( 3 ).

Thanks to their high fiber content, figs are excellent for promoting healthy digestion and preventing constipation. Eating figs regularly can keep your digestive system in tip-top shape ( ). Blood Sugar Control: If you're diabetic or struggle with high blood sugar, figs can help regulate your blood sugar levels due to their high fiber content. This makes them an excellent option for keeping your blood sugar levels in check ( 3 ).

If you're diabetic or struggle with high blood sugar, figs can help regulate your blood sugar levels due to their high fiber content. This makes them an excellent option for keeping your blood sugar levels in check ( ). Cholesterol Buster: Figs contain a type of soluble fiber called pectin, which has been shown to help lower cholesterol levels ( 3 ).

Figs contain a type of soluble fiber called pectin, which has been shown to help lower cholesterol levels ( ). Anti-Inflammatory Superstars: Figs are loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce inflammation in your body. This can be particularly helpful if you suffer from inflammatory conditions like arthritis ( 3 ).

Figs are loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce inflammation in your body. This can be particularly helpful if you suffer from inflammatory conditions like arthritis ( ). Bone Builder: Figs are a great source of calcium, which is crucial for building and maintaining strong bones ( 3 ). Eating figs regularly can help prevent osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases.

Figs are a great source of calcium, which is crucial for building and maintaining strong bones ( ). Eating figs regularly can help prevent osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases. Cancer Fighter: Figs contain various antioxidants that can help protect against cancer and other chronic diseases. So, by eating figs regularly, you're not only satisfying your sweet tooth but also helping your body stay healthy and cancer-free ( 3 ).

How To Select Figs And Store Them

Let's talk about storing figs, shall we?

Selection: When it comes to choosing figs, you want to look for ones that are ripe and ready to eat. How can you tell? Look for ones that are sporting a deep, rich color and are a bit squishy to the touch, if they feel too hard that means they're not quite ready, if they are too mushy it may be they might be past their prime. Check the stem too; it should be plump and secure, not dry and brittle. Oh, and don't forget to take a whiff, a good fig will have a sweet, fruity fragrance. If it smells foul you may not want to pick it up.

Storing: Now, what about storing these fruits? Keeping them wrapped up in a plastic bag in a fridge may help them stay fresh for 4 to 5 days. And if you can't gobble them all up in time, don't worry, you can freeze them for later! Just wash and dry them, remove the stems, and pop them on a baking sheet in the freezer for a few hours. Once they're frozen solid, transfer them to a freezer bag or container and they will stay fresh for up to six months. And here's a hot tip: don't wash them until you're ready to eat them, or they might get foul faster. So there you have it, my fig-loving friend now you're a pro at picking and storing these scrumptious fruits. Happy snacking!

Side Effects of Figs

Figs are generally safe to consume in moderate amounts, but if you consume large quantities it may cause certain side effects, particularly if you have an underlying medical condition. Here are some of the possible side effects of figs:

Advertisement

Digestive issues: Figs are high in fiber content, which may cause digestive discomfort. You may get symptoms such as loose motions, excessive bloating, and gas ( 4 ).

Figs are high in fiber content, which may cause digestive discomfort. You may get symptoms such as loose motions, excessive bloating, and gas ( ). Allergic reactions: Allergy to figs is a possibility in many. There could be mild to moderate symptoms of allergic reaction with figs. They could result in symptoms of allergy which may be anaphylaxis, breathing difficulty, and may result in swelling ( 5 ).

Allergy to figs is a possibility in many. There could be mild to moderate symptoms of allergic reaction with figs. They could result in symptoms of allergy which may be anaphylaxis, breathing difficulty, and may result in swelling ( ). Interference with medication: Figs contain vitamin K, which can interfere with blood-thinning medications such as warfarin ( 6 ).

Figs contain vitamin K, which can interfere with blood-thinning medications such as warfarin ( ). Potassium overload: Hyperkalemia can be caused by excessive intake of figs, hyperkalemia is caused when there is an increase in potassium intake in the body. As we know figs are also high in potassium it is best to eat and enjoy figs in moderation. ( 8 ).

Hyperkalemia can be caused by excessive intake of figs, hyperkalemia is caused when there is an increase in potassium intake in the body. As we know figs are also high in potassium it is best to eat and enjoy figs in moderation. ( ). Before consuming figs if you have a history of medical issues such as kidney disorders or diabetes it's best to get to check with your doctor if figs are an option for you to eat ( 9 ).

If you have any underlying medical condition, such as diabetes, kidney disease, or a history of allergies, you should consult your healthcare provider before consuming figs.

How to Add Figs to Your Diet

The benefits of figs are innumerable once you incorporate them into your diet. Let’s look at some popular methods of fig consumption.

Add figs to your salad: Want to give your salad a tasty and unique twist? Slice up some fresh figs and toss them in. They add a nice balance of sweetness and savouriness that pairs well with greens, nuts, and cheese.

Want to give your salad a tasty and unique twist? Slice up some fresh figs and toss them in. They add a nice balance of sweetness and savouriness that pairs well with greens, nuts, and cheese. Bake with figs: Figs make a great addition to baked goods like muffins, cakes, and bread. Just chop them up and mix them into the batter for a yummy surprise.

Figs make a great addition to baked goods like muffins, cakes, and bread. Just chop them up and mix them into the batter for a yummy surprise. Make some fig jam: Want to get creative in the kitchen? Try making some fig jam! You will love this super easy-to-make jam and can use it as a spread on toast, or bread, or as topping on many things.

Want to get creative in the kitchen? Try making some fig jam! You will love this super easy-to-make jam and can use it as a spread on toast, or bread, or as topping on many things. Use figs in savory dishes: Who says figs are just for sweet treats? Try adding some sliced figs to your next stew, tagine, or roasted meat dish for a unique flavor combination.

Who says figs are just for sweet treats? Try adding some sliced figs to your next stew, tagine, or roasted meat dish for a unique flavor combination. Blend up a fig smoothie: Figs are a great ingredient for smoothies too. Just toss some in with your favorite fruits and veggies, blend it all up, and enjoy a nutritious and tasty drink.

Figs are a great ingredient for smoothies too. Just toss some in with your favorite fruits and veggies, blend it all up, and enjoy a nutritious and tasty drink. Top your breakfast with figs: Want to switch up your breakfast routine? Top your oatmeal, pancakes, or waffles with some sliced figs and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup. Just remember to enjoy figs in moderation, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Fig Recipes to Try

Here are some delicious fig recipes for you to try:

Advertisement

Grilled Fig Skewers with Prosciutto: Skewer fresh fig halves and wrap them with prosciutto slices. Grill until the prosciutto is crispy and the figs are caramelized. Fig and Ricotta Crostini: Spread creamy ricotta cheese on toasted baguette slices and top with sliced figs. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with chopped pistachios for added crunch. Fig and Brie Stuffed Chicken Breast: Stuff chicken breasts with a mixture of chopped figs, brie cheese, and fresh herbs. Bake until the chicken is cooked through. Fig and Walnut Energy Balls: Blend dried figs, walnuts, dates, and a touch of honey in a food processor until sticky. Roll into bite-sized balls and refrigerate for a healthy and energizing snack. Fig and Prosciutto Pizza: Top a pizza crust with a layer of fig jam, slices of fresh figs, prosciutto, and crumbled blue cheese. Bake until the crust is crispy and the cheese is melted. Fig and Almond Overnight Oats: Combine rolled oats, almond milk, chopped figs, and a sprinkle of cinnamon in a jar. Refrigerate overnight for a quick and nutritious breakfast. Fig and Pistachio Couscous: Prepare couscous according to package instructions and mix in chopped dried figs, toasted pistachios, fresh herbs, and a squeeze of lemon juice for a flavorful side dish. Fig and Walnut Stuffed Pork Tenderloin: Butterfly a pork tenderloin and stuff it with a mixture of chopped dried figs, toasted walnuts, breadcrumbs, and herbs. Roast until the pork is tender and juicy. Fig and Honey Yogurt Parfait: Layer Greek yogurt, sliced fresh figs, granola, and a drizzle of honey in a glass. Repeat the layers and enjoy a delicious and wholesome dessert or breakfast. Fig and Ginger Smoothie: Blend fresh figs, Greek yogurt, almond milk, fresh ginger, and a drizzle of honey for a creamy and flavorful smoothie packed with antioxidants. Fig and Walnut Bread: Bake a moist and nutty bread by incorporating chopped dried figs and walnuts into a classic homemade bread recipe. Fig and Chocolate Chip Cookies: Add chopped dried figs and dark chocolate chips to your favorite cookie dough recipe for a delicious twist on classic chocolate chip cookies. Fig Glazed Salmon: Brush a mixture of fig jam, soy sauce, and Dijon mustard on salmon filets. Roast or grill until the salmon is flaky and the glaze is caramelized. Fig and Caramel Tart: Create a decadent dessert by filling a buttery tart shell with a creamy caramel filling and topping it with sliced fresh figs. Fig and Goat Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms: Fill mushroom caps with a mixture of goat cheese, chopped dried figs, and fresh herbs. Bake until the mushrooms are tender and the cheese is melted. Fig and Rosemary Focaccia: Incorporate chopped dried figs and fresh rosemary into a homemade focaccia dough for a savory bread with a hint of sweetness. Grilled fig skewers: Skewer fresh figs and grill until slightly charred. Serve with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of chopped pistachios.

These delicious fig recipes offer a variety of options to explore the versatility of this fruit in both sweet and savory dishes. Enjoy the rich flavors and unique texture that figs bring to your culinary creations.

Advertisement

Conclusion

To sum up, figs' health benefits are not only numerous, but they are a tasty and nutritious fruit that has been enjoyed for thousands of years as well. They are loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals that provide a range of health benefits. Thanks to their antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, figs are a fantastic addition to a healthy diet ( 1 ). Plus, figs are incredibly versatile, and you can add them to both sweet and savory dishes. Whether you're eating them fresh or dried, figs can bring unique flavor and texture to your meals ( 3 ). So why not consider adding them to your diet and reap the health benefits of figs while indulging in their delicious taste?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 17 Foods Rich in Choline: Health Benefits & Effects of Deficiency